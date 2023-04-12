BCC’s Hunter Poole follows through on a swing in the first game of the doubleheader Friday against Pitt. In the second game he was 3-4 with one RBI in the Dolphins’ 6-5 victory. BCC and Pitt are tied for second in the region. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The Dolphins split a doubleheader with Pitt Community College Friday, losing the first game 9-2 in nine innings but winning the second game 6-5 in eight innings.
In the second game, winning pitcher Eli Crump threw one-third of an inning. Luke Hardee gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings. He walked none, hit one and struck out three. Tanner Collins gave up three hits and two runs in 3.2 innings. He walked two, hit one and struck out four.
For BCC in the bottom of the eighth, Tatum Marsh had a leadoff walk and stole second. Hunter Poole reached on a bunt single and Marsh advanced to third. Allen Brown was intentionally walked. Branton Jernigan singled to center, driving in the winning run.
Poole finished 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run. Marsh was 2 for 4 with one walk and one RBI. Jernigan was 2 for 3 with one walk and one RBI.
The Dolphins scored four runs in the second, taking advantage of two errors, two wild pitches and a dropped third strike.
In the first game, Brown hit a home run. Marsh was 3 for 4 with one walk.
Through Sunday in NJCAA Division II East Region 10, BCC is 15-6, 19-10 overall. Pitt is 15-6, 21-9. First-place Lenoir is 15-5, 23-10.
BCC has a three-game series with Lenoir this month, playing a doubleheader Saturday, April 15, at Lenoir and a single game Sunday, April 16, at BCC. The regular season ends April 29.