Mideastern 3A/4A Conference coaches in fall sports have selected 11 South Brunswick athletes to all-conference teams. Twelve Cougars are honorable mention.
Following are South Brunswick athletes who received honors in football, girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, cross-country and boys soccer. Of note, senior Dow Pender was honorable mention in football and in soccer.
Football
Three Cougars are first-team all-conference: senior tight end Bazil Abram, senior offensive lineman Demerius Wise and senior defensive lineman Garrett Frazier.
Abram, who also played outside linebacker, caught 22 passes for 323 yards. He averaged 14.68 yards per catch and 32.3 yards per game. He scored one touchdown.
Frazier had 88 tackles (eight per game). He made 50 solo tackles and assisted on 38. He had 5.5 sacks resulting in 38 yards of lost yardage. He had 24.5 tackles for loss.
Frazier also had some of the most memorable moments of the Cougars’ season, recovering fumbles in three successive games and returning each for a touchdown. The total return yardage was 194.
Frazier also blocked a PAT.
Wise helped provide the blocking that allowed South to average 182.8 passing yards per game, 150.5 rushing yards per game and 33.1 points per game.
Two Cougars are second-team all-conference: junior wide receiver Jordan Davis and senior offensive lineman Landon Lynch.
Davis caught 26 passes for 544 yards, averaging 20.92 yards per catch and 54.4 yards per game. He scored 10 TDs, second most in the conference.
Lynch was on the line that helped the Cougars score 33.1 points a game.
Eight Cougars are honorable mention: Jameson Prince, Ethan Overton, Michael Shrewsbury, Mark Bishop, Danzell Bernard, Jack Earley, Brendan Hoagland and Dow Pender.
Prince, a junior quarterback, completed 131 of 263 passes (49.8%) for 19 TDs. He threw 12 interceptions. He averaged 181.8 passing yards per game, second most in the conference. He rushed for 445 yards (40.5 per game) and scored 10 TDs.
In all, Prince led the conference in total yards, 2,453 (223 per game).
Overton, a junior running back, rushed for 973 yards in 10 games. He scored 15 touchdowns, the second-most points in the conference.
Shrewsbury, a senior receiver, caught 35 passes for 507 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch and 46.1 yards per game. He scored five TDs.
Bishop, a junior receiver, caught 33 passes for 454 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per catch and 41.3 yards per game. He scored three TDs.
Bernard, a senior center, is honorable mention, helping provide the blocking that allowed South to average 182.8 passing yards per game, 150.5 rushing yards per game and 33.1 points per game.
Earley, a sophomore inside linebacker, led the conference in tackles (141), averaging 12.8 per game. He made 54 solo tackles and assisted on 87. He had six tackles for loss.
Hoagland, a senior outside linebacker, had 66 tackles. He made 17 solo tackles and assisted on 49. He made one sack. He intercepted five passes, second most in the conference, and recovered one fumble.
Pender, a senior kicker, made six field goals, second most in the conference. His longest was 38 yards. He made 37 PATs, second most in the conference. He scored 55 points, third most among kickers. He averaged 34.7 yards per punt.
Girls golf
South junior Jillian Fatkin and sophomore Lillian Powell are first-team all-conference.
In the final Mideastern 3A/4A Conference golf match of the season, Fatkin finished second and Powell fifth.
The match was played Oct. 10 at Landfall (Marsh and Pines courses). Fatkin shot 38-38 — 76. The medalist was Ellie Hildreth of Hoggard, who shot 37-36 — 73. Powell shot 41-47 — 88.
In seven conference matches this season, Fatkin had five second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In eight matches, Powell had six top-six finishes.
Fatkin finished tied for first in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional. On the 5,066-yard course at Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks, Fatkin shot a 1-under-par 71, winning by three strokes. Powell shot an 83 and finished seventh.
Fatkin and Powell had two of the top-six best rounds on the final day of the NCHSAA 3A state golf championship tournament.
