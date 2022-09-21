There are a couple of big things happening this week. First is that the fall equinox arrives at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, and Astronomical Fall begins then. There was a hint of fall several mornings last week when we woke up to temperatures in the low 60s and the lowest humidity in weeks. It was nice. Those days will become more common and that’s a good thing. The cooling weather and lower humidity triggers fish, animals and humans to get out earlier and be more active overall. Welcome to the fall; many of us have been waiting for it since spring.
The second thing coming up this week is National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 24. It was established by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and is observed on the fourth Saturday of September to celebrate the outdoor activities of hunting and fishing while emphasizing conservation. There will be outdoor events held throughout the country. More information is available at www.nhfday.org.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will hold two family friendly outdoor events to observe National Hunting and Fishing Day and celebrate North Carolina’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. One will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Lentz Hunter Education Complex, located at 1017 Millstone Road in Ellerbe. There will be an array of outdoor activities for all ages that will include fishing, shooting ranges, archery, decoy carving, turkey calling, hunting and hunter safety demonstrations, skins and skulls demonstrations, Wildlife Enforcement Officer Q&A and cooking demonstrations. Registration is not required for this event.
The other National Hunting and Fishing Day observance hosted by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is a little closer and will be a Wildlife Expo held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville. The Pechmann Center Wildlife Expo will offer approximately 20 hands-on activities and demonstrations including fishing, fly tying, lure making, kayaking, aquatic insect education, BB gun range, archery, boating safety, duck and goose calling, hunter education and safety, reptile handling, retriever demonstrations and field-work apparatus displays. Pre-registration is required due to limited space and can be done by visiting https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/John-E-Pechmann-Fishing-Education-Center or calling 910-868-5003. More information may also be found at this link.
Last week I mentioned that the N.C. Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the state and state agencies can’t hide behind “Sovereign Immunity” when they mismanage Public Trust Resources. This was in direct response to a suit brought against the N.C. Marine Resources Commission, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and the State of N.C. for mismanagement of the marine fishery resources. This suit was filed by the Coastal Conservation Association of N.C., plus 86 individuals, including five former members of the Marine Resources Commission. The plaintiffs were very pleased with this decision and are pushing to get the suit back in court and proceeding. Hopefully this is adjudicated quickly and the shadow of doubt is removed from coastal fishery management in North Carolina.
I also mentioned that NOAA Fisheries and the South Atlantic Marine Fisheries Commission would be discussing a possible closure of the recreational red snapper season and other seasons that occur in areas where red snapper are present. The public comment time for this action did not close until Friday, so no decision was made last week. NOAA Fisheries biologists do not feel the ever increasing number of red snapper being caught and released by fishermen is an indication the stock is recovering. They think the release mortality is too high.
This is in direct contrast to reports from recreational offshore bottom fishermen who say they sometimes have to move from areas because the aggressive red snapper are a nuisance and they can’t catch the fish they’re after. While biologists admitted to the growing numbers of red snapper and an abundance of fish exceeding historical numbers, they said they couldn’t classify the species as rebuilt until they were finding 30-, 40- and 50-year-old individuals in the catch. Fishermen should also note that these actions are being considered for recreational fishing only at this time.
After going through the middle of the summer with no tropical weather activity, the tropics have fired up. We have passed the usual peak of tropical weather activity, but it isn’t time to stop watching for more. Hurricane season extends through November and some of our worst storms, with Hurricane Hazel in October being the best example, have come later in hurricane season.
Hurricane Fiona formed Sunday morning near Puerto Rico and crossed there and the Dominican Republic heading to the open Atlantic. We dodged another bullet this week with Fiona as it is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching Bermuda. Until the weekend, several runs of the GEPS model ensemble had Fiona making landfall in Brunswick County. Assuming the models are correct, it was good when they began to agree that Fiona would make a north turn and stay away from the Continental U.S. Unfortunately, it had reached hurricane strength as it hit Puerto Rico and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves north catching several other Caribbean Islands.
Monday morning there was another tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It was given only a slight probability of strengthening as it moved northerly into more open ocean. I check both the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) for tropical weather information and remind everyone that the National Hurricane Center issues the official tropical weather forecasts. Mike’s Weather Page isn’t an official weather station, but it is a great place to find a lot of tropical weather information assembled in one location.
Those cool mornings last week sure felt good, but unfortunately they didn’t last. More hot weather is returning this week. The daytime highs should have been in the upper 80s by the time you see this and the early forecast includes a 90 degree day on Thursday. I thought we were past this, but obviously not. Thankfully, the temps cool a few degrees for the weekend. The good news is there aren’t any thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend.
