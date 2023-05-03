King mackerel continued to bite from the piers, but that has to take second chair this week. It isn’t often we get to talk about three sailfish caught and released by the same boat on the same day, but it happened this week. Even better, it was a tripleheader and all were running and jumping at once. If that won’t get your adrenaline pumping, you might want to try something other than fishing.
The story comes to us from Capt. Hiroki Tomo, a frequent photo contributor and member of the St. James Fishing Club. He and friends Bob Timson, Neal Mason and Nick Colatosti had been watching the weather and decided to make the run to the Steeples early in the week as it appeared the wind wasn’t going to let up for a while. They admitted the forecast was marginal and the ride a bit bumpy, but the weather didn’t look favorable for a while after, so they went for it. They may have questioned their decision on the way out, but not during the trip home. The fish bit all day and included a very hectic encounter of the billfish kind, with a triple header of sailfish.
The day started right off with a wahoo, then a barracuda and then the three sailfish at once. We only have pictures of two as they rushed one to the boat and released it quickly without taking pictures to keep from tangling the others. Then they brought the others in one at a time and took pictures. Their day didn’t end there though, there was another wahoo, a barracuda and several dolphin that joined the party after that. Congratulations guys, that’s pretty dang good fishing anywhere!
The pier king bite continued well to mid-week and then slowed. Several folks caught their first kings and several added to their tally. There were several 20-30 pounders, a couple of 30-40 pounders, but the first 40 plus pier king of the year was still swimming at our deadline. It’s good to see this spring run happen on time like in many past years. Hopefully this was just the beginning and the kings come back for round 2 if the wind settles out and allows the water to clear near the end of the week.
The sunshine is warming the water. All of the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) monitoring stations made it to 69 degrees this week and most made it into the 70s. Many fishermen were hoping for 70 degrees by May 1 and they got it. Hopefully we don’t have a significant cool snap to make the water cool again. The extended forecast for this week has a lot of sunny days and only lower chances of rain, so the water should stay warm and be holding hungry fish.
Two words we hear used to describe fisheries that need protection are overfished and overfishing. While they sound very similar and occasionally go together, we have learned with the current speckled trout situation that they don’t always go together and one can be happening without the other. I hadn’t planned to include this for this week, but ran across a definition of the terms and thought I’d share them to help everyone understand.
Overfishing: As a harvest rate, overfishing is generally a direct result of fishing activities.Allowed to continue unchecked, overfishing is associated with many negative outcomes, including an overfished population. Current management practices – such as annual catch limits and accountability measures – reduce the likelihood of this happening.
Overfished: As a population size, overfished can be the result of many factors, including overfishing, as well as habitat degradation, pollution, climate change, and disease. While overfishing is sometimes the main cause of an overfished stock, these other factors can also play a role and may affect the stock’s ability to rebuild.
I hope this helps…
Grouper season opened Monday (May 1) at 12:01 a.m. If it wasn’t for this windy weather, I’d have been pretty sure there were grouper being caught in the next few minutes after then, but the wind is playing heck with fishermen wanting to get offshore to them. Maybe it will lay out around mid-week as in the early forecast. I expect to see some pictures of nice grouper for next week. Don’t forget we still have to wait until June 1 before inviting any red grouper home for dinner.
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more than the 2022 allocation. This over catch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully this will be announced soon, so fishermen who traditionally only target flounder can make their plans. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees met the past two weeks and have sent their recommendations regarding what to do about reducing the number of speckled trout being caught. The Marine Fisheries Commission will meet May 24-26 and this will be one of the primary topics discussed. The time period for public comment in forming the proposals has passed, but you can still contact the members of the Marine Fisheries Commission and let them know how you feel. The link to the Marine Fisheries Commission is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission. There are links from there to the members, meeting times, agendas and more.
Let me warn again about dangerously shallow conditions at Lockwood Folly Inlet. Folks, it’s bad! Someone posted the March 22 Corps of Engineers survey of the inlet at the N.C. For-Hire Capt. Association Facebook Page and there is only red, which indicates dangerously shallow water, in the mouth of the inlet. Check this for yourself at https://www.facebook.com/groups/717514802020954.
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and nicer weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places.
