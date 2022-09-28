One of the events we wait for all year was scheduled for this weekend. Unfortunately, it has been postponed due to winds and weather pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament (www.usopenkmt.com), which is the oldest surviving king mackerel tournament in the country, is set to begin with final registration and a captains’ meeting on Thursday, October 6th, followed by fishing days on Friday and Saturday, October 7th and 8th, with the awards ceremony Saturday night.
Not only is the U.S. Open the oldest king mackerel tournament in the U.S., but it has been the largest in the country for the past decade. I’ll have a lot more about the tournament and some ideas on how to win it below, but when there’s a fishing event this large in your backyard, you have to lead with it. The second big event this weekend is the Wilmington Boat Show (www.wilmingtonboatshow.com). This show runs from Friday, September 30, through Sunday, October 2 and is headquartered at the Wilmington Convention Center on the Cape Fear River. In addition to all the booths and displays, the show also offers fishing and boating seminars and yours truly will be presenting inshore fishing and king mackerel fishing seminars Saturday and Sunday.
Now for the bad news. Wow, what a week of wonder, anticipation and frustration. First, we saw Hurricane Fiona pass offshore on her way north. Not to wish any bad on the folks in Puerto Rico, Bermuda and the other places the storm made contact, but we have to be glad it didn’t strike here. Fiona had a temper.
Before Fiona had passed, a tropical wave that would become Hurricane Ian formed in the southwest Caribbean. Hurricane forecasters immediately voiced concerns about this system and thought it would become Tropical Storm Hermine in a few days. There was a surprise when a system barely off the African Coast formed quickly and became Tropical Storm Hermine before the first system became Tropical Storm Ian. Friday afternoon and evening, there were four named storms in the Atlantic and Caribbean. That would reduce to Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean and Disturbance One in the southwest Atlantic Monday morning.
Even before it became Ian, the models were bouncing around badly and projecting the course of this storm multiple places between the western Gulf of Mexico to offshore of here in the Atlantic. This and the projected major hurricane intensity of the storm had the U.S. Open Tournament Committee watching it closely and this past Friday they issued a statement on social media to that point and stated that if postponement was necessary, they would announce it by Wednesday, September 28. Monday morning the models were narrowing some on the projected course of Ian, with landfall expected somewhere between Tampa Bay and the Florida Big Bend, but with a less certain path once it made landfall.
This projected track has changed several times since Friday and at my deadline Monday morning, the U.S. and Euro models still didn’t agree. The National Hurricane Center was predicting a track roughly midway between them at that time. Several other models align to the east with the Euro, but there still remains some uncertainty on the track Ian will follow.
Don’t turn your back on Hurricane Ian. It is projected to reach category 3 and maybe category 4 before making landfall on Florida’s West Coast. At Monday morning’s update, the fifth day of the cone of uncertainty reached Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. At that same time, the projected wind field map showed the potential for tropical storm force winds to reach here as early as 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Take heed please. The way this storm has been shifting, it’s entirely possible we’ll see some storm effects before the weekend ends.
The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) is watching Hurricane Ian closely and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) has extra information. The models should have more agreement by the time you read this Wednesday afternoon and we’ll have a better idea of what to expect.
The recreational flounder season will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, September 30. Even with a one fish per day limit, the catch has been good, no, make that very good. The truth is the catch has been so good there are concerns it may have exceeded the allocation. The new Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan and federal regulations require that any overage be paid back in the next year’s allocation, which happened this year, after exceeding the allocation in 2021, and could result in an even shorter season for 2023.
Commercial flounder fishermen must get trip tickets when they sell their catch and the weights are reported by the fish houses each night. The commercial gigging and gill net season opened on September 15 and was scheduled for two weeks. However, the catch was so good that the season was closed by proclamation in less than a week. When flounder aren’t kept all year, there is an abundance when the season is opened and catches were fantastic. This will also be considered for next year’s commercial gigging and gill net seasons. The commercial flounder pound net season opens in October and the winter trawl season will open later in the year, but those seasons have their own allocations.