The wind is forecast for a fall pattern, where it changes direction almost daily, sometimes shifting during the day. Our predominant summer wind is from the southwest and the predominant fall and winter wind is from the northeast and we’ll see both, plus a little westerly and some from the east. Most days the wind forecast is manageable for fishing, but it’s supposed to get a bit gusty on Friday.
The water is still very warm too. The CORMP (Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program, www.cormp.org) reporting stations are showing water temps of 80 degrees and higher in the nearshore ocean and inside waters, with this increasing a few degrees at the station near Frying Pan Tower. These temperatures have cooled a couple of degrees from their summer highs in the mid-80s and will continue dropping. These are at open water stations, so fishermen should expect to find water 2-3 degrees warmer when fishing in creeks and protected shallow marshes.
The Fishing Report
Flounder and Spanish mackerel are all that need to be mentioned in this week’s fishing report – at least it seems they’re getting all the love from fishermen. Both are being caught in large sizes and good numbers. However, there is a difference in the regulations. Fishermen may only keep one flounder per day and it must be at least 15 inches long. With some of the 8 to 12 pound doormats whose capture tales are overflowing at area ramps, marinas and watering holes, finding legal size flounder shouldn’t be too difficult.
Spanish macks have a much more liberal 15 fish per fisherman per day limit and a 12-inch minimum size. However, this limit hasn’t been all that difficult to fill the past two weeks, with many fishermen stopping before filling their limit as they had caught all they wanted to clean.
Flounder have been caught in many places, from deep in the inside creeks and marshes to the nearshore ocean wrecks, rocks and artificial reefs. Many have been caught using live baits and many have been caught jigging bucktails with soft plastic lures as dressing. There is a bit of an argument that live bait is the way to catch larger flounder and I won’t disagree. However, it takes a bushel basket load of patience to allow a flounder to turn a live bait so it can swallow it. They usually hit much more aggressively when jigging and the hook can be set as soon as the strike is felt. Each to their own, but this is more my style of impatient fishing.
Spanish have been feeding aggressively, like they already know they’ll be migrating south next month, and that makes them easier and fun to catch. One of my favorite ways to catch them is to make a short leader of light wire, with a single size 6 treble hook and using the same rod and reel I use for trout. I slip one barb of the treble hook under the dorsal fin of a finger mullet or small pogie and cast it out. Sometimes I fish this as a light line and sometimes I add a small cork to keep the bait within a few feet of the surface. This often attracts larger Spanish and the fun begins when a Spanish of 3 pounds or heavier grabs the bait. It’s quite the fight on trout gear.
If you prefer to troll for Spanish, small shiny lures, like the size 00 to 1 Clarkspoons, trolled quickly is the way to go. Set a spread that has a couple of lures on the surface and a couple at different depths below it and you’re set. Spanish will also hit small lures and jigs that are cast and retrieved quickly. There are many options and Clarkspoon has recently released a weighted Clarkspoon for casting. The bead is a lead egg sinker that has been painted. If you prefer casting to Spanish, check these out.
Fishermen casting lures for red drum and trout in the creeks and marshes are also catching a few flounder. They’re not bashful when they’re hungry. Some of the lures that work well for all are soft plastics in shrimp and minnow shapes, suspending hard lures, weedless spoons and spinnerbaits using either soft plastics or weedless spoons. If you see bait moving through the area, try to match its speed, but be careful to not move too quickly. These fish don’t feed at the speed of Spanish macks. Always be careful to err on the slower side.
Trout, red drum and black drum also like live baits. They prefer shrimp, but will eat minnows and small fish too. Live baits may be fished inshore on the bottom or suspended above the bottom under a float. Both drum will gobble them either place, but trout are a little more likely to prefer suspended baits, particularly live shrimp, suspended under corks. Both drum will also eat pieces of shrimp or cut bait.
Creek mouths are great places to fish as they are the highways between the river, Intracoastal Waterway or large creek and deeper in the marsh. Bait moves through creek mouths on rising and falling tides and fish either follow or gather there. Don’t just consider the actual opening as the creek mouth, fish it 10 to 20 yards on both sides. Drum and trout also gather at points, along oyster and sand bars, around pilings and other structure and in holes close to them. The holes don’t have to be deep, just deep enough for the predator to hold out of the current.
There are still some tripletail and ladyfish up the river and in the creeks and bays around it. Both like live shrimp and minnows, but will also sometimes hit lures. Both fight great and are loads of fun to catch. Tripletail are also excellent table fare, but not so for ladyfish. Some fishermen use them for bait, but I thank them for the fun fight and slip them back over the side.
Lots of Spanish have been caught from the piers and it appears the king action from them may be about to pick up also. It is that time of year. We didn’t receive a picture, but were told that a king or two were hoisted to the deck at Oak Island Pier on Sunday. The calendar says it’s time for this, but the water is still a little on the warm side. Maybe the kings are following the calendar.
