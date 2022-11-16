South Brunswick’s basketball, swimming and wrestling teams begin their 2022-23 seasons this week.
Following are previews and schedules of the sports.
Swimming
The South Brunswick swim teams once again will have some swimmers who most likely will qualify for the state championships.
Last season, South sophomore Cade Needham finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Needham swam the race in 5 minutes, 0.31 seconds. Carrboro senior Brandon Miller won the race in 4:31.77, an All-America consideration mark.
Needham finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming the race in 1:51.94. Northwest Cabarrus junior Harrison Ranier won in an All-America time of 1:38.33.
South was 13th in the 200 freestyle relay. Junior Chance Mason, senior Belvin Barker and sophomores Ethan Overton and Needham finished in 1:38.75. The top time was 1:31.99 by West Carteret.
South was 15th in the 400 freestyle relay. Mason, Overton, sophomore Patrick Boldt and Needham finished in 3:45.34. Northwest Cabarrus won in 3:12.60.
In the state-qualifying regional, South’s girls were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. Senior Hannah Overton, senior Emma Stone, sophomore Ellie Harrington and junior Meghan Ulevich finished in 4:30.03.
South was seventh in the 200 freestyle relay. Ulevich, Stone, senior Camille Gannon and Overton finished in 1:57.97. When all three regional results were compiled, South missed qualifying for state by 0.96 seconds.
Coached by Nina McPherson, the Cougars will have five home meets at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center.
South swim schedule
Subject to change
5 p.m. at Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center
• Nov. 17, with West and Laney
• Dec. 1, with West and Ashley
• Dec. 8, with West and Hoggard
• Dec. 15, with West and New Hanover
• Jan. 19, with West and Topsail
• Jan. 27, conference championships
• Regional, Feb. 2-4
• State, Feb. 8-11
Wrestling
The Cougars have a busy three-month schedule of regular season events, but the Cougars, coached by David Prendergast, will have only four home meets this season, the first this Wednesday against Topsail.
Three returning Cougars qualified for state last season. In the state-qualifying regional, junior Garrett Frazier finished third at 220 pounds, sophomore Lily Prendergast finished fourth at 106 pounds and junior Ethan McCullough finished fourth at 113 pounds.
Among the team awards last season for the girls, Laura Sparks received the Most Wins Award. Lillian Demeglio won the Most Pins Award. Prendergast received the Perfect Storm Award for most victories, most pins and last woman standing while wrestling in a hybrid role for the girls’ and boys’ teams. Natalia Sanchez received the Coach’s Award. Among the boys last season, Frazier received the Last Man Standing Award.
The girls’ program has grown since David Prendergast became coach. The roster on trackwrestling.com lists 19 girls. The Cougars’ boys roster lists 22 competitors.
South wrestling schedule
Subject to change
Times TBA
• Nov. 16, Topsail at South
• Nov. 19, Homer Spring Bulldog Women
• Nov. 23, Patriot Turkey Clash
• Nov. 30, at New Hanover
• Dec. 3, at New Bern
• Dec. 7, at Hoggard
• Dec. 10, Lumberton Border Duals
• Dec. 14, Ashley at South
• Dec. 30, Falcon Invitational
• Jan. 4, at Laney
• Jan. 7, Carolina Duals
• Jan. 11, at North Brunswick
• Jan. 13-14 Jolly Roger
• Jan. 25, West Brunswick at South
• Jan. 26, N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s 3A East Regional
• Jan. 28, NCHSAA duals begin
• Feb. 4, NCHSAA Women’s Invitational championships
• Feb. 4, NCHSAA state duals championship
• Feb. 10-11, NCHSAA 3A East Regional
• Feb. 16-18, NCHSAA state championships
Boys basketball
The girls’ and boys’ teams have new coaches this season, which begins on Friday at home against Dixon.
Mike Loutzenheiser (lots-in-hi-zer) will be the head coach of the boys team this season. Loutzenheiser is entering his 26th year as a teacher.
Loutzenheiser replaces Justin Bradley, who coached the Cougars one year before resigning to accept the job as head baseball coach at Laney High School.
Loutzenheiser was born and raised in Arizona. He attended Payson High School and played basketball at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix before transferring to Arizona State University. He has a B.S. and master’s in special education from ASU.
His coaching career began in the early 1990s as a junior varsity basketball coach and football coach at Sunnyslope (Phoenix) and Payson high schools. His first varsity coaching job was in 1997 at Phoenix Center for Education. In 2001, he became the head coach of the boys basketball team at Payson High School. At Payson, Loutzenheiser led the Longhorns to the second-most victories in school history. He was named 3A East Conference Coach of the Year in 2002-03.
Living in North Carolina since 2006, Loutzenheiser has coached football and basketball at Southwestern Randolph, Pinecrest, Broughton, West Brunswick and Corinth Holders high schools.
He coached girls basketball at 4A Pinecrest for two seasons. Taking over a team that was 10-15, he coached the 2010-11 Patriots to a 12-6 record, according to MaxPreps.com, and in 2011-12 they were 11-13 overall.
He coached girls basketball at 4A Broughton for three seasons. According to MaxPreps.com, in 2016-17 the Capitals were 1-13 in the conference, 4-19 overall. In 2017-18, they were 2-10, 6-18. In 2018-19, they were 3-9, 5-20.
South, with a key starter injured most of the 2021-22 season, finished 4-10 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, 8-15 overall. The basketball season ended Feb. 22 in a 62-26 loss against the South Central Falcons in Winterville in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
For the season, sophomore Caleb Bernard scored 7.5 points per game. He made 22 of 53 3-pointers (42%). This was the top percentage in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. His 22 3s were the 10th most in the conference. Bernard made 1.3 steals per game.
Sophomore Jaelon Johnson averaged 11.2 points a game through five games before he was injured. He had made 6 of 15 3-pointers (38%).
Including Bernard and Johnson, the varsity roster as of Friday on MaxPreps.com listed 10 players.
Girls basketball
The girls coach will be Karen Wehlage. South, whose lineup last season was all seniors, finished 1-13 in the conference and 3-17 overall. Center Jo Mann finished the conference season third in rebounds per game (7.8).
The program may get some talented players from South Brunswick Middle School. The SBMS Cougars basketball team finished a 12-0 season by beating Cedar Grove Middle School 47-17 in the county championship game Feb. 3 at Town Creek Middle School. Graduating from that team were Anna Kate Chance, Summer Covington, Carly Clewis, Emma Scott, Gracin Johnson, Molly Jenkins, Addy Fitzhugh and Mia Hughes.
The varsity roster as of Friday on MaxPreps.com listed seven players. The JV roster listed 15 players.
South basketball schedule
Subject to change
Girls at 6 p.m.
Boys at 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 18, Dixon
• Nov. 21, Jacksonville
• Nov. 30, at Dixon
• Dec. 2, at Jacksonville
• Dec. 6, at Whiteville
• Dec. 9, Topsail
• Dec. 13, Hoggard
• Dec. 14, West Columbus
• Dec. 16, 8 p.m. at New Hanover
• Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. Cape Fear Academy, boys away
• Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. Heritage, boys away
• Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. East Bladen, boys
• Jan. 3, at Ashley
• Jan. 6, Laney
• Jan. 10, at North Brunswick
• Jan. 13, West Brunswick
• Jan. 18, Whiteville
• Jan. 20, at Topsail
• Jan. 24, at Hoggard
• Jan. 27, New Hanover
• Jan. 31, Ashley
• Feb. 3, at Laney
• Feb. 7, North Brunswick
• Feb. 9, at West Brunswick