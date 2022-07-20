It took a while for rain to arrive at the Cape Fear coast this summer, but when it arrived it was wet and wild. I’m sure there were other areas as bad, or maybe even worse, but anyone who tried to drive on Friday on West Beach Drive saw the effects of our flash flood. It was serious and I hope you didn’t attempt to drive through it.
I know this is going to be hard to believe, but even with the downpours we received during the past week, most of the Cape Fear coast is still classified as being in moderate drought. The latest map was released on July 14 and there may be some lag between our actual rainfall and the map being updated, but it’s still a serious situation.
There has been a bit more rain inland and it’s heading our way down the rivers, but even those rains have been the feast or famine events that don’t really irrigate but wash away topsoil and cause erosion. I made a trip inland to Greenville on Saturday and none of the rivers and creeks were overly full, but all the water was dark or muddy. Hopefully we can soak up some of this water as it passes through and slows our fishing. We should get some benefit from it.
With the skies looking so foreboding most of the week, there weren’t a bunch of fishermen on the water. Most of the fishermen who ventured out didn’t venture too far from their trailer or dock, so there aren’t a bunch of reports this week. One thing that rang true from every fisherman is they all thought the dirty water was responsible for at least part of the slow fishing.
Unfortunately, the early weather forecast for this week isn’t much better. Thursday is currently listed as partly cloudy and all the other days have some mention of thunderstorms. None of them are predicted to be rainouts, but neither were any of the monsoons from last week. The price we’ll have to pay for the partly cloudy day appears to be some gusty winds. It looks like the winds may lay out a bit for Saturday, but will probably be in the 10-15 knot range otherwise.
This is the second week we’ve looked to the National Hurricane Center Map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) for some good news. The National Hurricane Center says they don’t see any potential cyclone formation in the Atlantic for at least five days and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) agrees. In fact, Mike’s Weather page said Monday morning that even the Euro models aren’t showing anything in the next 10 days. I know it can change quickly, but this sounds good to me.
Apparently, there was something on TV last week saying the full moon high tide flooding at the Old Southport Yacht Basin was being caused by global warming. I didn’t see it, but received several questions about this and all referenced something on TV and global warming. I’m not here to debate global warming, but this isn’t caused by it. This flooding is caused by the full moon high tides and it has been happening as long as I can remember. If this was global warming, the Southport Waterfront would be waist deep in a couple of decades.
Calling these king tides is a new name, but these high tides aren’t new. They happen every month around the full moon and will return next the week of August 11. Sometimes, like this month, they were a little higher than usual because of the amount of rainwater runoff coming down the Cape Fear River and wind direction holding the water in rather than letting it flow out the inlet easily. They are also generally more extreme around the spring, summer, fall and winter equinoxes, but occur to some degree every month.
A few old timers will remember that Hurricane Hazel hit on the October full moon tides in 1954 and they were high enough to float shrimp boats almost a block from the yacht basin. Thankfully we haven’t seen them that high since.
Don’t fret about these high tides folks – at least not unless there is a hurricane approaching. They are inconvenient, but have been happening for years and will again. They aren’t caused by global warming and downtown Southport should be safe unless a hurricane visits during the peak of the full moon tide.
ICAST, the International Convention of the Allied Sportfishing Trades, is this week in Orlando, Florida. This is where the fishing tackle and accessory manufacturers first show their new products for the coming year. The show begins with a New Product Showcase Monday night, then moves outside for a special outdoor segment on Tuesday and back inside the Orange County Convention Center for Wednesday through Friday. Several manufacturers have promised big news and exciting new products and we’ll highlight them here next week.
Remember that it’s the middle of summer and the heat and humidity are both high and we should prepare for them. If you somehow forget this, there will be a slap in the face waiting for you when you step outside. When you go outside, dress and prepare for the extreme heat. It’s really pretty easy and a good habit to form. Wear sun protective clothing, a wide brim hat, sunglasses and reapply sun screen every couple of hours. Drink lots of water and maybe an occasional sports drink or two to stay hydrated. Soft drinks and adult beverages don’t help here – they actually work against staying hydrated.
