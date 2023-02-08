Lily Prendergast

South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast finished fourth Saturday in the fourth annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational. Girls’ wrestling will become a sanctioned sport in North Carolina in 2024. The state championship will have weight classes comprising 1A-4A teams.

 

South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast finished fourth in the 100-pound class in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Girls Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The event, organized in conjunction with the North Carolina chapter of USA Wrestling and comprising all four state classifications, was the state championship tournament.

Prendergast wrestled four matches Friday at the Rise Indoor Sports Center in Bermuda Run.