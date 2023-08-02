Well, the early forecast for this past week changed quickly and it went from predicted to be a few degrees cooler to being one of the hottest weeks of the year – and that’s saying something with the continued heat of this summer. I saw on one of the online news/weather services that July had been the hottest July on record and by almost a full degree. We’ve slipped into August now and although it is usually a hot month too, I’m hoping it will be cooler than July. I’m almost afraid to mention it, but the early forecast for this week has several mid-week days with high temps only in the 80s. Let’s hope…
I’ve mentioned preparing for the heat and humidity several times already this year, but will again this week – and this time with emphasis from a personal experience. I went out in my kayak Friday to fish a while and get some pictures for an upcoming project. It was already pretty hot and still warming when I slipped into the water around mid-morning, but I was prepared – or at least thought I was. I had done all the things I mention for handling hot weather.
I was wearing a nice UV rated tech shirt that had a loose hood and a built in buff for sun protection. I had a hat with a fair size bill for some facial shade, polarized sunglasses and had lathered up all exposed skin areas with broad spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen. In addition, I was wearing UV rated tech long pants and carried what I thought was plenty of water, sipping on it regularly.
Things went well while on the water except the fish weren’t particularly interested. However, once back to my launch site, things began deteriorating – and surprisingly quickly. I pulled my kayak out of the water and to the base of a small hill up to the parking lot and ran out of personal gas. A fellow who was nearby offered to help me get it up the hill and I accepted without thinking much about it, as this is the most difficult part of fishing from this spot. Once on level ground I put my wheels on the kayak and rolled it to my truck in the parking lot.
When I tried to lift one end into the back of my truck, it took all the strength and energy I had and it wasn’t enough. At this time, I felt slightly nauseous and realized I was seriously overheated. I drank more water and soaked a towel to wipe my face and head to help cool down. It helped, but not enough. I then sat in the truck with the air conditioned running for about 10 minutes and managed to cool a bit. Thankfully, as I stepped back out to continue loading a nice young fellow offered to help and with his help, we got the kayak loaded. He saw I was struggling and continually asked if I was OK.
While I was tying the kayak down, this young man ran over to where his group was and brought back a couple of waters he said he knew were cooler than mine and insisted I drink at least one. He then insisted I take the other with me to drink on my way home. I’m sorry I didn’t get this young fellow’s name so I could thank him properly, but I wasn’t thinking the most clearly. Looking back, he was very possibly the reason I managed my heat exhaustion and didn’t have a heat stroke. Once the kayak was tied down, I sat in my truck in the air conditioning again for about 10 minutes to cool again before heading home.
Once home I soaked a towel and wiped off, while staying in front of a fan and the air conditioner and drinking more water and sports drink. It took a while to cool and get back to a sort of “normal.” Accepting that I had heat exhaustion was a tough realization for a hard-headed old guy who’s used to doing what he wants.
I’m pointing this out to try to help prevent others from having a similar experience. I know what to do and did things right. I was prepared, but still seriously overheated – and it went from okay to bad quickly.
I was lucky and with the help of a good Samaritan my situation didn’t get worse. As you move about outdoors working or fishing, please understand that this heat is dangerous. Take the time to be prepared and if doing something strenuous, have a friend along to help and watch out for each other. If you’re on the water, leave a float plan with someone so they can locate you if you’re not fortunate enough to have a friendly good Samaritan offer to help. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are real possibilities in this hot weather regardless of how good of condition you’re in. It gets real and can escalate really quickly.
For almost two weeks, the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) watched a system that eventually became a short-lived Hurricane Don. Thankfully it was already northeast of Bermuda, when it formed and then headed on farther to the northeast as it dissipated. While they were paying more attention to Don, several smaller systems formed in the Caribbean, just off the east coast of Florida and in the Atlantic west of the Windward Islands. Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) had been watching these smaller waves come off the African Coast and noted that they might have potential to develop.
Two of them have shown some potential to become Tropical Storm Emily this week. The models for Disturbance 1 give it the edge and a high probability of development at it passes east of Bermuda and moves into the Northeast Atlantic around mid-week. However, Disturbance 2, which was expected to fizzle as it made land contact in Georgia and South Carolina over the weekend, survived and reentered the ocean moving away from N.C. The National Hurricane Center only gives it a low probability of further development, but it has already survived once when it was forecast to fall apart.
Folks who are interested in helping with the Oak Island Peer Fishin’ Festival should note that it is at a new location this year. This event runs from Monday through Friday and invites Wounded Warriors and veterans to the pier for a day of fishing, fellowship and food. In past years, the event had been held at Ocean Crest Pier but is moving to Oak Island Pier this year. Organizers say everything will be the same except the new location. More details are below.
