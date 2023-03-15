The South Brunswick baseball team beat Croatan 12-2 in six innings Friday at South.

The Cougars had 11 hits and nine walks. Jordan Daniels was 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Landon Lynch was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. Grady Sotriffer was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Walker Jenkins walked three times, singled and scored three runs. Banks Hartman was 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs. He scored four runs.

Tags

Recommended for you