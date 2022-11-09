These sunny and warm days to begin November shouldn’t be taken for granted. Absolutely, we should get out and enjoy them to the fullest, but we also need to understand they may change at any time. This may be happening as I write this. If our weather goes south later this week, maybe we’ll get lucky and it changes back to what we’ve been enjoying pretty quickly.
If the weather prognosticators at the National Hurricane Center are correct, we’re probably already seeing some wind and rain as you read this. No one will complain about the rain, but we could easily do without the wind. While we were enjoying 80 some degree days over the past weekend, there was a weather system that became Subtropical Storm Nicole spinning up in the Caribbean. The system was named Monday morning and the forecast at that time had it strengthening to a strong tropical storm, but not quite into a hurricane. The projected track has the center moving by a little inshore of us on Saturday afternoon, so we should see some needed rain and unneeded wind.
This system is one of the reasons we don’t look away until hurricane season ends and sometimes we even have to delay that a bit further. I believe it was in 2001, or 21 years ago, that Hurricane Olga formed in late November and lasted until December 4. Hurricane Olga brushed up the Florida East Coast without making landfall. Thankfully Hurricane Olga turned offshore around mid-Florida and missed us. Hopefully, this one moves offshore and skirts all of us, but that doesn’t look to be the case as I’m putting this together.
Mike’s Weather Page shows a bit of spread with the models for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The general idea is the same with most of the models, and the National Hurricane Center Monday morning track has Nicole tuning into southeast Florida, zig-zagging across the state to the Gulf of Mexico and then turning east to cross the state to northeast Florida and heading up the East Coast along and through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The differences between the models is primarily how deep the storm ventures into Florida before heading east and how far inland or offshore it moves up the southeast coast. There should be a more precise track forecast by the time you read this.
This storm has already dumped downpouring rain on Puerto Rico and inundated the people and infrastructure there with sustained gale force winds. Another factor to keep in mind is that the November full moon is Tuesday, November 8, so any interaction with this storm will come before the full moon high tides have tapered back to normal. Some good advice is to keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center for the official forecast and check Mike’s Weather Page for more details on this and other tropical weather systems.
There is also another system in the middle Atlantic several hundred miles east of Bermuda. This system is also forecast to strengthen and is given a high probability of developing into a cyclone. The good news is it is forecast to move away from Bermuda into the open ocean and isn’t expected to make landfall.
With the high temperatures in the lower 80s over the weekend, it was a bit difficult to believe we are in November. However, the weather system that is working its way up the east coast this week is bringing some cooler and more seasonable temperatures. Those temperatures might even get a bit chilly over the weekend as the daytime highs drop into the 50s.
The warmer air temperatures and abundant sunshine of the past week warmed the water. It’s rare to see the water warm back up once it begins cooling in the fall, but this week many of the inshore and nearshore weather stations for the Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP) were reporting water temps back in the low 70s over the weekend. These stations were reporting 65-67 degrees early last week, so this is significant.
This Friday, November 11, is Veterans Day. If you see a veteran, take a minute and thank them for their service, then ask if you may take him or her fishing. That’s a great way to thank them for their service. The dedication and service of our veterans is a mainstay in keeping the United States free and protecting our way of life so we can enjoy things like going fishing.
We’ve had less than a week of the return to Eastern Standard Time and it still feels odd to be dark at 5:30. It’s so much easier to adjust to an extra hour of daylight when we “spring forward” in the spring. The time change has come up in just about every conversation I’ve had since Sunday and almost everyone said they would rather have that hour of daylight in the afternoon, after work. However, we’re stuck with it getting dark earlier until March. I guess we’ll need to get up earlier and use the earlier morning light to get in a few casts before heading to work in the mornings.
Unfortunately, the biologists and technicians at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries continue to uncover issues with our fisheries. The problem appears to stem from reductions in the season or limits on popular species that cause fishermen, both commercial and recreational, to shift their effort to the species that are available. At their meeting next week (November 16-18), the Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to vote on the next Amendment for striped bass and adopt a draft amendment on mullet. It isn’t on the early agenda, but expectations are they will also hear a report from the Division of Marine Fisheries stating speckled trout are undergoing overfishing. The DMF biologists say this isn’t to the point speckled trout are considered overfished, but is heading that way.
N.C. statutes require that once overfishing is documented, the MFC must develop and adopt a plan to correct the overfishing within two years. The statutes also require this plan have a higher than 50% chance of succeeding.
