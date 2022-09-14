With winds a bit brisker than forecast and creating a sloppy chop on the water, many captains in Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day chose not to venture very far off the beach with first time ocean fishermen during Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day (MAD) fishing and fellowship outing. While there were tales of larger fish that got away and some captains elected to stay inshore and catch flounder, puppy drum and trout, Spanish mackerel were the main ingredient in keeping the visiting troops busy. Many boats returned to the docks at South Harbour Marina with fish boxes full of tasty Spanish mackerel.
MAD Southport is one of four Military Appreciation Day events to be held this year. The others are Morehead City, Charleston and Norfolk. MAD is a nonprofit charity whose slogan is “One Simple Thanks,” and they offer those thanks by taking active duty military personnel fishing. MAD Southport is always held the Saturday after Labor Day. The headquarters were at Dutchman Creek Park, with participants shuttled to and from boats at South Harbour Marina.
This year’s MAD included 40 volunteer boats to take the more than 100 participants fishing. All boats had a volunteer captain and some had volunteer mates and deckhands. More volunteers manned the docks, cleaned fish and set up a serious picnic for the troops before they returned to base. There were smiling faces all around – participants and volunteers. For more information on MAD, visit www.militaryappreciationday.net.
There were a couple of really significant things that happened in the fishing world last week. Beginning with the good news; the N.C. Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the state and state agencies can’t hide behind “Sovereign Immunity” when they mismanage Public Trust Resources. This was in direct response to a suit brought against the N.C. Marine Resources Commission, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and the State of N.C. for mismanagement of the marine fishery resources.
This suit was filed by the Coastal Conservation Association of N.C., with 86 individuals, including five former members of the Marine Resources Commission. There are other legal actions pending and it will be interesting to see how they all proceed after this ruling.
The bad news is that NOAA Fisheries and the South Atlantic Marine Fisheries Commission do not feel the ever increasing number of red snapper being caught and released by fishermen is an indication the stock is recovering. They are considering doing away with recreational red snapper season altogether after it has only been two days for the past two years.
The federal agencies continue to cite release discards as the main cause of preventing the species’ recovery and are considering adding to the red snapper closures with spot and season closures for other species and bottom locations where red snapper also congregate. Yes, you read that correctly. They have already mentioned closing the seasons or closing areas for other species because there might be red snapper in the area that would be caught incidentally and have to be released. This is for recreational fishing only at this time.
The tropical weather outlook remains low thankfully. After spitting out a handful of tropical systems last week, including two named storms, the tropics remain lightly active. There was a blank spot on the two-day map at the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) through Saturday night, but a tropical wave with initially low strengthening expectations emerged Sunday and is forecast to be midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands by mid-week. Then, another tropical wave emerged leaving the African Coast Monday morning.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) agrees with this, but is also watching a tropical low in the Gulf that could at least bring heavy rains across central to southern Florida in the next few days. He won’t go so far as to suggest it will form into more, but said it is worth watching. After all, this is the middle of September and historically is the peak of hurricane activity each year.
Everyone should remember that the National Hurricane Center issues the official tropical weather forecasts. Mike’s Weather Page isn’t an official weather station, but it is a great place to find a lot of tropical weather information assembled in one location. When there is a system approaching the U.S., Mike posts often on Facebook and goes live once or twice a day and breaks the information and models on tropical systems down to help us laymen understand.
The local weather forecast has changed a little from the past few weeks. The early forecast doesn’t include rain probabilities until Friday and shows the wind primarily from the northeast. Of course, this is to build to be breeziest over the weekend. Thankfully when the wind is from the northeast there is a bit of a lee along the beach and fishermen can get to the first few ocean reefs fairly comfortably to catch flounder, Spanish macks, king macks and some early trophy redfish. If the early temperature predictions hold, it will still be plenty warm, but not quite as warm as the past week.
Most folks don’t think of North Carolina as a swordfish hotspot, but there are enough to warrant a few tournaments. The run is long, typically to 1,300 to 1,800 feet of water, which is 70 miles plus off Cape Fear. However, when the rod bends over with a strike and line begins running out, the adrenaline rush eases the sore muscles and joints from the long run. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified a new state record swordfish last week. It weighed more than 500 pounds and the details are below.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
As mentioned in the lead regarding fishing on Military Appreciation Day, the Spanish mackerel action is as wide open as it gets. Many of the fish are small, ranging from not quite to barely legal, but there are some larger ones in the mix. However, with a liberal limit of 15 per fisherman, it’s still easy to bring a few meals of Spanish home.
Most Spanish are caught by quickly trolling small shiny lures. Still others are caught by drifting to within casting range and casting small shiny lures and jigs to them and retrieving them quickly. Both of these techniques will catch Spanish well, but the sizes will be mixed.
