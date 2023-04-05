South Brunswick will play the Topsail Pirates on Thursday at South in a baseball game for first place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars beat the Pirates 8-6 on March 14 in Hampstead.
Topsail enters the week 5-1 in the conference, 6-5 overall.
The Cougars won two conference games last week, improving to 5-1 in the conference, 9-1 overall.
South 9, Laney 6
The Cougars rallied to beat Laney 9-6 March 28 at South. The Bucs are 2-3 in the conference, 4-4 overall.
South trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth but scored three runs. Grady Sotriffer walked and advanced to second after a wild pitch. Waker Jenkins, who had hit a run home run to right field in the third, was intentionally walked. With one out, Banks Hartman singled. Luke Dilgard singled to left, driving in a run. Patrick Boldt doubled to left field, giving the Cougars a 7-6 lead.
South scored twice in the sixth. Jaden Marvin walked. He was bunted to second by Sotriffer. Jenkins was intentionally walked. Hartman walked, loading the bases. Dilgard then singled home a run and Jenkins scored on passed ball.
South scored twice in the first on a double by Hartman and a single by Dilgard.
South 10, North 2
In a error-filled game Friday, seven of the 12 runs were unearned. Winning pitcher Jaden Marvin gave up five hits and two unearned runs. He walked two and struck out eight. North is 1-5, 8-5.
Four Scorpion pitchers held the Cougars to five hits, but 10 walks, three errors, two passed balls and one wild pitch led to five unearned runs in the loss.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Cougars scored five runs with two outs. Sotriffer reached on a fielding error. Jenkins, after the count reached 3-0, was intentionally walked. Hartman reached on an infield error and a run scored. Dilgard walked, loading the bases. Boldt walked, forcing home a run. Jordan Daniels was hit by a pitch, forcing home a run and giving the Cougars a 3-0 lead. Will Lamiman singled inside the first base line, driving home two runs and putting South ahead 5-0.
South scored twice in the fifth. Dilgard led off and singled. He stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball. After Lamiman and Evan Coartney walked, Marvin doubled home a run, making the score 7-2.
The Cougars scored three runs in the sixth on a passed ball, a wild pitch and an error on a sacrifice bunt.