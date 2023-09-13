Remember all those weeks during the summer when there weren’t any tropical weather systems? While they were good at the time, now we are seeing why this concerned the folks at the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com). Those systems that didn’t develop are developing now and giving us an overabundance of tropical weather system activity.
We saw Hurricane Lee first early last week as a tropical system working its way across the southeast Atlantic towards the Caribbean. About mid-week, Mother Nature flipped the switch and Lee began increasing in size and intensity. Before the weekend, it had grown into a Category 5 hurricane with 155 mph winds at the core. At that time, it had hurricane winds extended out 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extending 140 miles. This is a big and bad storm.
The good thing, at least for us, is that all the models are in agreement Hurricane Lee will turn north about the time this comes out and miss the southeast U.S. There are concerns about it getting too close or having a direct hit with Bermuda and continuing north for mainland contact with the northeastern U.S. or the Canadian Maritime Provinces. Hurricane Lee encountered some adverse conditions and weakened some over the weekend, but not for long. Sunday afternoon it strengthened into a major hurricane again and this is too strong of a storm to wish on someone. The current forecast has it weakening again before passing between Bermuda and North Carolina Thursday night into Friday.
The National Hurricane Center and Mike’s Weather Page are tracking Hurricane Lee religiously. These agencies and the hurricane models are in agreement for the turn to the north. However, making the turn early or moving closer to the U.S. before turning could make a world of difference in the damages it brings. Let’s hope for a pass in the open ocean roughly halfway between the N.C. Outer Banks and Bermuda. That track has potential for the least damages in the southern area, but there are still concerns as it gets farther north.
We’ve already seen Tropical Storm Margot form and that brings us to the 13th named storm during 2023 and two have grown into major hurricanes. Suddenly the idea of 17-18 named storms during 2023 doesn’t seem quite so far-fetched. This is mid-September, which is typically the peak of hurricane season, but the tropics are usually pretty active until mid-October. It might be wise to consider leaving all our hurricane preparations in place until at least October.
We’ve been paying so much attention to Hurricane Lee, we haven’t paid much attention to the two tropical systems that slipped off the African Coast over the weekend. Disturbance one isn’t given much probability for strengthening and is expected to dissipate by the end of the week. Disturbance 2 is currently only given a low to medium probability of strengthening, but it is another low rider storm like Hurricane Lee, so let’s keep an eye on it.
The double whammy of the nearby passing of a major hurricane sending big swells our way and brewing winds up to 20 knots will affect fishing later this week. Once that passes, the forecast begins looking pretty good on Sunday. However, the forecast includes a lot of sunny days and that’s good. The conditions after this storm passes is the weather we’ve been waiting for all summer. Maybe it will continue…
The 2023 version of Military Appreciation Day – Southport was held Saturday from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina. The day got off to a stormy start as fishermen watched waterspouts in the ocean across Caswell Beach from the fuel dock at the marina. Thankfully, the weather calmed into the day and the operators of 43 boats carried 114 active duty military personnel fishing. The catch ranged from blowfish to king mackerel and other ocean critters, but the best part was the smiles and excitement of the troops who participated. There is more information on this event in this edition.
Fondly referred to as MAD by participants and volunteers, this event is held each year to thank the troops for their service by taking active duty military fishing and then getting together for an afternoon cookout before they head back to their respective bases. More information on Military Appreciation Day is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
It has been the year of dueling flounder seasons. The Wildlife Resources Commission set a flounder season for Inland Waters that began on September 1 and will end this Thursday, September 14. Getting to and from the waters that were open was difficult, but some fishermen found a way to go fishing and caught flounder during this early season.
The traditional flounder season, as set by the Marine Fisheries Commission, opens at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, September 15. This is for Coastal Waters. The Marine Fisheries Commission says this season is also for Joint Waters, but the Wildlife Resources Commission disagrees. We have asked several times and both agencies say they are responsible for fishing regulations in Joint Waters, so we don’t have an answer for this. Fortunately, almost all of the waters between Lockwood Folly and Snows Cut, plus the ocean, are classified as Coastal Waters. The limit will be one flounder per fisherman per day, with a minimum size of 15 inches total length.