Here’s a tip for fishermen wanting to target larger Spanish. Make a rig using 6-9 inches of light wire (number 2 or 3 in single strand wire and 18 pound in stranded wire) with a small swivel at one end and a size 6 treble hook at the other. Catch some mullet minnows or small pogies in your cast net and you’re set to go.
You can go to somewhere Spanish are known to gather, like one of the nearshore artificial reefs or one of the tide lines off the inlets or the Hot Hole, and anchor or you can find where schools of mullet minnows and other small baits are running down the beach and drift. Place a bait on the treble hook by inserting one of its hooks under the bait’s dorsal fin and put it in the water. You can cast a little, but hard casts may throw the bait off the hook.
This can be fished as a light line or held near the surface with a small cork or balloon. It is the most fun when done with trout and puppy drum rods and reels. Set the drag on the loose side and let the fish run, then wear it out and bring it back in. This primarily attracts the larger Spanish in the area, but occasionally a smaller one or a small shark or king will grab the bait. That gets real exciting.
Several fishermen said larger bait was difficult to find over the weekend, but there were hungry kings ready to eat it once deployed. The kings weren’t thick near the beach, but the numbers increased as they headed offshore. Don’t go too far though, the structure in 50-70 feet of water was holding bait and the kings were there too. There were also a few dolphin feeding with the kings and they’re always a welcome addition to the fish box.
There weren’t any reports on offshore bottom fish this week. Several captains said they had planned to make the offshore run to get their MAD participants some good action and lots of fillets to take back, but thought the wind chop and swell stirred up by Hurricane Earl passing offshore was a bit much for their troops to ride that far. They were sure that as hot as the offshore bottom bite has been, there would have been hungry fish waiting and said they’ll try to go this week as the seas and wind relax.
There weren’t any Gulf Stream trolling reports either, but that action should be good also. It has been off Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras. The wahoo action is steadily picking up, plus there are still roving schools of dolphin and a few tuna. This is a longer run than offshore bottom fishing and needs to have a good weather window, with every fisherman’s favorite weather call – “light and slight.” That’s light winds and slight seas.
Back close to the beach, the seas muddied up the water along the beach and slowed pier and surf fishing. This action will continue to improve as the water cools and more bait begins moving along the beach. Surf and pier fishermen are catching a few Spanish, bluefish, whiting, pompano, croakers, black drum, flounder, red drum, trout, skates, rays, sharks, some occasional spots and more. You won’t catch them all in one day, but you might catch any of them on any day. Fresh fish for dinner is a real possibility and fishing always beats staying in front of a TV watching soap operas and Netflix.
Along the nearshore ocean reefs and wrecks and inside the inlets, flounder is still the most sought after fish. Everywhere I go, I am told flounder stories or asked about flounder. The size range for flatfish being caught remains from shorts to double digit weight fish. There were a lot of 5-pound and larger flounder weighed at the tournaments over the weekend.
If you have the patience, you can improve your odds of catching larger flounder. They may be laying at the same place you’re catching smaller ones, but you have to get their attention. Many successful flounder fishermen target larger flounder simply by using larger baits. One said he used pogies large enough to fish for king mackerel. Another said he uses corncob size mullet instead of mullet minnows. I’ve also heard of 4-6-inch spots, croakers and pinfish catching doormat flounder. Of course, your rig should be heavier too. Use 30 pound line for the rigs and a hook that won’t bend easily with you and a 10 pounder playing tug of war.
While they aren’t getting as much love right now, fishermen are also catching red drum, black drum and speckled trout in inshore waters. Some of these, particularly the red drum, are bycatch to flounder fishing. At least I think it works that way – I catch a surprising number of flounder while I’m puppy drum fishing. The others are typically close by, especially in the bays, marshes and creeks, and eat the same live baits, plus shrimp too. Once you have that doormat flounder in the cooler, it’s nice to make a short move down the bank to a creek mouth or point and add some drum and trout to the catch.
For drum and trout, you can use the same Carolina rig you used for flounder. You might change to a smaller hook and use smaller baits if you were targeting large flounder, but the idea is the same. Flounder will occasionally launch themselves from the bottom to grab a minnow or shrimp suspended under a float, but that’s typically a tactic for drum and trout.
Red drum and trout will also hit lures, but lures aren’t as popular with black drum. These three may be feeding together in shallow water early and late in the day, but when the sun is overhead, trout and black drum usually move to water a little deeper. Red drum will often be on the flats just outside a creek, by a point or beside an oyster rock. Look for the darker water denoting a hole and trout and black drum may be only a few yards away.
When fish are shallow, walking the dog with topwater lures is a great way to catch trout and red drum. The strikes are often accompanied by big splashes. Just develop a little patience and wait until you feel the fish before trying to set the hook. Sometimes they miss or don’t quite get there and the fish has to have the lure to get hooked.
