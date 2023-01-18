LELAND — North Brunswick beat South Brunswick 45-30 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference wrestling dual Jan. 11.
South coach David Prendergast said his team performed well.
“We had four freshmen and two first-year wrestlers in the lineup tonight and we gave away 18 points in forfeits,” he said. “We still only lost by 15. Three seniors with a combined record of 67–17 were in the stands because of their decision-making skills.
“I finished the way I started 26 years ago — with high standard time and accountability. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say, ‘I’m looking forward to it being over.’ The young kids did what was asked of them and kept it close. I’m proud of them.”
Prendergast is in his final season of coaching boys’ wrestling. He will coach South’s girls next year before retiring.
In the Rumble on the Mat Duals, the Cougars finished 2-3. David Prendergast won the 400th of his coaching career when the Cougars beat North Johnston.
North 45, South 30
120 — Elijah Watts (S) by forfeit.
126 — Tyler Sznaider (N) by fall in 3:17 against Matthew Floyd.
132 — Billy Bracy (N) by fall in 3:02 against Logan Harrell.
138 — Gil Beighle (N) won 5-4 against Mason Goldfuss.
145 — Kirick Gurkin (N) won 11-6 against Matthew Cummings.
152 — Gabriel Arce (S) by fall in 1:28 against H. Hollis.
160 — Aydan Mateer (N) by forfeit.
170 — Aidan Bush (N) by forfeit.
182 — Ronald Tartt (S) by fall in 1:50 against Nathan Hastings.
195 — Damian Weaver (S) by fall in 2:21 against Randylee Holt.
220 — Sebastian Hernandez (N) won 10-9 against Christopher Naurocki.
285 — Dante Jimeno (N) by forfeit.
106 — Lily Prendergast (S) by fall in 1:44 against Ryan Crumpton.
113 — Brayden Post (N) by fall in 0:42 against Zack Michell.
Swansboro 58, South 21
The Cougars gave up 42 points in forfeits in the dual Saturday. They won four matches.
At 195, Damian Weaver won by fall in 1:07 against Marcus Mason
At 285, Garrett Frazier won 5-3 against Hyuga Doreus.
At 113, Ethan McCullough won by fall in 0:16 against Seamus Sullivan.
At 160, Frankie Colantuno won by forfeit.
South Lenoir 42, South Brunswick 41
The Cougars gave up 24 points in forfeits in the one-point loss Saturday. They won seven matches.
At 138, Logan Harrell won by fall in 1:54 against Bladen Davis.
At 170, Frankie Colantuno won by technical fall in 3:31 against Rivaldo Aguirre.
At 195, Damian Weaver won by fall in 0:22 against Connor Heath.
At 285, Christopher Naurocki won by fall in 3:54 against Adam Turner.
At 106, Lily Prendergast won by forfeit.
At 113, Ethan McCullough won by fall in 3:28 against Gavin Yanez.
At 126, Colton Anderson by forfeit.
Pamlico County 42, South Brunswick 36
The Cougars gave up 30 points in forfeits in the defeat Saturday. South won four matches by fall.
At 106, Lily Prendergast won by fall against Brian Bothers.
At 113, Ethan McCullough won by forfeit.
At 138, Logan Harrell won by fall against Brody Stevens.
At 160, Frankie Colantuno won by forfeit.
At 195, Damian Weaver won by fall against Ryan Baker.
At 220, Garrett Frazier won by fall against Tyler Stevens.
South Brunswick 48, North Johnston 30
At 106, Lily Prendergast won by fall in 4:46 against Seth Walters.
At 113, Ethan McCullough won by fall in 0:35 against Joshua Ceron.
At 120, Colton Anderson won by forfeit.
At 145 Logan Harrell won by fall in 1:58 against Simon Bautista.
At 152, Gabriel Arce won by forfeit.
At 170, Frankie Colantuno won by fall in 1:42 against Jesse Richardson.
At 195, Damian Weaver won by fall in 0:27 against Ashton Woodall.
At 220, Garrett Frazier won by fall in 0:52 against Camden Creech.
South Brunswick 60, East Carteret 24
The Cougars won seven matches by forfeit.
In matches that were wrestled, Matthew Floyd (132) won by fall in 3:46 against Darius Jarvis. Gabriel Arce (152) won by fall in 2:17 against Luke Cordier. At 160, Frankie Colantuno won by fall in 1:39 against Nery Rensendiz-Garcia.
Cougars’ top wrestlers records: Lily Prendergast is 35-6 at 106 pounds, Ethan McCullough is 24-3 at 113, Julianna Herold is 10-10 at 120, Logan Harrell is 20-13 at 132, Frankie Colantuno is 28-9 at 152, Ronald Tartt is 13-7 at 170, Damian Weaver is 31-9 at 182, Garrett Frazier is 30-4 at 220.