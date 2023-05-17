Brunswick Surfin' Turfs

The Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs have signed a 10-year agreement with Brunswick Community College for the use of Founders Field, home to the BCC Dolphins’ baseball team. 

 

The Turfs’ ownership group concluded the details with BCC Athletic Director and head baseball coach Robbie Allen and college President Dr. Gene Smith.