I often receive questions regarding where fishermen without boats can fish. We are fortunate that there is some public land, like the Oak Island beach, the street ends at Oak Island and part of the Southport Waterfront, plus some docks and piers that are open to the public. Many of the docks and piers along the Southport Waterfront, the Intracoastal Waterway and the creeks at Oak Island are private, but there are some open for public use and with no user fee.
The Southport City Pier is the most obvious of these piers as it juts out into the Cape Fear River from the Southport Waterfront at the end of Davis Street. Oak Island has numerous municipal docks and piers between Bill Smith Park on the mainland and the west end of the Island. These are listed in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). The fishing docks at Bill Smith Park, Veteran’s Park and at the west end of Oak Island Drive are the best known, but there are many more. Also, the Oak Island street ends that run to the water aren’t as obvious, but these streets are dedicated to the high-water mark to allow public access to the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal and Davis Creek, plus the creek side of The Point.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
There wasn’t any big fishing news this week. Weather and sea conditions are partially responsible, but it’s not a surprise to anyone that fishing slowed. You can take this to the simplest denominator and if less fishermen are on the water, there should be less fish caught. Wind, storms and threats of storms and the ever present heat convinced many fishermen to stay off the water and less fish were caught.
Spanish mackerel were a bright spot. Fishermen could make early morning trips, catch a bunch of Spanish and be back before the heat became overbearing and the winds blew up. Spanish were biting from just beyond the breakers out to several miles off the beach. Fishermen caught them casting lures from the beach and piers, plus trolling from boats. The keys for catching Spanish began with finding a school and then trolling or retrieving small, shiny lures at a quick pace.
Some king mackerel were biting too. The hot area was around structure in 50-60 feet of water and most fishermen caught well slow-trolling live baits, but some also hit dead baits, spoons, sea witches rigged with strips and large swimming lures. Cobia, dolphin and sailfish are feeding with the kings, so don’t be surprised if one of them crashes your party.
Offshore bottom fishing remains good. Black sea bass, grunts and porgys are on almost every ocean structure or wreck deeper than 50 feet. The best bottom bouncing has been at depths beyond 100 feet. There are beeliners, triggerfish, grouper, snapper, amberjack, African pompano and more in most fish boxes.
It seems there has been an unusual number of mutton snapper caught this summer. They usually prefer water more to the south and warmer. We’ve got the warmer part covered this year and it seems they’re following the warmer water.
There was a report of a 9-pound red hind caught off Atlantic Beach and submitted to become the new state record. If it is certified as the state record, this will be the third time that record has been raised this summer. I asked for ideas why this might be happening this year and the top answer is that more fishermen are fishing the bottom offshore and they’re fishing more places.
Gulf Stream trolling usually enters a lull sometime in June and begins to pick back up later in August. It has slowed some this year, but there are still surprising catches every week. Wahoo are the perfect example of this when they disappear for six weeks to two months when the Gulf Stream warms to higher than 85 degrees. The wahoo action has slowed this summer but not stopped. The sea conditions are more responsible for any lull than the fish moving. If this is an indicator, the fall wahoo action may be off the hook…
There were several tarpon encounters this week. The full moon was August 1 and they typically get fired up around it. Tarpon fishermen are a lot like trout fishermen and don’t talk a lot, but bits and pieces seem to indicate that some tarpon are moving into the bay between Bald Head and Battery Islands and may occasionally be in the creeks there. They are definitely in the ocean and have been hooked unintentionally and by folks using live baits for kings.
There was an “almost” incident this week when a fisherman waded into the surf to finish leadering in a tarpon. Apparently, a shark had been following the tired tarpon and decided to take a bite just as the fisherman reached for it. It must have been a fairly large shark as it took roughly the rear third of the tarpon. That’s a real life moment and the water would have been discolored and had an unpleasant odor had I been the fisherman.
Other surf and pier fishing reports were varied. No one caught a lot of any particular species, but many species were caught. Pompano, whiting and bluefish led the catches, but folks also caught red drum, black drum, gray trout, speckled trout, spots, croakers and flounder. The folks at Ocean Crest Pier reported the speckled trout action was very good several mornings. There were also small sharks, skates and rays prowling the surf zone and catching them pleased kids of all ages.
The moving water in the Cape Fear River, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Lockwood Folly River has warmed to the mid-80s, with the creeks off of them being several degrees warmer, but fish are still biting. Fish in water this warm water tend to be a bit lethargic and sometimes need to be coaxed into biting. One way to get their attention is to use live baits. A squirming shrimp impaled on a hook will attract a lot of fishy attention and they will eat minnows and small crabs too. Live baits can be fished on the bottom, but many fishermen think they are more effective suspended just above the bottom under a float.
