Ariana Flores-Acosta

South Brunswick’s Ariana Flores-Acosta had the game-winning hit against South Columbus and she hit two doubles in the game against defending state champion Eastern Alamance. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

Eastern Alamance, the defending 3A state champion, beat South Brunswick 3-2 Friday in Mebane. The victory was the Eagles’ first of the season (1-3).

South sophomore pitcher Kina Davis struck out 10 batters in six innings. She walked none and gave up two unearned runs. The loss was the first of the season for the Cougars (3-1).