We’re trying to help get the word out about the closure on mullet that begins November 7 north of the Highway 58 bridge from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle and on November 10, south of this bridge. The season will be closed through December 31 in both areas. This closure has several special stipulations and we are told it will be patrolled heavily.
One of the primary stipulations of this closure is that fishermen will not be allowed to have N.C. caught mullet on their boats during the closed season – even to use for bait. N.C. caught mullet also may not be sold in bait shops, seafood markets or served in restaurants during the closure.
All mullet sold to be used for bait or sold to be eaten during the closure must be accompanied by a sales receipt that allows the mullet to be traced and show that it was caught out of state. More information is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/striped-mullet/striped-mullet-fmp-amendment-1-supplement.
There was a pretty extensive fish kill in the Neuse River around New Bern during the past week. Unfortunately, something similar happens most years when the water gets this hot. The extra warm water spawns algae blooms and doesn’t hold enough dissolved oxygen to sustain the fish. The main fish found in this incident was menhaden, but there were a few trout, red drum, stripers and flounder in some of the creeks and bays without good water flow. This has happened in the Cape Fear River, but not since Hurricane Florence and it was caused then by too much decaying organic matter washing into the river and depleting the oxygen.
Several hunting seasons have opened and more will open as we move into fall. The seasons for resident Canada geese, dove and marsh hens (rails) opened Labor Day weekend and the archery season for deer opened September 9. An early season for teal (ducks) will open in several weeks, with more seasons opening as we move into and through October.
The Fishing Education Team at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center will be honoring National Hunting and Fishing Day by hosting a Wildlife Expo at the Pechmann Center on September 23. This is a great way to introduce young and old kids to the outdoors. Pre-registration is required and more details are below.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Once again, there weren’t a bunch of fishing reports this week, except for Saturday during Military Appreciation Day. While the day began stormy, complete with waterspouts and tornado warnings, the weather calmed down quite a bit and fishermen spread out to many locations. All of them caught fish. Many of the invited military chose to release fish, but there were still plenty to keep the MAD fish cleaners busy. It wasn’t necessary to ask folks how the fishing was as many were carrying coolers and buckets of fish to be cleaned. The catch ranged from trout, drum and flounder (released) to Spanish and king mackerel and a variety of ocean bottom fish. Thanks to the troops for all they do and thanks to the many volunteers that make Military Appreciation Day possible.
Starting inshore, this week’s report has to begin with a few flounder caught in the Inland Waters that were open. It took some creativity to fish these waters and legally return with the catch, but fishermen can be creative. The Inland Waters flounder season closes Thursday and the Coastal Waters flounder season opens Friday. The limit decreases to a single fish, but more people will be fishing. We should see some pictures of genuine doormats for the next two weeks.
Flounder fishing is structure related. They are occasionally on clean, open bottom, but there is current or another factor carrying food by them. Usually they’re snuggled up to rocks, an oyster rock, a bulkhead or somewhere that gives them some shelter from the current and has bait moving by. The Southport waterfront has all of this and a reputation for holding large flounder. Expectations are to see a lot of fishermen there beginning Friday.
Flounder will hit lures, but most are caught using live baits. Mullet minnows are the most popular, but mud minnows, peanut pogies and even smaller croakers, spots and pinfish will be eaten by flounder. The most commonly used rig locally is a Carolina rig, but some folks who drift or troll for flounder use versions of double-drop rigs that allow fishing two baits. My favorites are the Fluke Tamer and Pop rigs. These have a bare hook on the lower drop and a hook with a small bucktail on the upper drop. When they are used drifting or trolling, and on these or similar rigs, strip baits may also draw lots of strikes.
Fishermen inside the inlets have been catching speckled trout, red drum, black drum, sheepshead, tripletail and ladyfish, plus a few whiting, croakers and spots. Mullet minnows are stirring in the marshes and creeks and running along the ocean beaches and this gets most fish in an aggressive and feeding mood.
Speckled trout have bitten pretty well all summer and that should improve as the water begins to cool. Many fishermen chase them using live shrimp and minnows, but they will also hit lures. A favorite way to catch trout is to suspend a live shrimp or minnow under a float and allow it to drift through places where trout should be gathering. Those places include creek mouths, points, oyster rocks, sand bars and other places that concentrate bait.