Speckled trout, red drum and black drum are the mainstays of fishing inside the inlets, but they are joined by sheepshead, tripletail and ladyfish. They’re also joined by flounder, but flounder season is closed until September 15. Specks, pups and black drum tend to feed in the same places at the same stage of the tide most days. Understanding tides will help catch them as well as anything. Many of the places they feed are easy to find too, such as creek mouths, points and around exposed oyster rocks and sand bars.
While they can be caught all day, the early morning bite is often the best and especially so in hot weather. It seems the fish don’t care for extreme hot weather much more than fishermen. All the inshore fish like live baits and both drum will eat pieces of shrimp and cut mullet. Sheepshead and both drum will readily eat small crabs and pieces of crabs. Specks and puppy drum will also hit lures.
One thing many fishermen report and seem to be genuinely surprised with is that, even in this heat, specks and pups are hitting topwater lures. Now this is early fishing, with many days ending once the sun climbs over the treetops around 8 o’clock. This is exciting fishing too, as fishermen can often see the fish close in for the strike!
Specks may trail a topwater lure for a few seconds before hitting it and they usually make a splash. Multiply that several times for a red drum strike. Red drum have an inferior mouth (located on the bottom of their head) and they must lunge out of the water or roll at least onto their side to hit a topwater lure. They often make a big splash that is followed by a squealing reel reluctantly giving up line. It boosts your heart rate and gets your adrenaline flowing. If this doesn’t fire you up, call and get a doctor appointment as soon as possible. You have health issues that haven’t been found yet.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Flounder season
The 2023 recreational flounder season will be the 14 days between September 15 and September 29. The season will open on at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on September 29. The limit will be a single flounder, with a minimum size of 15 inches tail length (tip of nose to tip of tail).
Flounder season and possession limits are set annually to keep the fishery within the recreational quota approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. The plan also specifies any overage to the recreational Total Allowable Catch (TAC) requires a pound for pound payback subtracted from the following year’s allowable harvest. In 2022, the recreational TAC of 170,655 pounds was exceeded by 56,340 pounds. This reduced the 2023 TAC for the recreational season to 114,315 pounds.
Discard mortality is a term fisheries scientists use to describe fish that are released but do not survive. Discard mortality is accounted for in the estimates of TAC. During 2022, dead discards both during and outside of the southern flounder recreational season contributed significantly to the total removals from this fishery and the overage in the TAC.
To avoid increasing the discard mortality the Division of Marine Fisheries discourages anglers from targeting flounder for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed. During the open season, they also discourage anglers from high grading (retaining a fish until a larger one is caught) as this increases post-release mortality leading to additional dead discards.
For more information, see the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Southern Flounder Amendment 3 Information Page (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/information-southern-flounder-amendment-3).
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15 and 16 and October 13 and 14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Childswish Fishing Day
The Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on June 23, and has been rescheduled for August 14-15. This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Monday evening, followed by fishing and another group meal on Tuesday. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 Military Appreciation Day will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Peer Fishing Festival
The Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Oak Island Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Carcass collection centers
Prior to the opening of last week’s two-day red snapper season, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced they would be adding some temporary collections stations for their Carcass Collection Program during red snapper season. They asked that fishermen fillet their catch and donate the carcass for scientific study. This is a great program that also includes other species all year. The species included in the Carcass Collection Program include: croaker, black drum, black sea bass, bluefish, cobia, whiting, king mackerel, sheepshead, red drum, Spanish mackerel, spot, speckled trout, gray trout, almaco jack, amberjack, blueline tilefish, gag grouper, golden tilefish, gray triggerfish, Misc. grouper, red grouper, red porgy, scamp grouper, vermilion snapper, and white grunt. Flounder will be added during their season.
More information on the Carcass Collection Program, including how to prep a carcass and the locations of collection stations, is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program. Fishermen will receive program swag for donating carcasses. The closest collection freezer is at Tex’s Tackle in Wilmington.
Report chipmunk sightings
For the second year in a row, biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking for the public’s assistance in helping them track chipmunks east of I-95 in North Carolina. Biologists have long known chipmunks were found in the state north and west of Wake County, but a photograph of a chipmunk from Wilmington in 2021 got them wondering just how far east and south these tiny rodents have travelled. So, last year, they submitted a public appeal asking for observations.
For this year, biologists are again asking anyone who sees a chipmunk east of I-95 to: take a photo; note the location (GPS coordinates are preferred); and email the photo to hwi@ncwildlife.org.
Much smaller than squirrels, chipmunks are only 8 to 10 inches long (counting 3 to 4 inches of tail), with reddish-brown fur, two white stripes bordered by black on the sides and one black stripe down the center of the back. Their most distinguishing characteristic is their large cheek pouches, which they use to store and carry food.
Tournament Tidbits
The first tournament of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Tournament Series Northern Division was scheduled for this past weekend from Morehead City, but was canceled. The makeup date has not been announced.