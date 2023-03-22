Cooper Pittman

South Brunswick freshman Cooper Pittman won in doubles and in singles in tennis matches last week. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

The South Brunswick boys tennis team won two doubles matches in a 5-3 conference loss March 14 at Ashley.

At No. 1 doubles, sophomore Hayden Slader and freshman Cooper Pittman won 8-4 against junior C.J. Branco and junior Hayden Kresge.