The Fishing Report
King mackerel and sailfish have to share the top billing for this week’s report. The king action has been good for a while offshore and has been moving closer in, but when the kings start biting at the pier ends, that signals lots of fishermen to head out. The sloppy weather near the end of the week and over the weekend slowed the number of fishermen chasing kings, but they should be there when good weather returns. There is bait and the water temperature is definitely in their comfort zone.
We don’t talk about billfishing a lot on this page as it seems most marlin have a way of slipping by without tangling with fishermen. Oh yes, both blue and white marlin occasionally grab baits somewhere between Winyah Scarp and The Steeples, but it’s a treat, not something that is expected.
On the other hand, sailfish sometimes break away from the Gulf Stream and move inshore, feeding with dolphin and king mackerel. This usually happens from about July through September, not early in the year, but it has gotten off to a good start this year. There have already been five mentioned in this report and all were caught (and released) prior to May 1. Four were from the Steeples area and 1 was near Frying Pan Tower. If this continues, it could be a special year.
Other fish in the Gulf Stream trolling catch include some nice wahoo, blackfin tuna and more dolphin are arriving every day. One successful captain suggested that there should always be a blue and white or blue and crystal lure in every offshore spread.
Coming back a little closer in, offshore bottom fishermen will get a boost this week when the season opens for most of the shallow water grouper species. There are a handful of species in this fishery, with the most commonly caught locally being gag and scamp grouper. The season for red grouper is closed for another month, so keep releasing them until June 1.
Other ocean bottom fish in the catch include black sea bass, grunts, porgies, beeliners, triggerfish and more. This action will start with black sea bass on the wrecks and reefs just off the beach, but almost all will be undersize. It requires running offshore to approximately 60 feet or so to begin seeing many keepers and moving deep helps that even more. Once beyond roughly 100 feet, there are lots of keepers in many different species.
King mackerel have already been mentioned, but they are feeding from the area around Frying Pan Tower to the ends of the piers. Understand that these are two different migratory groups of the same species. The offshore fish are here all year and move in and out following bait. The fish right along the beaches migrate north in the spring and may hang around an area as long as there is plenty of forage. They will go at least as far as the Chesapeake Bay and have been caught off New York some years. They will migrate back to the south when the water cools in the fall and spend the winter off South Florida and in the Keys.
Spanish mackerel are biting well and many fishermen have reported catching limits (15 fish per person with a 12-inch fork length minimum size) in very short times. Most of the Spanish are barely legal to 15 or so inches, but there are some large ones. There was a 5.5 pounder weighed at Ocean Crest Pier this week. This was a very nice Spanish, but just shy of the 6-pound minimum for an outstanding catch citation.
Once again it is a really nice surprise to see the number of Atlantic bonito being caught off Bald Head and Oak Island. The Cape Fear River carries a lot of effluent and this irritates the gills of Atlantic bonito and their cousins, the false albacore, so we don’t usually see them. My suggestion is to consider them a bonus when fishing for Spanish. Another suggestion is to learn to tell the difference between Atlantic bonito and false albacore. You’ll appreciate this one at the dinner table.
There are some large red drum holding around the Hot Hole and many of the nearshore wrecks and reefs. They aren’t numerous enough to expect to catch one, but you might. They will occasionally hit the smaller baits and lures used to catch whiting and gray trout. If you land one on this tackle, it’s an accomplishment to be proud of. The minimum size for a release citation for red drum is 40 inches and many of these big reds will qualify.
With pier fishermen catching kings and large Spanish macks, many other catches tend to be overlooked. I don’t want to call the fishing hot, especially not with the gusty wind that won’t seem to let up, but pier fishermen have also been catching a variety that includes mixture of whiting, blowfish, bluefish and black drum, plus an occasional red drum or speckled trout. Surf fishermen have been catching a similar mixture when the surf is light enough for their sinkers to hold.
Fish are also biting inside the inlets. Several fishermen have reported finding water temperatures as warm as 75 degrees in area creeks and secluded places in the marshes. This has gotten the trout and drum hungry and feeding. Unfortunately, it has also started them moving around and they can be difficult to find at times. Don’t let that get you down, speckled trout, red drum and black drum, plus some flounder that must be released, are in the inside waters and biting.
There are still some whiting along the drop into the Cape Fear River Ship Channel between Bald Head and Battery Islands and the drop into the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Channel on the Fort Fisher side of the river. If you fish these spots, do not anchor in the channel, but anchor nearby and cast over into the spots.