Closer in on the pier, bottom fishermen are catching a mixture of flounder, black drum, whiting, pompano, bluefish, a few spots and more. The reports from surf fishermen are pretty similar. Both surf and pier fishermen also occasionally catch a puppy drum and a few trout.
No one has sent pictures, but the dock and ramp rumors are that some early large red drum are beginning to arrive around the Hot Hole and the nearshore artificial reefs. They will occasionally grab a bait that was intended for a flounder. As the water cools, more of these big drum should arrive and provide big pulls for fishermen. All red drum larger than 27 inches must be released and red drum 40 inches and longer are eligible for a release citation. You can fill out the paperwork at your favorite tackle shop or online in the annual saltwater tournament section of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website at www.ncdmf.net.
King mackerel are biting. The water is still a few degrees warmer than what most fishermen consider optimum for kings, but no one is complaining. With them moving towards the beach, king might be caught from the ends of the piers out to Frying Pan Tower. Look for structure with suspended bait for the best action. Slow trolling live baits has been the most productive way to catch kings, but they will also hit slow trolled dead natural baits and spoons and lures trolled faster.
There are still some surprises mixed with the kings. Dolphin and cobia are welcome additions to any fish box and there are a few marauding sailfish mixed with them too. The small treble hooks of a king mackerel rig aren’t a good match for the hard mouth of a sailfish, but occasionally they hold all the way in. A box full of eating fish and the memories and pictures of a caught and released sailfish make for a great day. It could happen to you.
Once again, we didn’t receive any reports on offshore bottom fish this week. I know they’re in their usual haunts, but not many fishermen made the trip offshore and none sent reports or pictures. I guess many of the fishermen that are usually chasing them are giving them some time off while they save gas and chase flounder. In another 10 days, they’ll be heading offshore again and the reports should pick back up.
There also weren’t any Gulf Stream trolling reports. I’m guessing that fishing for flounder and choppy water conditions kept most of these fishermen closer in too. The offshore trolling reports from north and south of Cape Fear include a lot of wahoo and the fall wahoo fishery shouldn’t peak for another month or two. There are usually a few roving schools of dolphin and tuna along the edge of the Gulf Stream during the fall. Expectations are the offshore trolling reports will pick up as more fishermen make the trip. It is a long trip at any time and is especially long when the seas are sloppy.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Tournament Tidbits
The Meat Mayhem Kingfish series came to Morehead City this weekend for the fourth leg of its 2022 tournament trail. This is the farthest north event in this series, which has stops in Florida and in the Gulf Coast states. There were two tournaments that ran concurrently, the Meat Mayhem Open and the Meat Mayhem Pro. The Open Tournament was a single day, while the Pro Tournament included two days of fishing. Tournament headquarters were at Jack’s Waterfront Bar on the Morehead City Waterfront. Fishermen could compete in both tournaments and many did.
In the Pro Tournament, Liquid Buzz claimed the win with a pair of daily third places. Their 28.45 and 24.20-pound kings totaled 52.65 pounds for the win. Cove to Coast combined a pair of fifth place daily placings to score a second place overall finish. Their kings weighed 25.80 and 20.25-pounds for a total of 46.05 pounds. Fish Dancer caught the largest king of the tournament at 38.05 pounds on the second day of the Pro Tournament and used it to finish third in the Pro Tournament and win the Open Tournament. Deja II had the largest fish of Day 1 of the Pro Tournament at 32.05 pounds and also failed to add a fish the second day. This was still good for fourth place overall.
Fish Dancer won the Meat Mayhem Open with the 38.05-pound king that also gave them third place in the Pro Tournament. They were followed by 9MM Ammo with a 34.45-pound king to place second and Surf N Turf with a 33.15-pound king in third place.
Peer Fishin’ seeks volunteers
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival will be held at Ocean Crest Pier on October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for wounded warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. It will be held rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is free to wounded warriors / DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive free daily fishing passes. Operation North State is grateful to the pier mates from the community for providing their time, expertise and equipment. Wounded Warriors / DVets that would like to participate should send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967. The request should include your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
Operation North State is requesting the following assistance and participation in the Festival: spots are still available for wounded warriors / DVets to attend; volunteers to serve as a Pier-Mate: assist a group of Wounded Warriors/DVets on the pier; donate product, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes; provide a covered dish for the breakfast or lunch (the covered dishes are so popular); and, come visit the pier Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, and cheer on these special Americans.
If you have a “Super Senior” Veteran in your life, please bring him/her to the pier for a few hours any day of the week to visit with fellow veterans. A special gift will be provided to all Super Senior Veterans.
More information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
Good fishing!