One of the events we wait for all year was scheduled for this weekend. Unfortunately, it has been postponed due to winds and weather pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament (www.usopenkmt.com), which is the oldest surviving king mackerel tournament in the country, is set to begin with final registration and a captains’ meeting on Thursday, October 6th, followed by fishing days on Friday and Saturday, October 7th and 8th, with the awards ceremony Saturday night.

Not only is the U.S. Open the oldest king mackerel tournament in the U.S., but it has been the largest in the country for the past decade. I’ll have a lot more about the tournament and some ideas on how to win it below, but when there’s a fishing event this large in your backyard, you have to lead with it. The second big event this weekend is the Wilmington Boat Show (www.wilmingtonboatshow.com). This show runs from Friday, September 30, through Sunday, October 2 and is headquartered at the Wilmington Convention Center on the Cape Fear River. In addition to all the booths and displays, the show also offers fishing and boating seminars and yours truly will be presenting inshore fishing and king mackerel fishing seminars Saturday and Sunday.