Last week I mentioned that NOAA Fisheries and the South Atlantic Marine Fisheries Commission would be discussing a possible closure of the recreational red snapper season and other seasons that occur in areas where red snapper are present. The public comment time for this action did not close until Friday, so no decision was made last week. NOAA Fisheries biologists do not feel the ever increasing number of red snapper being caught and released by fishermen is an indication the stock is recovering. They think the release mortality is too high.
More than 1,000 comments were sent electronically or through the mail and many fishermen spoke at the meeting. None of the comments supported further restrictions on red snapper and many included reports of their abundance. One good thing from this meeting was the commissioners agreed that they did not want to close bottom areas or the seasons on other viable fish species to protect red snapper. They should make the final decision on what additional red snapper restrictions will be implemented at their next meeting.
How about some interesting and good news from flounder season. NCDMF Biologists and Marine Patrol Officers are reporting that fishermen took to the water in big numbers and a variety of ways to chase the state’s most highly sought-after species. However, one catch stands out – and not for its size. Graham Guthrie caught a 23-inch Southern Flounder near Oak Island Lighthouse that had been previously satellite tagged in October of 2021 near Hatteras. The satellite tag popped-off and transmitted data to the satellite in January of 2022 outside of Drum Inlet in the Atlantic Ocean east of Cape Lookout.
Guthrie’s southern flounder was part of a collaborative satellite tagging project between researchers at the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and University of North Carolina Wilmington to track Southern Flounder migratory movements. To learn more about North Carolina’s Tagging Program, visit the Tagging Program page of the NCDMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/fish-tagging-program. To report a tagged fish, visit a different page of the same website at https://deq.nc.gov/report-tagged-fish.
We had a few cool mornings Friday and over the weekend, but they won’t become regular yet. More hot weather is on tap for the week, with some cooling late and over the weekend. Fall is here on the calendar, but it hasn’t quite committed in the air yet. Hold on and be patient.
There is some chance of showers or thunderstorms most of the week and weekend. While forecasters don’t know yet which track Hurricane Ian may take, the early forecast has winds breezing up late Wednesday and not dropping below 10 knots again until late Saturday. However, there is a huge possibility for change in the particulars of this forecast depending on the actual track and locations of Hurricane Ian.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Flounder season is wrapping up Friday and Spanish mackerel, large red drum, puppy drum, speckled trout and black drum have been biting well also. However, this was U.S. Open week so it’s time to talk about king mackerel.
The particulars may change a little as Hurricane Ian approaches and passes, but October, which begins Saturday, is the time to catch king mackerel off Cape Fear. This is generally considered to be prime time to catch big king mackerel. Reports of king action have increased over the past couple of weeks, including a growing number of king catches and near misses from the piers. History has kings moving closer to the beach as September ends and October begins and it appears to be happening again.
Every year at this time, my phone, email, Facebook Messenger and texts get really busy and this year, with concerns about Hurricane Ian, it has been even busier since last Friday. The calls are usually as simple as, “Where would you fish if you were fishing the U.S. Open?” This year the questions also include if I think the tournament will happen. I may be able to help a bit with the first question, but the second question should be directed to the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and the U.S. Open Tournament Committee (www.usopenkmt.com).
I won’t be fishing the tournament, so I’ll gladly share my thoughts on where big kings may be. However, everyone should remember my deadline for this page is Monday morning and that’s a long enough time before the tournament begins for weather to change or bait to move every year. This year, Hurricane Ian has influenced the tournament too. At this point the effects may be as simple as gusty winds and enough rain to be uncomfortable. However, they could be significantly greater and also change between Friday and Saturday.
The abundance of bait along the beach can be checked by stopping at beach access areas and looking for diving pelicans. The abundance of bait is critical for fishing the beach. Oh, a note on watching pelicans – if they’re falling like they’ve been shot and coming up with their head held high and shaking it, they’re probably catching larger bait.
