The Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs have signed a 10-year agreement with Brunswick Community College for the use of Founders Field, home to the BCC Dolphins’ baseball team.
The Turfs’ ownership group concluded the details with BCC Athletic Director and head baseball coach Robbie Allen and college President Dr. Gene Smith.
The Surfin’ Turfs will use the field during June and July. The agreement includes enhancements to Founders Field over the next 10 years provided by Ballred LLC, the holding company that owns the Surfin’ Turfs.
The changes begin immediately with exterior fencing enclosing the entire ballpark, bullpens and the newly added beer garden area. The project will be completed in time for the Surfin’ Turfs’ home opener, set for 5 p.m. Friday, June 2.
The second phase of improvements includes a press box, a concession stand and bathroom facility, all expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 season.
Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs’ General Manager Lexie Allred said, “With this agreement, the Surfin’ Turfs plan to bring a fun and unique experience to the residents of Brunswick County and visitors alike. We are putting the fan experience at the top of the list this year with a family friendly promotional schedule that includes Bark in the Ballpark, Flashback Fridays, Halloween in July, and more. We hope to make each game day action-packed, with in-between inning games, giveaways, prizes and autograph sessions for the kids.
Smith was enthusiastic about summer baseball.
“Brunswick Community College is excited to partner with the Brunswick Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs to provide summer collegiate baseball for our community,” he said. “We look forward to hosting the team at Founders Field and working together to provide a baseball destination for everyone to enjoy.”
The Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs compete in the Old North State League, a collegiate wood-bat league with 15 teams in North Carolina. The season runs from May to July.