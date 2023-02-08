South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast finished fourth Saturday in the fourth annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational. Girls’ wrestling will become a sanctioned sport in North Carolina in 2024. The state championship will have weight classes comprising 1A-4A teams.
South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast finished fourth in the 100-pound class in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Girls Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The event, organized in conjunction with the North Carolina chapter of USA Wrestling and comprising all four state classifications, was the state championship tournament.
Prendergast wrestled four matches Friday at the Rise Indoor Sports Center in Bermuda Run.
In the first round, Prendergast won by fall in 0:38 over Charity Thornton (Olympic, 21-10).
In a quarterfinal, Prendergast won by fall in 0:36 over Isabella Crandall (Middle Creek, 39-11).
In a semifinal, Prendergast wrestled junior Jamie Hearl (33-4) of Class 1A Mount Airy. Hearl won 11-1.
Hearl eventually finished second, losing 2-0 to Freedom senior Jeulenea Khang.
In consolations Friday, Prendergast won by fall in 2:37 over Germani Brown (Grimsley, 22-8).
In the match Saturday for third place, sophomore Anna Ockerman (40-4) of Class 4A Corinth Holders beat Prendergast 2-0. This was a rematch of the NCHSAA East Regional championship, which Ockerman won by fall.
Prendergast is 44-9 for the season. She also is a member of South’s boys’ team, which competes this weekend in the state-qualifying NCHSAA Class 3A East Regional. The top-four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament the following week in Greensboro.
Shadle second in Showcase
South Brunswick sophomore McKenzie Shadle finished second Friday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Showcase wrestling tournament at the Rise Indoor Sports Center in Bermuda Run. This event was for wrestlers unsuccessful in qualifying for the NCHSAA Women’s Invitational.
In the 185C-pound class, Shadle finished 2-1. Shadle won by fall over Lauren Stone (Olympic junior, 0-1) in 1:31. Eventual champion Taylor St. Clair (Millbrook junior, 10-8) won 8-0 over Shadle. In her third match, Shadle won by fall in 2:43 over Jocelyn Leonard (Richlands sophomore, 8-20). Shadle finishes the season 5-16.