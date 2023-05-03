Junior attackman Gage Schlemmer scored a team-record eight goals as South Brunswick beat West Brunswick 15-4 in a lacrosse game Thursday and completed a season sweep of the Trojans.

“He had a spectacular game,” South coach Dale Oehler said. “He’s been getting better every game. Not having Nick Davidsen, a captain and a big goal scorer, that’s put a lot of pressure on Gage all season, because he draws the team’s best defender. I thought he was really getting aggressive, attacking the goal. I was really pleased with that.”