Speckled trout have always been a species of some concern as N.C. is near the northern end of their range and they are succeptible to freeze stuns and kills. We have had four consecutive mild winters and speckled trout numbers are up, but so is the fishing effort for them as flounder season and limits are drastically reduced, the red drum limit is a single fish, striper season is closed from the middle of the state to the S.C. line and black drum now have size and number limits. The discussions and votes at the upcoming MFC meeting will be interesting at the least. As soon as a draft plan is formulated and a means of public comment, it will be noted here.
The weather forecast indicates this won’t be a good week or weekend to head offshore, but hopefully the ocean will calm quickly as Subtropical Storm Nicole passes. I spoke with several fishermen who were enjoying the Southport Wooden Boat Show on Saturday that had read this column the past two weeks and had questions regarding the Rutgers University free seawater thermals website.
This is a free tool that can be used to help find offshore fish and save fuel. The maps and other information at this site helps with locating the pockets of warm water, the chlorophyll content of the water and any upwellings or other current oddities along the Gulf Stream and adjacent waters. The Rutgers website also has a tutorial section to help understand the information. Check out the satellite imagery page on the Rutger's University site for more information.
Fishermen who would like to serve on regional advisory committees for the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council are in demand right now. There are multiple openings on several advisory committees. This is your chance to offer your insight to better fishery management. The committee openings and several ways to apply are below.
I try not to use words like always and never, but I always leave the Southport Wooden Boat Show with a smile on my face. It’s great to see many of the work boats and skiffs I grew up with, plus the many modern wooden boats, canoes, kayaks and even surfboards. The effort, care and love put into these boats has to be seen to be appreciated.
Then, there are the people. Wow, the people! The number of folks coming to this now have increased to the point it might be unique to add buoys to mark channels to move along the street. Then there are the stories, and most are great stories, about how that owner, builder or refurbishing artist got involved with wooden boats, especially their wooden boat. Thank you to the founders, committee and volunteers that keep this event happening. It’s almost like a birthday celebration for an old friend and I enjoy it so much I’ll continue searching for a parking spot each year.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
The fishing report begins with Spanish mackerel this week. It’s a little late for them to be here, but no one is complaining. With the water warming like it did during the past week, they may extend their visit another week or two. As long as the water is warm enough to be comfortable and there is food they have no reason to leave. The other big plus is they can usually be found pretty close to the beach and that water is much calmer than even a few miles offshore as it is protected from our fall northerly winds by land and houses.
Spanish macks won’t be around much longer, so those wanting more of their tasty fillets should get out as soon as the weather allows. Schools of Spanish can be located by seeing them cutting the water and jumping as they feed, watching for diving flocks of seagulls and looking for odd shaped oil slicks on the water that indicate they are feeding underneath.
Spanish move quickly and feed at flank speed. Two keys to catching them well are using a lure or jig that matches the size of whatever they are feeding on and trolling or retrieving it quickly.
On days Spanish aren’t easily located, try trolling the rips and tide lines around the inlets. Put out a spread that has a couple of lures on top and lures at various depths below the surface. Pay attention to where and how you are getting strikes. Use your plotter to mark where the strikes are, pay attention to the lures and where in your spread the strikes come. If you are getting strikes in your turns, note if they are on the inside or outside of the turn. If they are on the inside, slow down a little and if they are on the outside, speed up a little.
King mackerel are still here and biting well – when you locate them. The cooling water triggers kings to feed and they aren’t as picky about live or dead baits as they were just a few weeks ago. Live pogies or bluefish often attract larger kings, but the 12-20 pounders are feeding for the winter and will usually readily hit frozen or dead baits during the fall. The key is finding structure that is holding bait and it will usually have kings.
Kings have begun moving to deeper water, but there is some optimism that the warming water temps may bring some kings back closer to shore. Let’s hope it does. As a teen I remember considering the time to catch kings from the piers began at Easter and ran through Thanksgiving. We didn’t get the early part of that this year, but maybe they’ll move back in for another run or two.
The best recent king reports have come from 55 to 70 feet of water. Several places mentioned more than once include the Horseshoe, Shark Hole, 65 Foot Hole and other places in these general areas. There are also kings out to around Frying Pan Tower and the many ledges offshore and east of it.
Unfortunately, the sea conditions haven’t been optimal for heading even this far offshore and the early forecast for this week isn’t good either. Don’t rush getting out there. Hopefully the seas will calm and the winds lay out once Subtropical Storm Nicole passes.
