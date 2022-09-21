There are a couple of big things happening this week. First is that the fall equinox arrives at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, and Astronomical Fall begins then. There was a hint of fall several mornings last week when we woke up to temperatures in the low 60s and the lowest humidity in weeks. It was nice. Those days will become more common and that’s a good thing. The cooling weather and lower humidity triggers fish, animals and humans to get out earlier and be more active overall. Welcome to the fall; many of us have been waiting for it since spring.

The second thing coming up this week is National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 24. It was established by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and is observed on the fourth Saturday of September to celebrate the outdoor activities of hunting and fishing while emphasizing conservation. There will be outdoor events held throughout the country. More information is available at www.nhfday.org.