Red drum can be caught with the same baits that trout like. For reds, the baits can also be fished on the bottom. The Carolina rig, like used for flounder, is a local favorite. Trout and red drum will also hit a variety of lures. Many fishermen have success using soft plastics in minnow and shrimp shapes and hard lures that work the surface, suspend a foot or two under the surface or dive to near the bottom. Fishing with topwater lures is the most exciting fishing, but all are productive.
Black drum may occasionally hit lures, primarily soft plastics with scent or with scent added, but they rarely pass up a live shrimp or minnow and often snack on pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Both drum and trout may feed together in shallow water very early in the morning, but trout and black drum shift back to deeper water once the sun gets up in the sky.
Sheepshead have become popular in the past few years. They can be difficult to catch and for years there was only a smaller, but dedicated, group of fishermen that chased sheepshead regularly. Sheepshead like vertical structure and eat the muscles and barnacles that grow on the structure and the crabs and sea urchins that live around them. The bait is dropped immediately beside the structure and senses go into high gear to detect the subtle strike. If not paying absolute attention, sheepshead can clean the hook without fishermen knowing. Braided line has helped more fishermen feel and catch sheepshead
Tripletail and ladyfish are summer visitors to the lower Cape Fear River, arriving once the water warms and leaving when it cools. They are both determined fighters and fun to catch. Tripletail have deceptive speed, but typically only make one hard run, then play tug of war. Ladyfish have wild speed and often jump. They are affectionately called “poor man’s tarpon.”
Tripletail and ladyfish will readily hit lures and live baits. Ladyfish may be anywhere in the marsh and creeks and are often found feeding with trout. Tripletail like holding in the shade of structure, but are also found in the ocean floating on their side. One of the things they are attracted to in the lower Cape Fear River is the floats used to mark crab traps. A successful tactic for them is to drift a live shrimp or minnow by the float. While they’re fun to catch, tripletail are also excellent table fare.
Tarpon are another summer visitor that captures fishermen’s attention. Tarpon fever is easy to manage until you hook and lose one – and this happens often. Tarpon can be found along the ocean beaches, around Frying Pan Shoals in the first mile or so offshore of Bald Head Island. They will also follow shrimp boats and feed peacefully with sharks, porpoises, king mackerel and others until two of them grab the same fish. Tarpon like live baits and larger pieces of pogies and mullets. Most local tarpon are hooked incidentally while slow trolling live baits for king mackerel and the catch rate is low, with the early release rate high. The small treble hooks used for kings aren’t a good match for a tarpon’s bony mouth.
Fishing from the surf and piers has been a little hit and miss, but there are fish biting. The pier end action hasn’t been hot, but the water has cooled a couple of degrees and we’re in September now. It’s time for the kings and some larger fish to move back in and feed on bait schools closer to the beach.
The most consistent pier action has been speckled trout early in the mornings. There aren’t many pictures of this as the regular fishermen would prefer not to draw a crowd. The trout may be anywhere from just beyond the breakers out to the pier end. They’re concentrated in an area because there is food.
The hot setup is a live shrimp fished a couple of feet off the bottom, suspended under a cork. Let the cork go totally under before lifting the rod to set the hook. Some trout will hit live minnows and a few have been caught using soft plastics in shrimp shapes. If you’re using artificials, dose them up well with scent. Pro-Cure Scent Gel is a local favorite.
Fishermen soaking live and dead baits on the bottom from the piers and in the surf have been catching a variety of fish, but not a lot of anything. Good news is they will be allowed to keep a flounder beginning on Friday. The other catches include bluefish, whiting, pompano, red drum, black drum, gray trout, croakers, spots and lots of small sharks, skates and rays.
Offshore fishing has been good, but interrupted. Passing storms send waves and create winds. While we may not be threatened on land, even larger boats get really small when the ocean cops an attitude. Offshore trollers have been catching wahoo, dolphin, tuna and occasional sailfish. It has been a good year for sailfish off the entire N.C. Coast.
Closer in, fishermen are having good luck slow-trolling live baits and catching limits and near limits of nice eating size kings (10-20 pounds). There are occasionally some smoker kings in the mix too. Kings heavier than 30 pounds are eligible for outstanding catch citations. King fishermen are also occasionally having their day interrupted by dolphin and sailfish. This is an interruption where no one complains. Dolphin join the kings in the fish box and sailfish are released.
