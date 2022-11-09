These sunny and warm days to begin November shouldn’t be taken for granted. Absolutely, we should get out and enjoy them to the fullest, but we also need to understand they may change at any time. This may be happening as I write this. If our weather goes south later this week, maybe we’ll get lucky and it changes back to what we’ve been enjoying pretty quickly.

If the weather prognosticators at the National Hurricane Center are correct, we’re probably already seeing some wind and rain as you read this. No one will complain about the rain, but we could easily do without the wind. While we were enjoying 80 some degree days over the past weekend, there was a weather system that became Subtropical Storm Nicole spinning up in the Caribbean. The system was named Monday morning and the forecast at that time had it strengthening to a strong tropical storm, but not quite into a hurricane. The projected track has the center moving by a little inshore of us on Saturday afternoon, so we should see some needed rain and unneeded wind.