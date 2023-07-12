South Brunswick rising sophomore Grady Sotriffer and rising senior Patrick Boldt were members of the Region 2 All-Star baseball team that played in the recent Bodyarmor State Games.
Region 2 lost Game 1 8-3 to Region 4 and lost Game 2 3-0 to Region 6. Region 2 won Game 3 9-2 against Region 8. The 1-2 record put Region 2 in third place in its pool and advanced it to a game for fifth place, which it lost 6-0 to Region 3.
Boldt was 4 for 10 with three singles and a double. He split time behind the plate with two other catchers and was used as a designated hitter.
Sotriffer was 3 for 8 with a walk. He started and played the majority of innings at shortstop.
“Both guys had really good weeks,” South Brunswick head baseball coach Christopher Sotriffer said about the workouts and games June 12-16 in Charlotte. “Our conference guys from Ashley, Hoggard and New Hanover represented our conference well and really had the majority of the production.”
This season for the Cougars, Boldt and Sotriffer were honorable mention All-Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. Boldt, a junior catcher, batted .258 (16 of 62). He had six doubles and three home runs, both the most on the team. He had 21 RBIs, second most on the team. He walked 15 times and was hit by pitch five times. His OBP was .434. He scored 18 runs.
Sotriffer, a freshman infielder, batted .262 (16 of 61). He hit two doubles. He had seven RBIs. He walked 20 times, second most on the team, and was hit by pitch three times. His OBP was .453. He scored 25 runs.