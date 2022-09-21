Fatkin ties for second in conference golf match Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South junior Jillian Fatkin digs the ball out of a bunker in a golf match this season. She finished second in the conference match Sept. 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Brunswick junior golfer Jillian Fatkin finished tied for second in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference golf match Sept. 12.Competing from the green tees on the 5,466-yard course at Castle Bay, Fatkin scored a 38-38 — 76. Sarah Enright of Ashley also shot a 76.South sophomore Lilly Powell tied for 11th, shooting a 46-48 — 94.The medalist was Ellie Hildreth of Hoggard, who scored a 33-36 — 69. In the team competition, Hoggard was first, finishing 27 strokes ahead of Topsail. The Cougars were fourth in the eight-team event.In three tournaments this season, Fatkin has finished second twice and sixth.The remaining conference tournaments are Sept. 20 at Landfall, Sept. 26 at Pine Valley and Oct. 4 at Lockwood Folly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jillian Fatkin Tournament Golf Sport Hoggard Ellie Hildreth Lilly Powell Medalist Recommended for you Letters to the Editor All walks of life What review? Life or death Featured Businesses Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular City Manager Hargrove resigns; takes BSL job Southport kayak launch one step closer to reality Bullfrog Corner building owner wants to add two floors Oak Island: Paid parking plan reviewed but action tabled Developers explain why they withdrew Indigo Phase II plans