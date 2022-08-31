Wow, folks! September begins on Thursday and Labor Day weekend is upon us. Where did our summer go? I know it was hot, but we could have a little more time to enjoy it now that the weather is a little more moderate. In my youth, summer was considered over at Labor Day. I still wore white whenever I wanted and swam in the ocean until mid-October, but Labor Day was when summer ended for many things. September 1 is still considered the meteorological end of summer and that is when many of you will be reading this.
Don’t despair though– and don’t rush off to grab your coats. The calendar gives us three more weeks of summer and we’ve still got a lot of excellent weather and great fishing to come even after then.
Whether it’s official or not, Labor Day marks a slowdown in vacationers at the beach. Labor Day weekend is huge, like Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July, but it’s easy to see the change as we move on. Kids have returned to school and that creates a substantial decrease in the number of folks on the beach and in the water fishing. It’s a shift change, if you will. Beginning in a few weeks, most of the occupied cottages will have boats in the driveway as fishermen arrive to partake of the reduced crowds and great fall fishing.
Can the Saharan dust and upper level shears continue to thwart tropical cyclone formation for a while longer? We’re working on surpassing the current record of 61 days of Atlantic Hurricane Season without a named tropical system and it just might happen. It appears that Invest 91, which was upgraded from 20-percent probability of strengthening in the coming five days Saturday morning to 80-percent probability of strengthening Monday morning, will be the system that decides this.
Some of the models have Invest 91 strengthening into a hurricane, while some only show development into a tropical depression or storm. It is still east of the Windward Islands as I’m writing this so it’s not close by any means. The current projection is for it to be off the Bahamas around Labor Day and the Monday morning models show a curve off into the Atlantic towards Bermuda after that. That’s a long time away and there is plenty of opportunity for the projected track to change. More will be known about the expected strengthening and projected track by the weekend.
The tropics definitely fired up over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) shows three other systems in addition to Invest 91. One is in the Caribbean heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula, one is another southern Atlantic lowrider system that is behind and just a little higher than Invest 91 and the third popped up in the mid-Atlantic over the weekend. At this time, all of these systems have only been given low probabilities of further formation in the next five days, but we should remember that was the status of Invest 91 Saturday morning.
Mike’s Weather Page (spaghettimodels.com) agrees with this and has posted several models that show these strengthening tendencies and movement. However, the models don’t all agree on what may happen after the weekend. The good news is that it doesn’t appear there will be a named system that reaches the U.S. until at least after Labor Day. That’s a great break from July 3.
Now that the tropics are showing some activity, it would be wise to check the National Hurricane Center maps and forecasts at least every few days. Everyone should remember that the National Hurricane Center issues the official tropical weather forecasts. Mike’s Weather Page isn’t an official weather station, but it is a great place to find a lot of tropical weather information assembled in one location. When there is a system approaching the U.S., Mike posts often on Facebook and goes live once or twice a day and breaks the information and models on tropical systems down to help us laymen understand.
Thunderstorms aren’t tropical weather systems as such, but tropical systems develop from concentrated areas of thunderstorms and severe thunderstorms can cause significant damage. The thunderstorms last week in parts of Texas and farther west are a perfect example of this. There was significant flooding in parts of the Houston, Texas, area and there are a few places west of there where the approaches to bridges on Interstate 10 have been washed out and the Interstate had to be closed. Thunderstorms also aren’t good for fishermen on the water. Boats are the high points on the water and become focal points for lightning.
We’re still in a time of year when the temperature and humidity are both above 80 and thunderstorms can trigger quickly. When the sky turns dark and/or lightning approaches, head for shelter or run from the storm. If neither of these is possible, lower your antennas and outriggers and move all rods from overhead holders. Lower your profile as much as possible.
The early forecast for the coming week includes either scattered, isolated or P.M. thunderstorms Thursday and over the weekend. These are all some version of hit or miss so we may see them or, we may not. There isn’t much rain in the forecast either. None of the days show more than a tenth of an inch, so if you get caught in a thunderstorm, find some shelter and let it pass.
The wind velocity shouldn’t be bad either. Only Friday and Saturday are forecast to exceed 10 knots and, on those days, it builds and falls back off. Unfortunately, the wind direction isn’t the best. Most of the wind is forecast to be from the east, which isn’t the greatest fishing wind. Sometimes when the forecast is for east wind, it slides a bit more to the northeast and the fishing improves. However, if the wind gets too far to the north, it blows the biting black flies out of the woods and they terrorize folks on the beach.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has been holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and they are about to wrap up. The last one for 2022 will be held next weekend, September 9 and 10. These schools fill in advance and if you would like to attend, register as soon as it’s convenient. More information on these events is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com. or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Finally, flounder season is open. Digital readers and those who buy their paper at the newsstands Wednesday afternoon will have to wait until tomorrow morning, but readers who receive their paper by mail or purchase it Thursday or later may go flounder fishing and invite one home for dinner as soon as they read this. The 2022 flounder season opens at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 30. The limit is a single flounder per fisherman per day, with a minimum size of 15 inches total length (tip of snout to tip of compressed tail).