The Oak Island Recreation Department will be holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and fall and the next one will be July 29 and 30. More information on these events scheduled through September is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
Now that it’s summer and the weather is nice, more people are getting out fishing. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Once again, the weather wasn’t particularly conducive to going fishing this week and there haven’t been many reports. I learned as a youngster that electricity and water don’t mix, so when it’s thundering and lightning I prefer to be inside or at least under shelter rather than exposed on the water. While some of us feel like we have limited time to go fishing and venture forth in inclement weather, that isn’t fun or safe. If you can hear thunder or see lightning in the distance, it’s close enough for a stray lightning bolt to hit around you. Do yourself a favor, find some shelter and wait it out.
From there I’ll move to king mackerel fishing. It’s fresh in my mind as the check out for Saturday’s king mack tournament was during a lighter part of the Saturday morning storm, but the weather definitely wasn’t friendly. However, the weather cleared into a pretty nice day and the fishermen returned with a good catch of nice king mackerel. This was only a 60-boat tournament and the top six kings were all heavier than 30 pounds. Percentage wise, that’s roughly equal to filling the entire U.S. Open leaderboard with fish heavier than 30 pounds.
Fishermen in the tournament ran north, south and offshore to find cleaner water than what was pouring out the Cape Fear River. The lower Cape Fear River and the nearshore ocean outside the Cape Fear River Inlet have been dirty for a couple of weeks now – since the rains began. The rains have been downpours and have created lots of erosion and hard runoff when they hit. The Cape Fear collects other rivers and creeks as it runs down from Jordan Lake and all the effluent gets spewed into the ocean off Oak Island.
Kings have been biting pretty well, especially for being in such warm water, but the concentrations have moved up the coast, down the coast or offshore to avoid the muddy water. The general thought is the water has cleared enough for the kings to be comfortable once offshore to around 60 feet deep, around the corner at Cape Fear or south of Lockwood Folly Inlet. I can’t speak for the bait situation heading north or offshore, but a friend sent me a video of a huge school of pogies flipping hard as they were being bombarded by pelicans off Ocean Isle.
Pier fishermen in S.C. and from Wrightsville Beach northward are still catching a few kings from the piers. They are also catching some nice Spanish macks and a few tarpon. Spanish will occasionally come right into the surf, so they tolerate a bit more stirred up water than kings and it doesn’t seem to bother tarpon as much. If more fishermen had been active this week, we should have had a few tarpon reports. Once the rain stops and our water clears, we should see the pier and nearshore fishing pick back up.
Bottom bouncing from the piers and surf fishing is also slow right now. There are folks catching a few pompano, black drum, an occasional red drum or trout just beyond the breakers, but it isn’t hot fishing by any means. A day’s fishing probably won’t provide for a fish fry, but should produce enough to enjoy some fresh fish tacos. Taking the time to catch fresh live bait helps.
While there weren’t any reports this week, offshore bottom fishing has been and remains the best bet for going catching. Many of the closer in fish will be too small to keep, but the ocean bottom action begins at the rocks, wrecks and ledges in 60-80 feet of water with black sea bass, grunts, porgys and an occasional amberjack or cobia. The size of the fish and the frequency of bites steps up once past 100 feet or so. The catches here may include grouper, snapper, triggerfish and more.
Whenever bouncing the bottom offshore, trail a light line or two and you might catch king mackerel, dolphin, wahoo, tuna or even a sailfish that comes in to check out the action. I like live baits for this, but cigar minnows, sardines, mullets and more will catch too – just not as well.
Tarpon have been working along the beaches for more than a month and fishermen are beginning to see a few inside the inlets. Tarpon tolerate dirty water well, so this isn’t a surprise. One of the inside hotspots is the thoroughfare channel that runs behind Bald Head Island and around Shellbed Island. Anchor and put out a spread of live baits and chunks of dead baits. Be forewarned that sometimes sharks can be a nuisance. However, if you just want some action, blacktip and spinner sharks make speedy runs and also jump. More than a few have been initially mistaken for tarpon in the late afternoon and early morning.
Inshore fishing has also been hindered by stormy weather and dirty water rolling down the Cape Fear on its way out to sea. We haven’t had a report of anyone being hit by lightning while fishing, but a boat capsized near the ADM Dock. Thankfully the fishermen were rescued.
Some fishermen are taking advantage of the breaks in the weather and some are finding fish. The fish aren’t everywhere, but appear to be holding in the holes and pockets the dirty water misses. Bait is being pushed down the river and sometimes fish come out to feed along the edges of the dirty water and stronger currents.
Successful fishermen have been reluctant to talk specifics about where they’re catching fish and I don’t blame them. The general information for catching fish in dirty water is the same as last week. The first thing is to find the cleanest water possible and hopefully to find it where the current is moving slower. This second part can be helped by only fishing an hour or so before and after the tide change, when the tide is moving slower.
Another tip for fishing dirty water is to use live baits. The vibration of a struggling live bait moves through the water and attracts fish. If you don’t have live baits, try slow-rolling a spinnerbait to make vibrations in the water without moving away too quickly. Another option is using lures with rattles. Don’t forget scent when using lures. Some come with scent and for some scent must be added. Do it. It helps fish find the lure when visibility is low.
Smaller lures and fishing slower can help when the water is this warm. Big old fish are like big old people and get lethargic (I won’t say lazy) in hot water. Sometimes that smaller lure looks easier to catch and they’ll chase it when they would let a larger lure pass. Fishing slower keeps the lure in their strike zone longer and entices them to bite.
The early morning topwater bite defies logic, but it’s happening. Find a shallow area with bait moving through and see for yourself. Of course, you have to get up early. This bite begins at the first pre-dawn light and is usually over by the time the sun clears the tree tops. It’s well-worth enduring the early alarm when you find them. It’s exciting watching a puppy drum or speck lunge for a topwater lure.
Flounder season is closed until September 1, so relax. If you catch a doormat, treat it gentle while you get a picture and get it back in the water quickly. It’s even better if you take the picture in your net and pop the hook free without removing it from the water.
Ladyfish and tripletail are southern visitors spending the summer in the lower river. Some tripletail may also be in the ocean. Ladyfish will run hard and jump and are exciting to catch. However, they don’t have any food value. Some fishermen use them for bait.
Tripletail have it all. They fight hard and taste great. Tripletail are attracted to the shade of vertical structure. It could be the shade from the range light towers in the river or something as small as a crab pot float. They’re really spooky, so be careful getting into casting range. Tripletail sometimes float on their side, drifting with the current, and may be mistaken for a big leaf or clump of leaves. Don’t make that mistake.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Spanish hogfish certified
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the first state record Spanish hogfish (Bodianus rufus). Dr. Bob Timson, of Southport and a member of the St. James Fishing Club, caught the 2-pound, 11-ounce fish offshore of Frying Pan Tower nearly a year ago, on July 17, 2021. Timson was awarded the International Game Fish Association certification as the All-Tackle World Record in August 2021 as the previous world record Spanish Hogfish weighed 1-pound and 8-ounces.
North Carolina didn’t recognize Spanish hogfish in their state record species at that time, so Timson hesitated on applying to establish the N.C. state record for the species. After consideration, he sent in his state record application and supporting paperwork and pictures. Once given due consideration, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries established the state record for Spanish hogfish with Timson’s 2-pound, 11-ounce catch.
The fish measured 18-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the compressed tail) and had an 11-inch girth. Timson caught it using a custom CTS rod with an Accurate Valiant 30 reel using crab with 30-pound test Sufix 832 braided line.
To establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must submit an application to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries that is then reviewed by DMF staff. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record.
For more information on this and other state record fish, go to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website at www.ncdmf.net and open the State Saltwater Records webpage.
