South Brunswick High School athletes begin competition this week in N.C. High School Athletic Association fall sports.
Girls golf
Last season Jillian Fatkin as a junior and Lillian Powell as a sophomore were first-team all-conference.
In the final Mideastern 3A/4A Conference golf match of the season, Fatkin finished second and Powell fifth.
The match was played Oct. 10 at Landfall (Marsh and Pines courses). Fatkin shot 38-38 — 76. The medalist was Ellie Hildreth of Hoggard, who shot 37-36 — 73. Powell shot 41-47 — 88.
In seven conference matches this season, Fatkin had five second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In eight matches, Powell had six top-six finishes.
Fatkin finished tied for first in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional. On the 5,066-yard course at Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks, Fatkin shot a 1-under-par 71, winning by three strokes. Powell shot an 83 and finished seventh.
Fatkin and Powell had two of the top-six best rounds on the final day of the NCHSAA 3A state golf championship tournament.
Fatkin’s second-round 2-over-par 74 on the 5,315-yard course was the second-best round of the day. She finished fourth out of 77 golfers in the two-day tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.
Powell’s second-round 79 tied for the sixth-best round of the day. She finished eighth.
The golf schedule had yet to be finalized as of Monday.
Girls tennis
Last season, Carys Subach as a freshman was second-team all-conference and Annie Stidham as a junior was third-team all-conference. Laura Sparks as a junior was honorable mention.
Subach and Stidham were the Mideastern 3A Conference doubles tennis tennis champions.
In the first round of the conference tournament, they beat West Brunswick’s Marissa Nance and Hannah Underwood 6-1, 6-0. In a semifinal, they beat West’s Cassidy Grant and Lonna Ward 6-1, 6-0. In the title match, they beat North Brunswick seniors Charly Garst and Cameron Phillips 6-2, 6-2.
Subach and Stidham finished fourth in the NCHSAA 3A East Regional at N.C. Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.
In the first round, Subach and Stidham won 6-2, 6-0 against Katie Davis and MacKenzie Bunn of Wilson Hunt.
In the second round, Subach and Stidham won 6-1, 7-5 against Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman of Croatan.
In the regional semifinal, Subach and Stidham played Kaden Biamby and Holland Ellis of Wilson Fike, seeded No. 4. The Fike team won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and eventually finished second.
In South’s match for third place against Croatan’s Arianna Cope and Grace Blair, seeded No. 3, Croatan won 6-3, 7-5.
South’s fourth-place finish qualified it for the NCHSAA 3A state championships at the Burlington Tennis Center. The South doubles team lost in the first round of the state championship tournament. Lake Norman Charter senior Sidney Ross and sophomore teammate Ananya Sriram defeated Subach and Stidham 6-0, 6-2. The Lake Norman team reached the semifinals before losing.
Sparks finished second in the conference tournament, qualifying for the regional. In the first round she beat sophomore Hannah Cumbee of West Brunswick 6-3, 6-4. In a semifinal she beat sophomore Bryanna Dickens of West Brunswick 6-2, 6-3. In the finals, North Brunswick senior Jordyn Smith won 6-3, 6-2 against Sparks.
Tennis schedule
Matches at 4 p.m.
May change
Aug. 16, at Whiteville
Aug. 21, at Dixon
Aug. 24, at Hoggard
Aug. 28, Whiteville
Aug. 29, Ashley
Aug. 31, at New Hanover
Sept. 5, at North Brunswick
Sept. 7, Laney
Sept. 11, Coastal Christian
Sept. 12, at Topsail
Sept. 14, at West Brunswick
Sept. 19, Hoggard
Sept. 21, at Ashley
Sept. 26, New Hanover
Sept. 28, North Brunswick
Oct. 3, at Laney
Oct. 5, Topsail
Oct. 9, Dixon 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, West Brunswick
Oct. 12, conference tourney at South
Cross-country
Ellie Harrington as a junior was second-team all-conference in cross-country last season.
She finished 38th in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state cross-country championship race.
Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course at Ivey M. Redmon Park in Kernersville in 21 minutes, 33.46 seconds. The top time in the 153-runner race was 18:58.80 by Macy Parks of North Lincoln.
Harrington was seventh out of 117 runners in the NCHSAA 3A cross-country East Regional Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course in 19:33.24. First Flight junior Lucy Stecher won the race in 18:58.82. She finished ninth in the state meet in 19:49.42.
Harrington finished 13th out of 62 runners in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship cross-country race Oct. 13 in Wilmington. Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course in 21:08.72. She was the top 3A runner. Topsail’s Kaitlyn Obremski won the race in 18:01.11. She is the conference runner of the year. She finished 10th in the 4A state meet in 18:33.61.
Cross-country schedule
May change
Aug. 19, 3K time trial at Long Leaf Park
Aug. 24, kickoff meet, at Long Leaf Park
Aug. 31, conference meet, at Olsen Park
Sept. 14, at Hampstead Kiwanis Park
Sept. 21, at Olsen Park
Sept. 28, county meet
Oct. 5, at Northwest District Park
Oct. 12, conference championships, at Olsen Park
Oct. 28, NCHSAA 3A East Regional, at H. Boyd Lee Park, Greenville
Nov. 4, NCHSAA 3A state meet, at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
Volleyball
Ella Grace Moffitt as a junior was third-team all-conference and Reagan Phillips as a junior was honorable mention last season.
Moffitt was second for the Cougars in kills (86). She was third in aces (17). She was second on the team for assists (151) and ninth in the conference. She was third in digs for the Cougars (106).
Phillips led the Cougars in kills (100). She led the Cougars in aces (32). She was second in digs (161). She was second in serve receiving (6.2 per set).
Volleyball schedule
May change
Aug. 15, at South Columbus
Aug. 17, at Cape Fear Academy
Aug. 21, South Columbus
Aug. 29, Ashley
Aug. 31, at New Hanover
Sept. 1, W. Christian Academy
Sept. 5, at North Brunswick
Sept. 7, Laney
Sept, 12, at Topsail
Sept. 14, at West Brunswick
Sept. 19, Hoggard
Sept. 21, at Ashley
Sept. 26, New Hanover
Sept. 28, North Brunswick
Oct. 3, at Laney
Oct. 5, Topsail
Oct. 10, West Brunswick
Oct. 12, at Hoggard
Boys soccer
Defender Dow Pender and goalkeeper Will Lamiman were honorable mention. Both have graduated.
Pender scored his first goal of the season in the 1-1 tie at North Brunswick. He scored two goals against West Brunswick — the second in overtime — in the 2-2 tie that clinched a spot in the state playoffs.
Lamiman was the winning goalkeeper as the Cougars finished 2-0-2 against West Brunswick and North Brunswick.
Soccer schedule
May change
Aug. 17, at East Bladen
Aug. 22, Trask
Aug. 28, at South Columbus
Aug. 30, South Columbus
Sept. 12, Topsail
Sept. 14, at New Hanover
Sept. 19, Ashley
Sept. 21, North Brunswick
Sept. 26, at Hoggard
Sept. 28, Laney
Oct. 3, West Brunswick
Oct. 5, at Topsail
Oct. 10, New Hanover
Oct. 12, at Ashley
Oct. 19, Hoggard
Oct. 23, at Laney