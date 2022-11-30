South Brunswick senior Garrett Frazier won a championship in the Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational wrestling tournament Nov. 19 at Dixon High School.
Wrestling in 220-pound class, Frazier won his opening match by fall in 36 seconds against Semaj Thompson (Richlands).
In a quarterfinal, Frazier won by fall in 52 seconds against Vincent Grist (New Bern).
In a semifinal, Frazier won by fall in 1:15 against Mason Blue (Laney).
In the title match against senior Jeffrey Klugh (Currituck County), Frazier won 7-3.
At 138 pounds, senior Logan Harrell finished third.
In a quarterfinal, Harrell won 10-5 against Laney senior Grant Bradshaw.
In a semifinal, Jaylen Jarman (Havelock) won by fall in 2:39.
In a consolation semifinal, Harrell won by fall in 1:40 against Jayden Kirkpatrick (Dixon).
The match for third was a rematch of the quarterfinal, and Bradshaw beat Harrell 5-2
Lily Prendergast won a championship and two other South Brunswick wrestlers finished in the top three in the Homer Spring Bulldog Girls Invitational Saturday.
Prendergast, a junior, finished 4-0 in the 100-107 class. She received the Buddy Batson Award for being voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.
She beat freshman Yesan Huang (Laney) by fall in nine seconds. She beat sophomore Alexi Lipscomb (Havelock) by fall in 1:25. She beat freshman Laura Ayala Garcia (Manteo) by fall in 60 seconds. She beat junior Cadence Clark (Dixon) by fall in 2:13.
South junior Julianna Herold finished second in the 120 class.
Herold won by fall in 2:09 against freshman Reece Ajinga of Havelock. She won by fall in 1:21 against junior Aleixs Underwood of Swansboro. In the title match, senior Kelly Sanchez (Trask) beat Herold by fall in 3:30.
South junior Natalia Sanchez was third in the 145 class.
Junior Sophia Sutton (Swansboro) won by fall against Sanchez in 2:29. Sanchez won by injury default over Brianne Zapata (Trask). In the match for third place, Sanchez won by fall against junior Nelly Silva (Manteo) in 1:19.
In team standings, South was fifth out of 15. Havelock won the championship. Swansboro was second and Dixon third. Conference foes Laney was fourth and Ashley 11th.