MAD registration open
The date for Military Appreciation Day (MAD) for Southport will be September 10 and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
There are two Military Appreciation Day events in N.C. with a Morehead City MAD the Saturday after Memorial Day and the Southport MAD the Saturday after Labor Day. There have previously been MSD events in Tidewater, Va. And Charleston, S.C. and they are starting again this year after a hiatus created by COVID 19 protocols.
The 2022 Southport MAD event will be held at South Harbour Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. The MAD Southport event organizers would appreciate help in any capacity.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. The link to sign up as a volunteer is http://militaryappreciationday.net/volunteer.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department is hosting surf fishing classes again this year and they are currently scheduled through September. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach. These classes have been popular in past years and tend to fill quickly. The next class will be July 29 and 30.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants will benefit from many ways to shorten their learning curve thanks to Sands’ experience.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. The dates for the currently scheduled classes are: July 29 and 30, August 12 and 13 and September 9 and 10. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Tournament Tidbits
The third and final tournament of the Cape lookout Shootout South Division was held Saturday, with weigh-in at American Fish on the Southport Waterfront. This was the tournament that would be the final qualifying event for the Cape Lookout Shootout Championship to be held this fall and the fishermen were ready – in spite of some nasty weather that included lightning, wind and rain. Thankfully the bad weather subsided and the fish decided to bite.
The Clearly Hooked, with Capt. Austin Eubank and crew scored the win with their 38.25-pound king mackerel. Margaret Eubank also earned Top Lady Angler honors for their catch. Second place was claimed by Capt. John McClure and the crew of the Forestsea with their 36.61-pound king. Capt. Aaron Wilkinson and the crew of the Wahooligans were just slightly behind and scored third with their 36.25-pound king.
Youth Fishing Tournament
The week-long Youth Fishing Tournament held by the Brunswick County Fishing Club wrapped up Saturday with a big feed, including ice cream sundaes, at their Sunset Harbor clubhouse Saturday afternoon. This tournament was originally scheduled for a single day event on Saturday, July 9, but was extended to the next Saturday, July 16, because of bad weather and the club’s desire to have the youngsters catch some fish. All fish were scored by length rather than weight so any species was eligible and all could be released after being measured.
While all the kids who participated were winners, the big winner was Cody Creech who topped the leaderboard in numerous categories. His largest catch was a 54-inch shark that topped the shark category. He also caught the largest flounder, the largest bluegill on Small Fry Friday, the largest fish on Days 2, 6 and 8, plus placed second in red drum and largemouth bass categories.
Numerous other youngsters also recorded great catches for the week. Aviana Sorensen topped the largemouth bass category with am 18.5 incher, the lizardfish category with a 9.5 incher and also was on the board with a shark catch. Connor Wimberly topped the pinfish category with a 9 incher, caught the largest fish on Day 4, was second on small Fry Friday and third in the shark category. Kevin Sullivan won the red drum category with a perfect 27-inch fish, plus caught the largest fish on Day 5 and placed second in the flounder category.
Killian White caught the largest blue catfish at 24.75 inches, plus had the largest fish on Day 3 and was fourth in the shark category. Payton Wimberly caught a 13.5-inch gray trout to claim that category, plus caught the largest fish on Day 1 and placed 5th in the croaker category and 6th in the shark category. Dylan Comer caught a 37-inch barracuda that was the largest fish caught on Day 7 and won the barracuda category. He also caught the 3rd largest flounder. Dominic Ayala won the bluegill category with a 9.5-inch catch. He was also 4th on Small Fry Friday and in the pinfish category.
Stella Grace Imes won the northern pufferfish category with her 7 inch catch and placed 2nd in the croaker division. Tristan Powell caught the largest grouper at 16.5 inches and the 2nd largest snapper at 16.75 inches. Skyler Meheula caught a 12-inch bluefish to top that category and was also on the board in the shark category. Khloe Decker won the black drum category with a 21.5-inch catch and Eric Connor Decker won the croaker category with a 13-inch catch. Wyatt Powell won the snapper category with his 21 incher and Kayden Ratcliffe caught a 12-inch sheepshead to top that category.
Good Fishing!