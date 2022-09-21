Jillian Fatkin

South junior Jillian Fatkin digs the ball out of a bunker in a golf match this season. She finished second in the conference match Sept. 12. 

 

South Brunswick junior golfer Jillian Fatkin finished tied for second in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference golf match Sept. 12.

Competing from the green tees on the 5,466-yard course at Castle Bay, Fatkin scored a 38-38 — 76. Sarah Enright of Ashley also shot a 76.