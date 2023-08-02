It’s a different kind of summer camp.
After all, it’s not often when one finds a camp that not only involves youngsters ages five through 12 playing tennis and pickleball, but also has them doing things such as programming robots and building electrical circuits.
That’s all part of the package with a three-week camp that took place in July by the Brunswick County Tennis Association (BCTA) in partnership with the Southport Parks & Recreation Department.
An introduction to the game
For three days each week, 38 children participated in a mix of athletics and academics for two hours each morning. Two days a week they received tennis instruction and the third day was set for pickleball. The camp wrapped up its final session on July 20.
“We want to introduce kids to the game of tennis,” BCTA youth programming coordinator Karen Holbrook said. BCTA operates under the umbrella of the United States Tennis Association and is a chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning, which is supported by the USTA Foundation.
“Ultimately, what I’d like to see is to have kids prepared to play on a high school tennis team. Right now there’s no middle school tennis teams (in Brunswick County),” said Holbrook. “There’s middle school golf, there’s middle school wrestling for girls and boys, but there’s no tennis so when it comes time to play in high school the kids that get on the tennis team really aren’t competitive to kids in other counties unless they’ve had private lessons, which is not that common.”
After doing calisthenics one day last week, the young tennis novices played a real-life version of Pac-Man before working on their tennis skills on the two courts at Lowe-White Memorial Park in Southport.
Skills you don’t learn in a classroom
“They’re trying something they’re totally not exposed to on a regular basis at all,” said Mike Breen, one of the volunteer coaches who worked with the youngsters. “They probably won’t play again till they come back (to camp next year). So, they’re learning something and they’re trying things, and they’re learning skills you don’t learn in the classroom. The classroom is critical. That’s the most important thing. But on the tennis court, they’re learning how to move their feet … how to react to things.”
Southport resident Marlee Bryant, 10, said she was four years old when she first started in the program. “I like tennis,” she said. “I like all the stuff that we do… We all have a lot of fun.”
Bryant said she always gets good exercise in on camp days, and she’s really gotten better at the sport.
Similarly, Dana Adams, 10, of Southport said he was in preschool when he first joined the program and started playing tennis and now, he’s ten times better.
Tennis is 12-year-old Sara Francis’ favorite sport. The Boiling Spring Lakes’ resident was in the program a couple of years and is now an assistant.
“I think the kids are wonderful,” she said. “I think it really helps for the future on what they really want to do because it really helps for mine because now when I grow up, I really want to be a tennis player. Some of these kids are so good at tennis, it looks like they’re going to grow up to play tennis.”
Learning things to take with them
And then there’s the educational enrichment aspect. One morning last week the campers were building electrical circuits at the Southport Parks & Recreation building under the supervision of Dr. Bill Flythe, a retired chemist and teacher.
What does Flythe hope for the program to achieve?
“In this particular case, hopefully they learn to love science,” he said. “That’s one thing, and realize that science can be fun.”
Southport Parks & Recreation Department program director Cookie Moore said the youngsters surprise her sometimes with what they do on the academic end. “It really does,” she said. “You wouldn’t think they’d be able to do it, or get into it like that, and they did.”
As for the value of the program, Moore thinks this is something they can take along with them as far as their education and school.
“They should be able to tell their teachers they learned some stuff in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) this summer,” said Moore. “It’s learning, playing and having fun.”
Whether or not there are any budding tennis stars among the group, some of them may have discovered a passion for the sport.
“Three rules I tell them: one, watch your racket hit the ball,” Breen said. “Two, swing through and go get the ball, don’t wait for it to come to you. And most importantly, three: when you hit a good shot, smile. And their smiles are magnetic. They’re awesome.”