When the fish move deeper, soft plastics, suspending lures and diving/sinking lures are needed to get down to them. I fish all of these slowly, just occasionally twitching the lure and letting the current push it through the strike zone. Sometimes it takes a while for a large trout or red drum to decide to use the energy to attack and the longer a bait or lure stays in front of them, the better the odds are it makes that strike.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net.
New swordfish record
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record swordfish (Xiphias gladius) that was caught about 55 miles off Cape Lookout on August 21. Cary Carney of Newport caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish while fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney.
They were fishing in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they encountered the “sword of a lifetime,” according to Carney. Carney’s big swordfish measured 104 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 53-inch girth. It was weighed at EJW Outdoors of Morehead City.
The big fish hit a piece of albacore belly being drifted. Carney hand cranked the fish using a Daiwa MP3000 reel that had a blown fuse mounted on a 6-foot Crowder DDS80 rod. The reel was spooled with 65-pound test line.
Red snapper
While there had been a few hints, the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council announced last week that they will be discussing all means to eliminate recreational bycatch mortality for red snapper, including a complete closure for the species in the southeast Atlantic Ocean (Florida to North Carolina) and possible closures for other species that share bottom with red snapper to prevent fishermen from unintentionally catching them. This would be a major blow to recreational offshore bottom fishing off the Southern Atlantic states.
Fishermen who fish the offshore waters often say there is no way red snapper are this threatened. Some went as far as to say they have become a nuisance in many areas and the fishermen no longer fish there because of the overly aggressive red snapper that must be released. The reply from NOAA Fisheries is they won’t consider red snapper recovered, regardless of the number of fish available. until there are 30-, 40- and 50-year-old snapper in the population sample. It’s one thing to close a fishery to protect a particular species, but to close an area rich with other species or close the season on other species to limit fishing is a bit of a reach.
The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council is meeting this week in Charleston. The in-person public comment time will have expired by the time you read this, but on-line and email comments will be accepted through Friday. Visit www.safmc.net for more details on the red snapper situation and for information on registering your comment.
Tournament Tidbits
The 2022 Matthews Ministry Inshore Classic was held Thursday, September 8, from Dutchman Creek Park. The weather cooperated and more than 250 fishermen raised $33,653 for the Matthews Ministries food fund. The fish were hungry and cooperated well. The top seven flounder exceeded 5 pounds and there were big red drum too.
Brent Elvington topped the Flounder Division with a healthy 7.54-pound flatfish and Amber Bazen claimed the win in the Red Drum Division with a fat 7.24 pound puppy drum. Devin Anderson and Weston Knox finished second and third respectively in the Flounder Division with 6.46 and 6.18 pound catches. Jimmy Devers and Tripp Hooks scored second and third in the Red Drum Division with 7.06 and 6.96 pound pups. Devers added a 4.06 pound flounder to his big redfish and topped the Combined Species TWT with 11.12 pounds. Sheila Swain was the Top Lady Angler, Richard Williams was the top Senior Angler and Harper Cole and Luke Register finished 1-2 in the Junior Angler Division.
The Carolina Beach Inshore Classic was held Saturday from Inlet Watch Marina in Carolina Beach. This was the first tournament of the 2022 Fisherman’s Post Inshore Classic Series to have a flounder division in addition to the red drum competition and fishermen were excited. Coastline Charters took advantage of the Flounder Division, winning it with a 7.98 pounder that also claimed the Sea Tow prize for the largest fish caught by a Sea Tow member and Top Senior Angler honors for Eddie Moser.
Killin’ Time was second in the Flounder Division with their 5.99 pound flounder and added a 6.34 pound red drum to top the Aggregate Division with 12.33 pounds. Hole Card finished third in the flounder division with a 5.59 pounder. The weights were close in the Red Drum Division. PPG Sea Pro won the division with a 7.01 pound fish, while Marsh Fiddler had to settle for second with a 7.00 pounder. Lunar Low was just a little behind at 6.89 pounds to score third. April Case was the Top Lady Angler and Aiden Frye was the top Junior Angler while fishing on the Marsh Fiddler.
The Fisherman’s Post Inshore Trail Championship tournament was held Sunday, after the Carolina Beach Inshore Classic from Inlet Watch Marina in Carolina Beach. The top three teams from each event were invited to fish for the championship. After the Carolina Beach Inshore Classic, Team Kook Tacos was named the “Team of the Year” for their 21.27 pound total weight from all four Inshore Classic tournaments. They began the championship tournament as the favorite and came through with the win with a pair of red drum that weighed 14.27 pounds. Team Lunar Low finished second and was the only other boat to surpass 14 pounds at 14.18 pounds. Team Spot On finished in third place with 13.47 pounds.
There was also a flounder tournament at Shallotte Point on Friday and Saturday. The word of mouth is there were some nice flounder caught, but I wasn’t able to get the results by deadline.
Good fishing!