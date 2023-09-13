Remember all those weeks during the summer when there weren’t any tropical weather systems? While they were good at the time, now we are seeing why this concerned the folks at the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com). Those systems that didn’t develop are developing now and giving us an overabundance of tropical weather system activity.

We saw Hurricane Lee first early last week as a tropical system working its way across the southeast Atlantic towards the Caribbean. About mid-week, Mother Nature flipped the switch and Lee began increasing in size and intensity. Before the weekend, it had grown into a Category 5 hurricane with 155 mph winds at the core. At that time, it had hurricane winds extended out 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extending 140 miles. This is a big and bad storm.