If the water is clean and there is an abundance of bait at multiple locations along the beach, it could be a smart decision to fish closer in. I like to fish the perimeter of schools of bait, but it takes a lot of patience and not everyone can do it. This requires committing to staying there and working the bait school(s) for what may be a handful of sharks and one or two king strikes. Understand that if the kings feeding on a school of bait are on the other side when you start, it may be a while before your bait is in their view. However, those few strikes are often big kings that bring a smile to your face at weigh-in.
Have everyone on the boat pay attention while catching bait. Sometimes kings are feeding as you are catching bait and you may see larger flashes dart through the bait school. If you see this, put lines over as soon as you catch bait and work that area a while.
Several times we have seen this and had our first strike while still washing the deck after catching bait. One time the action was so good around a school of bait, we stayed around it and fished all day. Usually fishing this close to the beach is slow, but we caught seven kings that day, including one at 34 pounds and change that paid the tournament expenses. We felt there probably was a larger fish swimming around all that bait too, but it and our baits apparently didn’t get close enough to get its attention.
If you don’t have the patience to troll around bait schools, one of the nearshore artificial reefs could be a good place to fish. Many folks forget about the WOFES, which is the only artificial reef between the Cape Fear Ship Channel and Frying Pan Shoals. It is river rubble, not barges or concrete, but it sometimes holds kings. Headed down the beach from the Cape Fear River, Yaupon Reef (AR 425), Tom McGlammery Reef (AR 420), Jim Knight Reef (AR 430), Brunswick County Fishing Club Reef (AR 440) and the Jolly Mon Reef (AR 460) Are all close to the beach and will have some protection from the land in a northeast wind.
If you’re going to fish an artificial reef, get there as quickly as possible. These spots get crowded quickly and if you get there before the crowd, the odds are in your favor to catch the biggest king there that morning. Once the reef, or any spot, gets crowded, it becomes a lottery on who catches the big one.
If the water is dirty along the beach or there isn’t an abundance of bait there, it’s time to look a little farther offshore. Don’t get excited though and overrun the fish. Many fishermen have caught nice kings, including a few tournament winners, around the Cape Fear Sea Buoy, the former location of the Cape Fear Sea Buoy and out to Lighthouse Rocks. There are kings caught around the Lockwood Folly and Shallotte Inlet Sea Buoys every year and there are numerous small rock outcroppings in these areas that often hold bait and attract hungry fish.
The next potential hot spots are in 50 to 70 feet of water. Several of the ones straight out the Cape Fear or Lockwood Folly Inlets include 15 Mile Rock, 18 Mile Rock and the Shark Hole. The 65 Foot Hole, Jungle and the 410/510 are farther to the south. This might not be the best year to head east across Frying Pan Shoals, but there are some places on that side of the shoals that produce big kings in the fall. Several of them are the Cucumber, Fairway Ledge and 30/30. Some fishermen will run to rocks and wrecks in deeper water, but that is rarely a good strategy during the U.S. Open.
Pay attention to the water. Understand there is a difference between water that is dirty with effluent and water that is dark, but only off-color. Kings will readily follow bait into off-color water, but are less inclined to spend a bunch of time in water that is dirty. However, food is key for kings and they will tolerate water they don’t like because it’s loaded with bait. If your preferred water is dirty and not loaded with bait, the easiest way to find cleaner water is to head offshore or cross Frying Pan Shoals and head east. Sometimes clean water can also be found by heading west down the beach towards Ocean Isle Beach and beyond.
I like fresh slimy pogies for live baits, but have also caught nice kings on bluefish, blue runners, cigar minnows and more. My favorite dead bait is a large ribbonfish (cutlass fish, silver eel), but I also use Spanish mackerel, cigar minnows and more. One time, out of desperation and running out of bait, I rigged a large dead bluefish on a ribbonfish rig and placed it in the prop wash to give it some movement. We caught the fourth place king in that tournament on that dead bluefish about an hour later. Patience and perseverance will pay off.