There have been plenty of reports of nice flounder being caught and released for weeks, so we know there are lots of nice flounder around. They have been caught in the ocean, the creeks, the Intracoastal Waterway, the marshes at Lockwood Folly, the Elizabeth River and in the lower Cape Fear River, plus around the spoil islands along the Cape Fear River ship channel heading upriver towards Wilmington.
Other good news for flounder and all fishermen is the mullet minnows are getting stirred up and are moving around in the inside waters, plus are making their way to the ocean. I have only seen scattered schools of mullet minnows moving west along the beach, but other fishermen have said the schools get pretty consistent at times. Most predator fish like snacks of mullet minnows, so if you set up to fish where the bait is moving, you should get some fishy action.
Fishermen have also been catching drum, both red and black, and speckled trout inside the inlets pretty consistently. Food is always the key and finding places that concentrate bait will usually also concentrate fish. Finger mullet are milling about and give away some places that concentrate bait.
Creek mouths are the easiest places to find, but bait is also concentrated around points and around sand mud or oyster bars. Many fishermen prefer to fish the falling tide as bait has to leave protected areas in the marsh that will go dry around low tide. However, you shouldn’t forsake the rising tide. Baitfish and shrimp move back into these protected areas on the rising tide. Their movement and the action may be slower than on the falling tide, but the bait has to get into these protected areas to be able to come out as the tide falls.
Everything eats shrimp and a squirming live shrimp is an excellent bait. The easy way to fish shrimp is suspended under a float and drifting through the strike zone with the tide. Minnows will also catch when fished this way, plus they can be fished on the bottom. Pieces of shrimp and cut bait will also catch drum pretty well, but don’t have a big attraction for trout or flounder. A Carolina rig is the simplest way to fish a live bait or piece of shrimp or cut bait on the bottom.
Some days you can’t find live bait and some fishermen prefer to fish lures. Black drum rarely hit lures, but occasionally surprise us. Red drum and trout are more tuned to lures and when the finger mullet get moving and get them excited, they become more aggressive and more are caught on lures. More fishermen find soft plastics easier to use. The rule of thumb is to use minnow shapes that match the profile and are similar in size to the bait you’re seeing. Shrimp shapes also work well and can be suspended under corks like live shrimp.
Different hard baits will float, sink a little and suspend and sink or dive. Fishing with topwaters is the most fun and exciting. Many times, you can see the fish chasing it down and watch the strike. If this doesn’t get you excited, you should see your doctor.
I think suspending lures are the easiest to fish as you cast them to the productive area and let them drift with the tide, while twitching them occasionally. Sinking and diving lures are different ways to fish deeper water. Sinking lures will sink on their own and you count them down to the depth you want. Many sink at the rate of a foot per second and the sink rate is noted on the package. Diving lures use a lip, small for shallow and large for deeper, and forward motion to pull them under.
There are also sheepshead, tripletail, ladyfish and tarpon in inside waters. Only sheepshead are around all year and the others will be heading south when the water cools. Sheepshead hang out around vertical structure, like pilings, bulkheads and bridge abutments and like fiddler crabs, green crabs and even sea urchins. They have a very light bite.
Tripletail also like vertical structure, but in open water. They will sometimes lay on their side and float, but more are found hiding in the shadows of range markers, day markers, buoys and even things as small as crab pot floats. Ladyfish may be found anywhere trout and drum feed and have a special fondness for feeding around lighted docks at night.
There are a few tarpon roaming the lower river. They like the deeper sloughs of the bay and around the islands between Battery Island and Bald Head Island and also feed in the ocean. One of the times they venture into the river in larger numbers is around high tides on the full moon. The September full moon is coming soon, on September 10.
The water has only cooled a few degrees, but pier and surf fishing has picked up. It’s not to the point it will be in October, but there are fish biting. Fishermen closer in on the piers and surf fishermen are catching pompano, croakers, a few bluefish, black drum, whiting, an occasional trout or red drum and there are always skates, rays and small sharks.
Fishing finally picked up a little on the offshore end of the piers this week too. There were a few kings landed, a few large Spanish mackerel and several days sharks up to 6-8 feet were taking baits intended for mackerel, then testing the fisherman’s tackle and resolve. As one fisherman said, “If you don’t see it take the bait, you have to fight it like it’s something you want, at least until you can positively ID it.”
