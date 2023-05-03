King mackerel continued to bite from the piers, but that has to take second chair this week. It isn’t often we get to talk about three sailfish caught and released by the same boat on the same day, but it happened this week. Even better, it was a tripleheader and all were running and jumping at once. If that won’t get your adrenaline pumping, you might want to try something other than fishing.

The story comes to us from Capt. Hiroki Tomo, a frequent photo contributor and member of the St. James Fishing Club. He and friends Bob Timson, Neal Mason and Nick Colatosti had been watching the weather and decided to make the run to the Steeples early in the week as it appeared the wind wasn’t going to let up for a while. They admitted the forecast was marginal and the ride a bit bumpy, but the weather didn’t look favorable for a while after, so they went for it. They may have questioned their decision on the way out, but not during the trip home. The fish bit all day and included a very hectic encounter of the billfish kind, with a triple header of sailfish.