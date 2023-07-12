Patrick Boldt and Grady Sotriffer

South Brunswick’s Patrick Boldt and Grady Sotriffer played for the Region 2 all-star baseball team in the State Games.

 

South Brunswick rising sophomore Grady Sotriffer and rising senior Patrick Boldt were members of the Region 2 All-Star baseball team that played in the recent Bodyarmor State Games.

Region 2 lost Game 1 8-3 to Region 4 and lost Game 2 3-0 to Region 6. Region 2 won Game 3 9-2 against Region 8. The 1-2 record put Region 2 in third place in its pool and advanced it to a game for fifth place, which it lost 6-0 to Region 3. 

