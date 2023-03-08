South victorious as tennis season begins Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Brunswick sophomore Josh Stone reaches to return the ball in the No. 6 singles tennis match against Whiteville. Stone won the match and also was a winner in doubles. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick boys tennis team defeated Whiteville 7-2 in the season-opening tennis dual Feb. 27. The Cougars won five singles matches.SinglesMaddox Soles, Whiteville junior, won 6-4, 6-1 against Logan Sanders, freshman. Hayden Slader, South sophomore, won 6-2, 6-2 against Trett Walker, senior.Cooper Pittman, South freshman, won 6-3, 6-3 against Darian Montgomery, senior.Nathan Ware, South junior, won 6-0, 6-2 against Ben Ransom, senior.Andrew Ferguson, South freshman, won 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 against Seth Jackson, junior. Josh Stone, South sophomore, won 3-6, 6-2, 10-3 against A.J. Lesane, junior.DoublesSanders and Pittman won 8-4 against Walker and Ransom.Soles and Lesane won 8-3 against Ware and Slader.Stone and Ferguson won 8-4 against Montgomery and Jackson.In the Cougar Invitational Saturday at Smithville Park, the Cougars beat South Garner 6-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports University Tennis Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Library needs Keep the land Reverse global warming Featured Businesses Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Filings reveal details for Oak Island hotel project Two Cougar seniors make their college choices Residents, pets pleased as Taylor Field Park opens to public BSL told: Population doesn't support grocery store Forum focuses on Lockwood Folly Inlet problems