Trout continue to be the top catch in the creeks and bays from well up the Cape Fear River to Lockwood Folly. The rain of last week may introduce enough fresh water runoff to push some of the upper river fish farther down the river, but they won’t go far. Even if the water has a reddish tint, they should still be feeding.
Look for trout and drum in places that concentrate bait. All have to eat and sometimes they eat together, especially early and late in the day when the sun angle is low. On bright sunny days, red drum may stay shallow, while black drum and specks tend to move a little deeper. Areas around creek mouths and points are obvious places to check and are easy to find. Do a little exploring at low tide and see where oyster rocks and sand or mud bars deflect the tidal currents and the minnows and shrimp they are carrying.
Both drum and trout like live baits. They can be fished on the bottom on a Carolina rig or suspended a foot or so off the bottom under a cork. Shrimp are preferred, but they aren’t in the creeks thick enough yet for everyone to be catching them. Area tackle shops stock them whenever they can get them. Minnows are a good second choice and most tackle shops stock mud minnows.
Both drum will eat pieces of shrimp or cut bait, but trout don’t usually care for this. Pieces of fresh crab are good drum baits and sometime they even get trout interested. Most fishermen think of sandfiddlers as sheepshead baits, but both drum will scarf them down too. There are some sheepshead around and they hang tight to structure, particularly vertical structure like pilings, bulkheads and bridge abutments.
Red drum and specks will hit a variety of lures. Many fishermen catch well with soft plastics. I fish slower than many of my friends and usually do best using shrimp shapes as they naturally move slower than minnows. I should also point out that many fishermen fish lures too fast. Sometimes it works well, but moving the lure slower lets the fish see it longer and tempts it into striking rather than a reaction strike.
Hard lures are catching reds and specks well too. Topwaters are the most fun to fish as if you’re paying attention, you can see the fish strike. While this is exciting, you have to slow your reflexes and not try to set the hook until you feel the fish. Sometimes they miss and sometimes you’re too quick and jerk the lure away. Many fishermen are reporting good success with suspending lures this spring. They cast them into the strike zone and let them move with the current, occasionally twitching the lure. Several said trout often prefer the smaller size lures, while drum will hit larger ones too.
We didn’t get a striper report from Wilmington this week. I thought that with the stronger wind, some fishermen would head there for the protection. There is also the high probability that the water has warmed enough the stripers have headed upstream to attempt to spawn. The wind is supposed to lay out later this week, but if it doesn’t, there may be a good striper bite just below Lock and Dam Number 1. They often stage there for a bit before heading up the fish ladder and farther upstream.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminar
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer four surf fishing classes this year beginning with one this Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The 2023 dates are: May 5-6, June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518.
Seminars for boaters
America’s Boating Club of Southport is offering two seminars this spring that boaters and fishermen should find interesting and helpful. The first is on using your IOS or Android device as an aid to navigation. This seminar will feature the Navionics and Aqua Maps Apps. This will cover configuring your display, building and sharing routes, displaying weather forecasts and more. Participants will need to bring their own devices to follow along.
The seminar will be Tuesday, May 16, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
The second seminar is titled Emergency Medicine for Boaters and Other Coastal Residents. This will cover things from tick and spider bites to fractures, near drownings and lots more. The information will be presented in an easy to understand manner by a physician with years of experience with coastal medicine.
This seminar will be Saturday, June 3, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
New state record
This week the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified a new state record Bigscale Pomfret (Taractichthys longipinnis), which is also a potential world record. Jeremiah Elliott of Greenville caught the 26-pound, 11.4-ounce fish 50 miles due east of Morehead City on Apr. 21, 2023, while fishing with his friends.
There is no previous state record for this species, but Elliott’s fish is certainly a worthy, outstanding catch. It is six pounds heavier than the current International Game Fish Association World Record listed at 20-pound 10-ounces that was caught in Florida in 2004. Elliott said he would be sending a request for his catch to become the new IGFA World Record.
Elliott landed the fish on an Alutecnos Albacore 80 reel filled with 80-pound line and paired with a RJ Boyle Swordfish rod. Squid was the lucky bait. Elliot’s fish measured 35.5 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 30.75-inch girth.
For more information on state record fish, go to the N.C. Saltwater State Records webpage at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-state-saltwater-records or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.