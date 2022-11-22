Consider this signing a warmup.
South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.
Whether he plays for the Tar Heels is another matter, as Jenkins is likely to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which begins July 9. He is highly ranked among the Class of 2023. According to a ranking on Oct. 20 by prospectslive.com, for example, Jenkins is No. 6 on its list of 200 players.
The summary states, “Jenkins is long, lean, athletic, and projectable at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, showcasing some of the best bat speed and power in the class. He’s comfortably a plus runner with a huge arm that will play at any outfield spot. He’s performed at every stop along the amateur circuit and earned a spot on Team USA 18u as an underclassman.
“This is one of the premier bats in the 2023 class, even if he does physically mature into a corner role when it’s all said and done. We’re talking about an thunderous bat that should hit for average and power.”
Jenkins’ junior year of baseball at South validated prospectslive.com’s assessment of his skills. Mideastern 3A/4A Conference baseball coaches named Jenkins their Player of the Year.
Jenkins, a center fielder, batted .527 (49 of 93) in 30 games, leading the conference.
Of his 49 hits, 25 were for extra bases: two triples, 10 home runs and 13 doubles. His 10 homers were the most in the conference.
He had 40 RBIs, most in the conference.
He stole 18 bases, tying for third most in the conference.
He scored 49 of South’s 228 runs and led the conference in runs scored.
His OBP was .628, second highest in the conference.
As a fielder, he made no errors in 43 chances.
Gatorade named Jenkins its Player of the Year for baseball in North Carolina.
During the signing Friday, South baseball coach Christopher Sotriffer, noting Jenkins’ 4.6 GPA and community service, said Jenkins “is a multi-talented young man who has a lot of success in his future.”
The signing occurred in the high school gym in front of a large crowd of students and friends. Jenkins thanked them for their support.
“Caring for me and where I am in my life, it means a lot to me,” he said. “And I know it means a lot to my family.”
