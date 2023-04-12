Hunter Poole

BCC’s Hunter Poole follows through on a swing in the first game of the doubleheader Friday against Pitt. In the second game he was 3-4 with one RBI in the Dolphins’ 6-5 victory. BCC and Pitt are tied for second in the region. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

The Dolphins split a doubleheader with Pitt Community College Friday, losing the first game 9-2 in nine innings but winning the second game 6-5 in eight innings.

In the second game, winning pitcher Eli Crump threw one-third of an inning. Luke Hardee gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings. He walked none, hit one and struck out three. Tanner Collins gave up three hits and two runs in 3.2 innings. He walked two, hit one and struck out four.

