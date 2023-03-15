Jordan Daniels slides toward second base in the 12-2 victory against Croatan. He was 4 for 4 with four RBIs. See video from the game at www.stateportpilot.com. Also visit us online to see a video of Walker Jenkins in the weirdest play of the game. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Landon Lynch singles in the fifth inning against Croatan. He hit a two-run home run in the 12-2 victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Jaden Marvin gave up one hit and struck out seven Croatan batters in five innings in the Cougars’ 12-2 victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The South Brunswick baseball team beat Croatan 12-2 in six innings Friday at South.
The Cougars had 11 hits and nine walks. Jordan Daniels was 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Landon Lynch was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. Grady Sotriffer was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Walker Jenkins walked three times, singled and scored three runs. Banks Hartman was 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs. He scored four runs.
Croatan (1-5) scored twice in the top of the first but the Cougars scored three times in their first at-bats. With one out, Grady Sotriffer doubled. Walker Jenkins walked. A run scored on an errant pickoff. With two outs Banks Hartman and Patrick Boldt walked, loading the bases. Jordan Daniels singled home two runs. He was out at second.
South scored four runs in the fourth. Jenkins led off and walked. He stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Luke Dilgard walked. Hartman singled home a run. Boldt’s sacrifice fly added a run. With two outs, Daniels singled and Landon Lynch homered to center field, putting the Cougars ahead 7-2.
Against a new pitcher, South scored twice in the fifth. Hartman walked, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out, Daniels singled to left field, which scored a run. Lynch singled to left field. Dow Pender walked, loading the bases. With two outs, Sotriffer singled home a run.
The Cougars scored twice the sixth, ending the game by the run-ahead rule. Jenkins led off and walked. Dilgard was hit by a pitch. The runners advanced a base after a passed ball. Hartman singled to left field, scoring a run, and with two outs Daniels singled to right field, scoring the game-ending run.
Starting pitcher Jaden Marvin pitched five innings, giving up one hits and two unearned runs. He walked three and struck out seven.
Daniels pitched one scoreless inning, walking one and hitting one.
South beat Croatan 15-5 March 7. The Cougars had 11 hits, 12 walks and two hit batters in the five-inning game. Croatan made two errors. Lynch doubled and had two RBIs. Boldt doubled and had one RBI. Daniels also doubled.
South, 3-0, plays a home nonconference game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, against Dixon (0-4). South plays a conference game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against New Hanover (4-0 overall).