There haven’t been many days calm enough recently to fish far offshore in small boats. There are fish there and there are good catches when fishermen make the run, but it’s a long run to the Gulf Stream and almost as far to areas with good productive bottom fishing. There is excellent offshore bottom fishing and Gulf Stream trolling off Cape Fear, but the weather, specifically sea conditions, has to cooperate.
The biggest key to good offshore bottom fishing is locating the fish and getting the boat positioned so the baits and lures drop to the fish. When anchoring was the only way to position the boat, there was some skill, experience and practice involved. This has become much easier to do with the introduction of “spot-lock” trolling motors. They can hold the boat over the fish without anchoring and allow easily making small adjustments. Once positioned above the fish, baits and jigs can be dropped to catch a variety that includes grouper, snapper, triggerfish, grunts, porgys and more.
The main fall trolling catch off Cape Fear is wahoo and the wahoo action off all of N.C. can be spectacular at times. There will usually be opportunities to catch blackfin tuna and occasionally a school of yellowfin tuna moves through. Other fish that occasionally show in the fall offshore catch are dolphin, sailfish and every so often a white marlin. Offshore trollers can benefit from using the Rutgers’s Thermal Imaging Service or one of the paid thermal imaging services to head straight to a potentially productive area.
Coming back closer to shore, there aren’t many local reports of false albacore or Atlantic Bonito off the Cape Fear River, but there have been a few to the north off Wrightsville Beach and farther south off Ocean Isle and North Myrtle Beach. Both are fun to catch and Atlantic Bonito are welcome additions to the fish box. They feed much like Spanish mackerel and like small flashy lures trolled or retrieved quickly.
There are still schools of large red drum chasing schools of pogies along the beach from off the east end of Bald Head Island to the S.C. state line. Most of the time they are in around 15-20 feet of water or just off the pier ends. However sometimes they move close enough to the beach to be caught by surf casters and pier fishermen. The late afternoon into evening is usually the best time. They also seem to hold around the nearshore artificial reefs.
Big red drum will hit a variety of baits and lures. Several of the best baits are pieces of pogies, pieces of mullets, live or dead finger mullets and spot heads. Lures that work well are bucktails with a trailer and metal jigs, both with and without feathers. One fisherman said using the jigs and bucktails was as easy as getting over the drum and jigging vertically.
NOTE: N.C. fishing regulations require releasing any red drum shorter than 18 inches or longer than 27 inches and most of these large fall reds will be significantly longer than 27 inches. Red drum longer than 40 inches are considered “trophy” drum and are eligible for outstanding catch live release citations from the NCDMF. All you need are the measurements and a witness. The citation application can be submitted on the NCDMF's website.
There wasn’t a report from the piers or surf this week, but there were fishermen in action and a few fish biting. The most common fish were whiting and some late pompano. There weren’t many pompano, but the scuttlebutt said they were big. Other surf and pier catches included bluefish, red drum, black drum, croakers, trout and even a few spots. Don’t head out expecting to fill a cooler and you’ll probably have fun. It doesn’t always happen, but a mixed catch of fresh fish for supper is always possible.
I’ll make the transition to inshore waters with spots. There hasn’t been a large spot run locally in many years. However, commercial fishermen are catching some for local fish markets and the restaurants that serve them. Try fishing along the Intracoastal Waterway. There is no projection of catching a cooler full, but they are moving through there, so you should catch a mess or two.
Speckled trout are biting – and biting well. They aren’t everywhere, but once a school is located, many fishermen fill limits. It seems like oversimplification, but look for trout, drum and more in places in the creeks and marshes that concentrate bait. There isn’t as much bait as there was a few weeks ago and trout are moving to find it and hitting aggressively when the do. The popular method is to suspend a live shrimp under a float and drift it with the tide. If you can’t find live shrimp, try whole dead shrimp or lures. Trout will hit soft and hard lures, but usually not as well as live baits.
Red drum are also biting well and they’re usually more aggressive than trout. They will typically be in the same places, but may be shallower. Creek mouths, points, oyster rocks and other places that interrupt the tidal flow, concentrate bait. Red drum will hit the same live baits and lures as trout, plus they will usually pick up pieces of shrimp or cut bait.
Black drum are biting well also and have a liberal limit. There is a slot, but they’re providing the fillets for a lot of fish fries. Black drum may be found feeding with red drum or trout, especially early in the morning. However, they also like shade and may be under docks or in deeper holes. Black drum prefer natural baits, either alive or dead. They will occasionally hit lures, but it’s not something to count on.
There are still flounder in the creeks and marshes, but the season is closed and they must be released. Flounder are not a desired species for catch and release as they tend to be deep hooked more often than most other species.