Spanish mackerel are in good numbers just out the inlets and along the beach. Schools of bait and the tide lines around the inlets are good places to catch Spanish. Sometimes they gather just off Jaybird Shoal at the mouth of the Cape Fear River. The best time to catch Spanish is in the morning. They will often bite during the middle of the day, but want smaller lures. Small shiny lures and jigs, trolled quickly, will usually catch all the Spanish you want to clean.
A few kings have moved closer to the beach, but the concentration is still around the rocks, wrecks and reefs in water 50-70 feet deep. This movement to the beach will continue as the water cools and more bait gathers. All of the pier kings and most of the nearshore kings have been caught using live baits. Some fishermen have enjoyed a little success trolling dead natural baits and lures. This seems to be more effective once out of sight of the beach.
Some lucky fishermen are catching a few dolphin that have moved inshore of the Gulf Stream and are feeding with kings. There have also been a few wahoo caught closer in over the past week or so and some lucky fishermen have enjoyed encounters of the sailfish kind while fishing for kings.
The wahoo are more of a surprise than the sailfish or dolphin. We see dolphin closer in most years and the state record sailfish was hooked just offshore of Shallotte Inlet Sea Buoy during the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament in 1987. It was landed several hours later and several miles farther south. Buddy Grooms and friends were fishing the tournament when the 100-pound sailfish interrupted their day.
The days with better sea conditions have allowed more fishermen to run offshore and they have returned with good catches. This is a long run, but can be very rewarding. Plan your trip with a big weather window and watch the sky for quick-forming and approaching squalls.
As noted earlier, some wahoo have joined the dolphin and sailfish that broke away from the Gulf Stream and followed schools of bait closer to shore. There are also wahoo and dolphin, plus a few scattered tuna and billfish along the break at the edge of the Continental Shelf. North Carolina has world class wahoo fishing and it’s starting. Several charter boats up the coast reported double digit wahoo catches last week. They will be off here too.
Offshore bottom fishermen enjoyed some good catches last week and there are pictures to prove it. The catch was mixed and included beeliners, triggerfish, black sea bass, grouper, grunts, porgys, African pompano, hog snapper and more.
My hat is off to Dr. Bob Timson who caught three hog snappers while fishing with Capt. Hiroki Toma on Matias. Greg Wojtowicz, fished with them also and caught a fourth hog snapper. It must have been a good week for them as hog snapper were featured at several local fish markets over the weekend. If you haven’t tried them, consider buying a fillet or two – they taste good.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Southport MAD
Military Appreciation Day (MAD) in Southport is fast approaching. MAD will be September 10 and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
There are two Military Appreciation Day events in N.C. with a Morehead City MAD the Saturday after Memorial Day and the Southport MAD the Saturday after Labor Day.
The 2022 Southport MAD event will be held at South Harbour Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. The MAD Southport event organizers would appreciate help in any capacity.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. There is a need for general volunteers and boat volunteers. General volunteers who wish to help with the organization and assist on the day of the event can register at http://militaryappreciationday.net/southport-chapter-committee-volunteer-registration and captains wishing to offer their boats to take the military participants fishing can register at http://militaryappreciationday.net/southport-chapter-boat-volunteer-registration. Military participants should register at http://militaryappreciationday.net/southport-chapter-troop-sign-up.
Peer Fishin’ Festival
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival will be held at Ocean Crest Pier on October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. The Peer Fishin’ Festival will take place rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is FREE to wounded warriors / DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive FREE daily fishing passes. Operation North State is grateful to the pier mates from the community for providing their time, expertise and equipment. Wounded Warriors / DVets that would like to participate should send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967. The request should include your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
Operation North State is requesting the following assistance and participation in the Festival:
• Spots are still available for wounded warriors / DVets to attend
• Volunteers to serve as a Pier-Mate: assist a group of Wounded Warriors/DVets on the pier
• Donate product, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes
• Provide a covered dish for the breakfast or lunch (the covered dishes are so popular)
• And, come visit the pier Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 21nd and cheer on these Special Americans.
• If you have a “Super Senior” Veteran in your life, please bring him/her to the pier for a few hours any day of the week to visit with fellow veterans. A special gift will be provided to all Super Senior Veterans.
More information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department has hosted surf fishing classes since the spring and there is only one remaining, on September 9 and 10. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach. These classes have been popular in past years and tend to fill quickly.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants will benefit from many ways to shorten their learning curve thanks to Sands’ experience.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. The only remaining class is scheduled for September 9 and 10. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Good fishing!