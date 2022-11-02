The South Brunswick boys soccer team tied West Brunswick 2-2 Oct. 26 at Jack Campbell Stadium and clinched the Mideastern 3A Conference championship.
“We didn’t play our game tonight,” South coach Hastin McGill said. “We didn’t keep the ball on the ground and possess it. The moment got to us. But in the end, I think we got to the moment.”
The Cougars finished 2-0-2 against its 3A rivals, having beaten and tied the Trojans and North Brunswick.
South finished 2-10-2 in the 3A/4A conference, ahead of North Brunswick (2-11-1) and West (0-13-1).
The Cougars, 4-10-2 overall, have qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs. South, seeded No. 30, was scheduled to play a first-round game on Halloween at Terry Sanford, seeded No. 3.
The Bulldogs finished 14-0 in their 3A/4A conference and are 21-2 overall. In conference games, Sanford scored 85 goals and gave up eight. For the season, it scored 125 goals and gave up 19. It has won 18 successive games. South in conference games has scored nine goals and given up 59. For the season, South has scored 17 goals and given up 60.
For McGill, in his first year as coach of the Cougars, the conference title was secondary — but rewarding. He thanked assistants Jud Herring, Ryan Kiniry and Ryan Camden for helping the team win the title.
“The first focus was not wins and losses,” McGill said about rebuilding the program. “The first focus was learning how to respect each other and having fun…
“We’re in a hard conference. A lot of our games, we have little chance to win. But when we come out for these 3A games...
“We didn’t play our best tonight. But those boys had fun. And to tell you the truth, I could care less whether I lost that game or won that game. These boys had fun, and they have given me and these other coaches and each other a purpose in life. That’s really all I can ask for.”
Senior defender Dow Pender scored both of South’s goals, each as South trailed by a goal. His header off a Ryan Kiniry corner kick tied the score 1-1 with 18 minutes left.
In overtime, the Trojans scored on penalty kick with 4:56 left in the first half. After the Trojans were unable to convert a free kick with 26.2 seconds left in the half, South gained control and was awarded a free kick. Dow Pender lined up near the left sideline about 30 yards from goal and blistered the ball past the goalkeeper.
“I press a little bit higher than I usually do against the other teams,” McGill said. “We’ve given everybody a fit this year at some time. We kind of press a little bit higher, so that leaves us a little more open in the back.
“Playing Dow as a forward was the first time that happened tonight. We were a little rusty and I wish we had more time to work on it.
“The plan was in the first half we were going to put him up there with 15 minutes left. In the second half, we really didn’t do it because it wasn’t in the flow. And in overtime, I said to heck with it, we’re going for the win. And you gotta put your best player in the attack if you want to go for the win. So that’s what we did.”
McGill praised what Pender has done in the final games of the conference season.
“Dow hadn’t scored all year, and against North Brunswick last Thursday he scored the best goal I’ve ever seen in high school soccer,” McGill said. “And then somehow less than a week later, he tops it on his home field on Senior Night. He set the goalkeeper the wrong way. He kept it below the bar.
“That kid put this team on his shoulders the last few weeks. His body is starting to fall apart a little bit because of all he does. Not only is he a great soccer player, but he is one of the best people I have ever met.
“If that kid wants to play football in college, he’s going to play football. If that kid wants to play soccer in college, he’s going to play soccer. I’m going to try to talk him in to playing soccer, but I just want him to be happy. I think he’ll end up going to Carolina and just going to school and having a good life, because he has a 4.6 GPA. The kid’s a genius. At his age, I haven’t seen a kid so well-built and physically just gifted as him. It’s unbelievable.”
McGill paused.
“The emotion kind of got to me there,” he said. “I love these boys. I’ve been dreaming of having this job for about five or six years. And it’s not been open. I wanted this job. I didn’t want any other job. It just kind of fell into my lap.
“I moved to the Southport area. I want grow the sport in this area. I don’t want to take anything over. That’s why we had the kids out tonight (running hand-in-hand with Cougar players during introductions). I want to grow the soccer in this area. I love this area. I love these kids. These are awesome people. I’m extremely blessed to have the opportunity that I do.”