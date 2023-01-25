The South Brunswick boys swim team won a tri-meet Jan. 19 with West Brunswick and Topsail at the BCC Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center.
In the last home meet of the season, the Cougars swam 15 regional-qualifying times. The state-qualifying regional is Feb. 2-4 in Cary.
South’s boys scored 128 points, Topsail 114 and West 42. In the girls’ meet, Topsail was first (132), West second (96) and South last (82).
In the girls’ 200-yard medley relay, senior Meghan Ulevich, sophomore Keira Stegman, freshman Kennedy Gordon and freshman A.J. Jackson finished third and qualified in 2 minutes, 08.40 seconds.
In the boys’ race, junior Patrick Boldt, senior Chance Mason, freshman Evan Sevast and junior Cade Needham qualified in winning by nearly a second in 1:51.67 against Topsail.
In the girls’ 200 freestyle, Jackson qualified in finishing second in 2:09.25, about one-half second behind the winner. In the boys’ race, Needham was first in 1:59.03 and Sevast second in 2:01:38 in qualifying for the regional.
In the boys’ 200 individual medley, Mason was first in 2:18.73 in qualifying for the regional.
In the girls’ 50 freestyle, Ulevich was fourth in 28.41 in the 28-swimmer race. In the boys’ race, senior Walker Jenkins was second in 25.01, finishing out of first by 0.03 seconds. The regional time is 24.49. Boldt was third in 25.46 and junior Julian DiGuiseppe fifth in 26.79 in the 20-swimmer race.
Sevast won the 100 butterfly in a regional-qualifying time of 60.90 seconds.
In the girls’ 100 freestyle, freshman Genevieve Osborne was fourth in 66.71 seconds. The race had 14 swimmers. In the boys’ race, Mason won in a regional-qualifying time of 52.85 seconds. Junior Andrew Sherrod was fourth in 60.71 seconds. The race had 13 swimmers.
In the girls’ 500 freestyle, Jackson won in a regional-qualifying time of 5:52.47. In the boys’ race, Needham won in 5:16.56 and sophomore Isaac Gedman was second in 5:50.37, both qualifying times. Gedman’s final lap was his second fastest, helping him reach the qualifying time by 0.62 seconds.
In the girls’ 200 freestyle relay, Ulevich, Gordon, Stegman and Jackson were second in a qualifying time of 1:52.20, finishing about one-half second out of first. In the boys’ race, Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and Mason won in a qualifying time of 1:37.96.
Ulevich was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.75. The regional standard is 1:13.99. In the boys’ race, Boldt was second in 1:10.14.
In the girls’ 100 breaststroke, Gordon was third in a qualifying time of 1:19.18. In the boys’ race, DiGuiseppe won in a qualifying time of 1:13.82, a time 0.17 seconds quicker than the standard. Jenkins was second in 1:15.31.
South’s 200 freestyle relay of DiGuiseppe, Sherrod, Gedman and Boldt finished third in 1:44.08. The regional standard is 1:43.49.
The Mideastern 3A/4A conference championships are Wednesday, Jan. 25, at UNCW.