Offshore bottom fishing has been good all summer and remains good. The action starts in 60-70 feet of water with black sea bass and grunts, then increases in size, number and species once deeper than 100 feet. Once in deeper water, the offshore bottom catch may include grouper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, porgys, grunts, black sea bass, amberjacks and more. Offshore bottom fish are usually hungry and ready to eat once a rock, wreck or reef holding them is located. Chunks of cut bait, live baits and jigs will readily draw strikes.
Fishing closer to the beach is good too. Fishermen have been catching flounder around the nearshore artificial reefs, rocks and wrecks all summer, but beginning Friday they will be able to keep one – yes, one and with a minimum size of 15 inches. This season ends on September 29, so get out and catch flounder while the season is open.
Good reports from the fishermen of Military Appreciation Day this week included a fair scattering of large red drum around the same artificial reefs, wrecks and rocks that are holding flounder. This is good news as many were expecting this to take a while to start as these big reds are still being caught in the Neuse River and from the Outer Banks piers. Live baits and pieces of oily cut baits should set up well to enjoy some strong pullage. It isn’t required, but using a large circle hook helps prevent deep hooking the big drum and makes them easier to release. All red drum longer than 27 inches must be released.
There are a variety of other fish that have been caught around the nearshore artificial reefs too. These include king macks, Spanish macks and bluefish by trolling, Spanish macks and bluefish by casting jigs, plus sheepshead, spadefish and more when using bait. The nearshore artificial reefs are fish magnets and attract a lot of fish that may do a swim-by, but don’t hang around. If you fish a live bait drifted behind the boat or suspended under a balloon, don’t be surprised if a tarpon grabs it and heads for the horizon.
Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
New state record red hind
Red hind have become a popular species this year and there have been some large ones caught. Hinds are members of the grouper family and have become more prevalent in offshore bottom fish catches as fishermen move offshore and explore deeper waters.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record red hind (Epinephelus guttatus). Christopher Rocci of Morehead City caught the 10-pound, 2.4-ounce fish 45 miles offshore of Beaufort Inlet on July 27.
Rocci’s fish measured 25.5-inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 20.25-inch girth. It was landed using a Penn Ally II rod with an Okuma SLX-50WII reel loaded with 80-pound braided line and using a combination of squid and pinfish for bait.
Tournament Tidbits
The Carolina Beach Inshore Classic was held from Inlet Watch Marina on Saturday. The fishermen were watching waterspouts in the ocean and dodging rain early in the day, but they caught some nice fish. Two of the fat redfish exceeded 8 pounds. That’s a fat 27-inch red drum.
Marsh Fiddler caught an 8.20-pounder and scored the win, plus collected first place on several secondary categories and second place in the two red drum Tournament within a Tournament with 14.88 pounds. Lunar Low caught the other 8-pounder, at 8.02 pounds, but added a 7.25-pounder to it to win the 2 red drum Tournament within a Tournament with 15.27 pounds. That’s two fat pups. Kook Tacos finished in third place with a 7.35 pound red drum.
The championship tournament for the Redfish Madness Solo Series was held Friday and Saturday from downtown Swansboro. The field of 24 fishermen in this tournament had qualified by finishing the regular season in the top 24 places after two regular season tournaments.
Jake Haynes grabbed the lead after Friday’s fishing and refused to let it go. His big redfish for Friday weighed 6.76 pounds and won the Daily Big Fish prize for Friday. That must have excited him as he went back Saturday and caught a 7.30 pounder to win the daily Big Fish prize for Saturday too. When you have the big fish both days, it goes without saying you win the tournament. Haynes was the only fisherman to exceed 14 pounds and his 14.06 pound total scored the win.
Drew Arndt paired 6.15 and 6.63 pound redfish to earn second place with 12.78 pounds. Barry Fitzpatrick was the only other fisherman to surpass 12 pounds and his 5.88 and 6.17 pounders totaled 12.05 pounds and earned third place.
The Kingfish Mayhem King Mackerel Tournament scheduled for this weekend in Morehead City has been postponed until November 2-4. More information can be found at www.meatmayhemtournaments.com.