The first push of Cape Fear River stripers have arrived. Striper season is closed in The Cape Fear River and all its tributaries, so they must be released. Thankfully, stripers handle catch and release fishing well. Stripers typically congregate within a few miles of downtown Wilmington, but there have been some caught down the river as far as Snows Cut, plus a few in Town Creek. Feeding stripers aren’t usually picky and will hit many of the same baits and lures as red drum. Sometimes you hit the bonus and stripers and red drum are feeding together.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found on the Division of Marine Fisheries' Hot Topics page. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Lawsuit will proceed
During October, NCDEQ and the state agencies involved in the mismanagement lawsuit against them announced they would not appeal the Court of Appeals unanimous decision saying they could be held accountable for the decline in numerous coastal fisheries they manage. They first appealed in 2021 and the trial court rejected the state’s argument that the state, the Marine Fisheries Commission and the Division of Marine Fisheries couldn’t be challenged in court for the charge of perpetuating the long-running and ongoing decline of North Carolina’s coastal fisheries due to Sovereign Immunity. This was then appealed to a three-judge panel at the North Carolina Court of Appeals and in early September the Appeals Court judges agreed with the trial court and ruled unanimously that the state and its agencies could indeed be held accountable for the decline in numerous coastal fisheries and would have to defend the case on its merits.
This is big news for all fishermen, particularly the many fishermen who believe N.C. fisheries have been subject to mismanagement.
This suit was brought forth by the Coastal Conservation Association of N.C. and 86 individuals, including several former members of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission. Lawyers for the plaintiffs and CCA NC contend the state and its agencies are fully accountable for the fisheries shortcomings due to mismanagement under North Carolina’s public trust doctrine and the North Carolina Constitution’s Fishing Rights Amendment, and are pleased that the Court of Appeals justices also saw it similarly.
The Court of Appeals justices agreed with the plaintiffs’ legal team that the state’s request for absolute immunity amounts to an outdated argument that “the King can do no wrong.” They concurred that if this were to be the case, the public trust doctrine, which has protected coastal fisheries and other public trust resources for centuries, would just be a bunch of meaningless words.
It will be interesting to see how this case proceeds now that the Court of Appeals has agreed with the plaintiffs unanimously and the state has forgone an appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court. To read more about the lawsuit, visit the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina's website.
Tournament Tidbits
Even as we approach the middle of November and the holiday season, fishing tournaments have not ended for the year. There are some championship tournaments for the regional king mackerel tournament series and tournaments for speckled trout, red drum and striped bass. These will continue into the new year.
The Kingfish Cup Tournament Trail begins in June with the Jolly Mon King Classic, fishes again in July with the East Coast Got-Em-On King Mackerel Classic, then again in October with the Rumble in the Jungle king mackerel tournament and the Fall Brawl King Classic. After these tournaments, the top 25 teams, plus the previous year’s champion and the top three finishers from the Wild Card Tournament are invited back to the Ocean Isle Fishing Center for a championship tournament. The Kingfish Cup Wild Card Tournament and the Championship were held this week.
The Kingfish Cup Wild Card Tournament was held Wednesday, November 2, from Ocean Isle Fishing Center with all teams who participated in the Kingfish Cup invited and 49 teams participating. The top three teams from this tournament would receive an invite to the Kingfish Cup Championship Tournament. This was a two-fish aggregate weight tournament and the top three teams were: (1) Team OIFC, Barrett McMullan, 62.30 pounds - 29.55 and 32.75 pounds; (2) Orange Crush, Cole Clemmons, 54.4 pounds - 24.9 and 29.5 pounds; (3) Anglers Marine, Wes Hamilton, 51.8 pounds - 22.2 and 29.6 pounds. They joined the field for the Kingfish Cup Championship that was held on Friday, November 4. The Kingfish Cup Championship Tournament was held Friday, November 4, from Ocean Isle Fishing Center in Ocean Isle Beach with 29 teams participating. Due to approaching windy weather, the two-day event was shortened to only fishing on Friday, but remained a two-fish aggregate weight event. Fishermen dropped off their catches in sealed fish bags at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center and they were opened just prior to the awards ceremony at Smoke'd Restaurant in Shallotte.
OIFC claimed the win with a pair of kings that weighed 70.40 pounds and collected a little more than $105,000. Fin addict was just a couple of pounds back and scored second place with 67.75 pounds total weight. The Sea PA crew placed third with two kings that weighed 62.85 pounds.
Good fishing!