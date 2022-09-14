Military Appreciation Day

Trolling off Oak Island between Hot Hole and Oak Island Pier, 36 Spanish mackerel were caught aboard Capt. Craig Thompson’s boat Blue Waters. Pictured from left are military participants Chris Carruth, Sergio and Michael Rardin and Blue Waters mate Joe Mastropietro. (Photos contributed)

 

With winds a bit brisker than forecast and creating a sloppy chop on the water, many captains in Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day chose not to venture very far off the beach with first time ocean fishermen during Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day (MAD) fishing and fellowship outing. While there were tales of larger fish that got away and some captains elected to stay inshore and catch flounder, puppy drum and trout, Spanish mackerel were the main ingredient in keeping the visiting troops busy. Many boats returned to the docks at South Harbour Marina with fish boxes full of tasty Spanish mackerel.

MAD Southport is one of four Military Appreciation Day events to be held this year. The others are Morehead City, Charleston and Norfolk. MAD is a nonprofit charity whose slogan is “One Simple Thanks,” and they offer those thanks by taking active duty military personnel fishing. MAD Southport is always held the Saturday after Labor Day. The headquarters were at Dutchman Creek Park, with participants shuttled to and from boats at South Harbour Marina.

