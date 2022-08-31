Bob Timson

Bob Timson of the St. James Fishing Club holds his three hogfish caught near the Steeples on Sunday while fishing with Capt. Hiroki Toma aboard Matias.

Wow, folks! September begins on Thursday and Labor Day weekend is upon us. Where did our summer go? I know it was hot, but we could have a little more time to enjoy it now that the weather is a little more moderate. In my youth, summer was considered over at Labor Day. I still wore white whenever I wanted and swam in the ocean until mid-October, but Labor Day was when summer ended for many things. September 1 is still considered the meteorological end of summer and that is when many of you will be reading this.

Don’t despair though– and don’t rush off to grab your coats. The calendar gives us three more weeks of summer and we’ve still got a lot of excellent weather and great fishing to come even after then.