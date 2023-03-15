Eastern Alamance, the defending 3A state champion, beat South Brunswick 3-2 Friday in Mebane. The victory was the Eagles’ first of the season (1-3).
South sophomore pitcher Kina Davis struck out 10 batters in six innings. She walked none and gave up two unearned runs. The loss was the first of the season for the Cougars (3-1).
Two Eagle pitchers held South to four hits. Sophomore Delani Straughan gave up three hits and two unearned runs in four innings. She walked two and struck out two. Senior Aryanna Parker gave up one hit in three scoreless innings. She walked one and struck out one.
Eastern Alamance scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The leadoff batter doubled to left field and the next batter singled. The following batter reached on an error and she advanced to third as two runs scored. She scored on a one-out single to center.
South scored in the third in taking a 1-0 lead. With one out, Davis singled. Macy Sellers reached on an error. Addison Woodruff hit into a double play, but a run scored.
The Cougars scored its other run in fourth in extending the lead to 2-0. With one out, Ariana Flores-Acosta doubled to left field. Pinch runner Gracin Johnson advanced to third on a groundout by Veronica Nation and scored on a passed ball.
South had other chances to score. Davis led off the game by reaching on an error. Sellers bunted pinch runner Savana Burgess to second and she stole third. But a line out, a walk and a line out ended the inning.
In the fifth, South had runners on third and second with one out, but a double play ended the inning.
In the sixth with one out, Flores-Acosta doubled to left field, but a pop out and a strikeout ended the inning.
South Brunswick 4, South Columbus 3
The Cougars scored two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh in rallying for the victory March 7 at South Brunswick.
Starter Veronica Nation gave up seven hits and two runs in five innings. She walked none and struck out four. Reliever and winner Kina Davis gave up three hits and one run in two innings. She walked none and struck out four.
In the sixth, Haley Kirby led off and singled to center. Ariana Flores-Acosta doubled to left field. With runners on third and second, Lily Knox grounded out, scoring a run, and Tabby Martin grounded out, scoring the tying run.
In the seventh, Woodruff led off and doubled to right field. Kirby was walked. Flores-Acosta doubled to left field, scoring the winning run.
The Cougars had 11 hits. Kina Davis was 3 for 3 with a double. Kirby and Acosta-Flores each finished with two hits and one RBI.