UPDATE: South Brunswick fell in the third round of the state 3A playoffs Tuesday night to J.H. Rose High 14-8. The Cougars end their season at 14-10.
The South Brunswick baseball team reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs by beating the Carrboro Jaguars 6-5 Friday at South.
The Jaguars finish 16-7.
South, 14-9, was scheduled to play at top seed Junius H. Rose on Tuesday in Greenville (too late for this edition). Rose, 22-3, advanced by beating West Brunswick 4-2. The Rampants were held to five hits and two walks.
Rose junior pitcher Andrew Wallen held West to three hits — one of them a home run — and three walks. He struck out 12.
The winner of the third-round game advances to the regional qualifier on Friday.
Against the Jaguars, the game was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the third when the Cougars scored four runs.
With one out, Walker Jenkins was intentionally walked. Banks Hartman singled. After a passed ball, Will Lamiman reached on an error and a run scored. Luke Dilgard singled home a run. After a passed ball, Grady Sotriffer hit a sacrifice fly.
South scored in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. Jenkins singled and scored on Hartman’s single.
Carrboro scored a run in the sixth and had the bases loaded with no outs, but Jaden Marvin ended the inning with three strikeouts.
The Jaguars scored three runs in the final inning against two relievers and had two runners on base with one out when Dow Pender relieved. He ended the game by getting a fielder’s choice and a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch.
According to MaxPreps.com, two Carrboro pitchers held the Cougars to five hits, but one batter was hit by a pitch and five batters walked. The Jaguars made three errors and five runs were unearned, according to MaxPreps.com.
South 4, Cedar Ridge 1
Evan Coartney gave up three hits and struck out nine batters in the victory Tuesday.
South scored twice in the second. Sotriffer led off and was hit by pitch. With one out, Jordan Daniels reached on an error. With two outs, Marvin singled to left field and two runs scored.
South scored in the fifth off a wild pitch.
The Fighting Red Wolves scored in the top of the sixth. The first two batters reached on a single and a hit batter. With one out and runners on third and first, a groundout scored a run.
The Cougars’ final run came in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Pender and Marvin singled. Jenkins reached on a fielder’s choice. With runners on third and second, Hartman singled home a run.
Boldt, Sotriffer on all-star team
Junior catcher Patrick Boldt and freshman infielder Grady Sotriffer have been selected to play on the Region 2 team in the Bodyarmor State Games. They are two of the 20-players on the Region 2 team. The games will be between teams from eight regions in the state and will be played June 12-16 at UNC Charlotte.