Cougars win in doubles against Ashley Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated Mar 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Brunswick freshman Cooper Pittman won in doubles and in singles in tennis matches last week. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick boys tennis team won two doubles matches in a 5-3 conference loss March 14 at Ashley.At No. 1 doubles, sophomore Hayden Slader and freshman Cooper Pittman won 8-4 against junior C.J. Branco and junior Hayden Kresge.At No. 2 doubles, freshman Andrew Ferguson and sophomore Josh Stone won 8-2 against sophomore Anthony Innella and freshman Henry Nguyen. The Cougars won at No. 3 singles, as junior Nathan Ware beat freshman Deven Smith 6-7 (10), 7-5, 10-6.South also had a close match at No. 1 singles, where Ashley’s player won 7-6 (7), 7-5 against freshman Logan Sanders.At No. 2 singles, Ashley sophomore Ethan Zuege beat Slader 6-2, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Pittman was beaten 6-3, 6-4.At No. 5 singles, Ashley sophomore Charlie Streb won 7-5, 6-2 against Ferguson.At No. 6 singles, Ashley junior Branco won 6-3, 6-1 against sophomore Josh Stone.On Thursday in Wilmington, Laney beat the Cougars 8-1.The Cougars’ only victory was at No. 4 singles, where Pittman beat senior Charlie Betts 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.The Cougars play county rivals this week. They were scheduled to play North Brunswick on Tuesday at South and West Brunswick on Thursday at West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Park-demonium Add the recall Thanks, officers Featured Businesses Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Remax Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Island's 106-room hotel project gets green light Baseball stadium to anchor northern Brunswick project Howe Street mixed-use project reluctantly approved Oak Island parking pass sale confusion, furor eases City's animal ordinance restricts use of electronic leashes