Here’s a tip some fishermen never learn. Most of the time, fishing is a game of having a plan from your best information and having the patience to work your plan. Do NOT chase fish you hear about on the VHF radio. You can’t catch those fish – they’ve already been caught. If a friend calls you on the phone with info on a hot bite, sometimes you have to make a quick Plan B and go – but don’t chase radio fish. Ian has disrupted the U.S. Open but I hope these ideas help. They are suggestions for fishermen new to the area and should also be reinforcements of plans for fishermen familiar with the area. Good luck and safe fishing to all who are participating in the tournament. Spanish mackerel and large red drum are biting well. Both of them are being caught from just beyond the breakers to the artificial reefs. Spanish are also on the tide lines around the inlets. Pier fishermen are catching Spanish during the daytime and large reds at night and occasionally the large reds also bite around the piers during the daytime.
Spanish like flashy lures trolled or retrieved quickly. Some fishermen are catching larger Spanish using small live baits rigs baited with finger mullet and peanut pogies. If we only get a day or two of stormy weather as Hurricane Ian passes, this should continue. A more direct hit could interrupt it, but maybe only for a few days.
More 40-inch plus red drum are arriving daily. They are being caught on live and dead baits at the Hot Hole and most nearshore artificial reefs during the daytime. There have only been a couple reported caught in the surf, but pier fishermen are catching them well at times. They will hit live baits and chunks of cut baits from oily fish like mullet and menhaden. One fisherman let it slip that his favorite large drum bait is spot heads. All red drum longer than 27 inches must be released and those that exceed 40 inches are eligible for an outstanding catch citation from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. Use large circle hooks and plan to release them.
There were not any reports of offshore bottom fish or trolling reports this week. This was a combination of windy and choppy conditions a few days and fishermen getting ready for the U.S. Open on other days. These fish will be there and hungry once the tournament is over and Hurricane Ian has passed.
Flounder are biting inside the inlets and at the nearshore rocks and reefs. The season closes Friday, September 30, at 11:59 p.m., so there are only a few days left to catch them. With the windy conditions, flounder probably won’t be bothered much in the ocean before the season closes. There are still some spots in the river, creeks, marshes, Intracoastal Waterway and other spots that are protected enough to catch a flatfish in reasonable comfort. Catch ‘em up in the last couple of days. We don’t have any idea what next year may bring.
Red drum, black drum and speckled trout are also biting. They may shut down for a few days as the barometer drops with the approach of Hurricane Ian. Of course, if it veers away and the barometer only dips a little, they may go on a feeding rampage. Reports from the weekend had the drum biting well and trout fairly well.
All of these three like live baits. Many fishermen say live shrimp are the best bait, with mullet minnows second and mud minnows and peanut pogies fighting for third. The minnows can be fished on the bottom or suspended under a cork. Shrimp present better suspended above the bottom under a cork. Drum will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait, but trout aren’t as fond of these.
Trout and red drum will also hit lures and this should improve as the water cools and the amount of bait decreases. Topwater is the most fun and as the water cools, they’ll hit on top later in the day. Currently the topwater bite is shutting down around 8:30 to 9. After that use suspending hard lures or soft plastics to get their attention with lures. Watch any bait you see and don’t fish faster than the bait is moving.
Creek mouths are usually great places to find feeding drum and trout. Most fishermen prefer the falling tide as it carries the bait out of the creek, but the bait swims in with the rising tide. Don’t just concentrate on the creek opening, but work the bank for at least a cast distance in each direction. Other spots to find drum and trout are along points, oyster rocks and other places that disrupt the currents.
Last week fishermen caught a few tripletail and ladyfish in the creeks and bays up the river. They saw the tripletail under buoys and floated live shrimp to them under corks. The ladyfish were mixed with schools of trout and hit live shrimp and soft plastic shrimp. These fish are summer visitors and could be leaving at any time, with the cooling water.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
NCDMF Releases Annual Fishery Management Plan Review In late July, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries released the 2021 Fishery Management Plan Review. The Fishery Management Plan Review summarizes available information, such as long-term trends in catch, biological data and management, through 2021 for North Carolina’s state-managed species. It also provides links to information on federally-managed and interstate-managed species important to North Carolina. The full review is available on the NCDMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/fishery-management-plans.
Good fishing!