Salmon signs letter of intent

Seated among mom Kelly, brother Wyatt and dad Gary, South Brunswick senior Abby Salmon signs a letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at St. Andrews University. Photo by Michael Paul.

South Brunswick senior Abby Salmon signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and softball career at St. Andrews University.

Salmon, a pitcher, played her freshman year at South. During the pandemic, she was homeschooled and played club softball. She returned to South for her senior year.