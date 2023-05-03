Junior attackman Gage Schlemmer scored a team-record eight goals as South Brunswick beat West Brunswick 15-4 in a lacrosse game Thursday and completed a season sweep of the Trojans.
“He had a spectacular game,” South coach Dale Oehler said. “He’s been getting better every game. Not having Nick Davidsen, a captain and a big goal scorer, that’s put a lot of pressure on Gage all season, because he draws the team’s best defender. I thought he was really getting aggressive, attacking the goal. I was really pleased with that.”
Senior Brendan Hoagland and junior Tyler Lewis each scored three goals. Junior Steven Callaghan also scored.
“It’s a satisfying win,” Oehler said. “We had a lot of subs in the last quarter, a lot of JV kids. We had three goalies play.”
South led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter but the Trojans scored the first goal of the second quarter. The Cougars then scored six goals in taking a 9-3 lead at halftime.
“We started slow,” Oehler said. “I thought we were playing down to our competition a little bit. Then we started to get a spark in the second quarter. Our faceoffs were really strong.”
In the second quarter, Lewis scored in the middle with 11 minutes, 3 seconds left. Hoagland scored with 10:09 left. Schlemmer took a pass from Lewis and scored from the left side with 5:03 left. Schlemmer scored another goal with 1:45 left. Lewis scored with 27.8 seconds left. Schlemmer scored his fifth goal of the half on a low shot from the right side in the final second, putting the Cougars ahead 9-3.
Schlemmer scored his sixth goal with 3:14 left in the third quarter, putting the Cougars ahead 12-3.
With 8:48 left in the game, he took a pass from Hoagland and scored. Four seconds later, after a West penalty, Schlemmer scored on an approximate 20-yard shot from the left side.
The victory completed a season sweep. South beat the Trojans 7-2 on March 28 at West. South is 3-11 in the conference, 3-14 overall. West is winless, 0-14.
North Brunswick completed a season sweep of the Cougars, winning 11-8 on April 25. The Scorpions beat the Cougars 9-6 on March 23. North is 5-8 in the conference, 5-10 overall. Schlemmer and Cooper Creel each scored three goals in the loss.
Oehler said the Cougars’ season was hampered when Davidsen was injured four games into the season.
“Having Nick in there, he scores goals,” Oehler said. “He often draws the best defender — which would help Gage a lot. Both of them would help each other. And that also would put less pressure on my midfield. All around, it just had a big impact. We don’t have a lot of depth. Losing a prolific scorer like that — a senior and a captain — hurts a lot.”
Oehler expects the Cougars next season to continue to improve.
“I think next year could potentially be, I’m hoping, the best season we’ll have. We got a big nucleus of kids coming back that will be seniors next year. I’m hoping with their maturity — and getting a fire in the belly — next year will be really good.”