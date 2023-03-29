South wins tennis duals again North, West Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nathan Ware won both his singles matches against North Brunswick and West Brunswick. (Photo by Michael Paul) Andrew Ferguson won his singles matches and his doubles matches against North Brunswick and West Brunswick. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick boys tennis team last week swept county rivals North Brunswick and West Brunswick.The Cougars won all six singles matches in an 8-1 home victory March 21 against North.Freshman Logan Sanders won 12 straight games against sophomore Michael Seville. Sophomore Hayden Slader won 6-2, 6-6 (5) against freshman Jason Stine.Junior Nathan Ware won 6-2, 6-2 against sophomore Gabe Villa.Freshman Cooper Pittman won 6-0, 6-2 against sophomore Rudolph Taylor.Freshman Andrew Ferguson won 6-2, 6-1 against sophomore Devon Wallace.Sophomore Josh Stone won 6-2, 6-1 against freshman Chandler Hall.In doubles, Seville and Stine won 8-6 against Ware and Slader.Pittman and Sanders won 8-6 against Taylor and Villa.Stone and Ferguson won 8-4 against Wallace and Hall.North is 0-8 in the conference.At West on Thursday, the Cougars dropped the first two singles matches but won the next four in a 6-3 victory. At No. 1, West senior Zane Poulin won in 12 games against Sanders.At No. 2, freshman Kyle McCoy won 6-1, 6-2 against Slader.At No. 3, Ware won 6-0, 6-2 against freshman Jonathan Hamilton.At No. 4, Pittman won 6-1, 6-0 against freshman Chayton Cheers.At No. 5, Ferguson won 6-3, 6-3 against junior Abram Norton.At No. 6, Stone won 6-2, 6-1 against junior Adler Rice.South clinched the dual by winning two of the three doubles matches.At No. 1, Poulin and McCoy won 8-1 against Ware and Slader.At No. 2, Sanders and Pittman won 8-1 against Cheers and Norton.At No. 3, Stone and Ferguson won 8-3 against Hamilton and sophomore Isaac Hales.West is 2-6 in the conference.South is 2-5 in the conference, 4-6 overall.The Cougars have rematches on April 20 at North and April 24 at home against West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Shame on them Try conservation Not on the list Featured Businesses Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(800)733-5213 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Island's 106-room hotel project gets green light St. James residents not happy with wellhead plan revisions Paid beach parking begins April 1 – no fooling Howe Street mixed-use project reluctantly approved City's animal ordinance restricts use of electronic leashes