Fatkin’s second-round 2-over-par 74 on the 5,315-yard course was the second-best round of the day. She finished fourth out of 77 golfers in the two-day tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.
Powell’s second-round 79 tied for the sixth-best round of the day. She finished eighth.
Girls tennis
South freshman Carys Subach is second-team all-conference and junior teammate Annie Stidham is third-team all-conference. Junior Laura Sparks is honorable mention.
Subach and Stidham are the Mideastern 3A Conference doubles tennis tennis champions.
In the first round of the conference tournament, they beat West Brunswick’s Marissa Nance and Hannah Underwood 6-1, 6-0. In a semifinal, they beat West’s Cassidy Grant and Lonna Ward 6-1, 6-0. In the title match, they beat North Brunswick seniors Charly Garst and Cameron Phillips 6-2, 6-2.
Subach and Stidham finished fourth in the NCHSAA 3A East Regional at N.C. Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.
In the first round, Subach and Stidham won 6-2, 6-0 against Katie Davis and MacKenzie Bunn of Wilson Hunt.
In the second round, Subach and Stidham won 6-1, 7-5 against Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman of Croatan.
In the regional semifinal, Subach and Stidham played Kaden Biamby and Holland Ellis of Wilson Fike, seeded No. 4. The Fike team won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and eventually finished second.
In South’s match for third place against Croatan’s Arianna Cope and Grace Blair, seeded No. 3, Croatan won 6-3, 7-5.
South’s fourth-place finish qualified it for the NCHSAA 3A state championships at the Burlington Tennis Center. The South doubles team lost in the first round of the state championship tournament. Lake Norman Charter senior Sidney Ross and sophomore teammate Ananya Sriram defeated Subach and Stidham 6-0, 6-2. The Lake Norman team reached the semifinals before losing.
Sparks finished second in the conference tournament, qualifying for the regional. In the first round she beat sophomore Hannah Cumbee of West Brunswick 6-3, 6-4. In a semifinal she beat sophomore Bryanna Dickens of West Brunswick 6-2, 6-3. In the finals, North Brunswick senior Jordyn Smith won 6-3, 6-2 against Sparks.
Cross-country
South Brunswick junior Ellie Harrington is second-team all-conference in cross-country.
She finished 38th in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state cross-country championship race.
Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course at Ivey M. Redmon Park in Kernersville in 21 minutes, 33.46 seconds. The top time in the 153-runner race was 18:58.80 by Macy Parks of North Lincoln.
Harrington was seventh out of 117 runners in the NCHSAA 3A cross-country East Regional Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course in 19:33.24. First Flight junior Lucy Stecher won the race in 18:58.82. She finished ninth in the state meet in 19:49.42.
Harrington finished 13th out of 62 runners in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship cross-country race Oct. 13 in Wilmington. Harrington ran the 3.1-mile course in 21:08.72. She was the top 3A runner. Topsail’s Kaitlyn Obremski won the race in 18:01.11. She is the conference runner of the year. She finished 10th in the 4A state meet in 18:33.61.
Volleyball
Junior Ella Grace Moffitt is third-team all-conference and junior teammate Reagan Phillips is honorable mention.
Moffitt was second for the Cougars in kills (86). She was third in aces (17). She was second on the team for assists (151) and ninth in the conference. She was third in digs for the Cougars (106).
Phillips led the Cougars in kills (100). She led the Cougars in aces (32). She was second in digs (161). She was second in serve receiving (6.2 per set).
Boys soccer
Senior defender Dow Pender and senior goalkeeper Will Lamiman are honorable mention.
Pender scored his first goal of the season in the 1-1 tie at North Brunswick. He scored two goals against West Brunswick — the second in overtime — in the 2-2 tie that clinched a spot in the state playoffs.
Lamiman was the winning goalkeeper as the Cougars finished 2-0-2 against West Brunswick and North Brunswick.