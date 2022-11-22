Jenkins signs with UNC

South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina. Present are sister Molly, mom Tana, dad Clay and Clay’s parents Ceresy and George. In the back are South Director of Athletics James Woods and South baseball coach Christopher Sotriffer. “I hope to make everyone proud,” Jenkins said, “and I hope I can make the school proud.”  

Consider this signing a warmup.

South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.