The Brunswick County Junior Dixie Boys (age 13) lost 12-0 in five innings to Columbus County on Saturday at Town Creek District Park in the state baseball tournament.
The loss dropped Brunswick County into an elimination game Monday afternoon (too late for this edition).
If Brunswick County won Monday, it would advance to another elimination game, this one on Tuesday night.
The state championship game is scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13. If a second game is needed, it is scheduled to be played the same day.
Six teams are in the double-elimination tournament. The other teams are Duplin County, Tryon, Boger City and Onslow County.
The state champion advances to Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series July 22-27 in Sterlington, Louisiana.
In the Dixie Boys Baseball state tournament, Brunswick County (age 14) won on Saturday against Boger City. Eight teams are in the double-elimination tournament, which runs though Wednesday. The other teams are Bladen County, Columbus County, Onslow County, Duplin County, Lumberton and Hope Mills.
Dixie Youth
The Southport-Oak Island AA (8U) Dixie Youth Baseball team and 11 other teams began their Division II state tournament by playing preliminary games on Saturday at Town Creek District Park. Each team played two games to determine seedings for the opening-round games. Each team then was scheduled to play two games Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. The Division II tournament is scheduled to end either Tuesday or Wednesday, July 13.
In the AAA (9-10) Dixie Youth Baseball Division II state tournament in Dunn, Southport beat Rose Hill on Saturday but lost 9-1 to Town Creek on Sunday. The 11-team double-elimination tournament runs through Friday.