Caleb Smith celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against Lenoir and giving BCC a 7-6 lead in the game Sunday. The home run was his first of the season. BCC lost the game and is one game behind LCC for first place in the region. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Roman Dilgard singles home a run in BCC’s game against Lenoir. On Saturday he was was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs in the Dolphins’ 4-3 loss. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The Brunswick Community College baseball team finished 1-2 in a weekend series against Lenoir Community College for first place in NJCAA Division II East Region 10.
Lenoir is 18-7 (26-12). BCC is 17-8 (21-13 overall). Pitt is second at 16-7 (22-10). BCC is third at 17-9 (21-13 overall).
BCC has nine games left. The regular season ends April 29.
The Dolphins split a doubleheader on Saturday in Kinston.
BCC won the first game 12-11 in nine innings. The game ended when a Lancer runner was out trying to steal home.
BCC’s final three runs were scored on a home run by Branton Jernigan with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Jernigan finished 3 for 4 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBIs.
Chad Bean was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He walked none, hit one and struck out eight in 5.2 innings.
BCC lost the second game 4-3 in seven innings.
The Dolphins’ Chet Bowling hit a home run that tied the score 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning. The Lancers scored the go-ahead runner in the bottom of the inning on a one-out walk, a steal, an error and a sacrifice fly.
For BCC, Roman Dilgard was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs.