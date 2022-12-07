Seated among mom Kelly, brother Wyatt and dad Gary, South Brunswick senior Abby Salmon signs a letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at St. Andrews University. Photo by Michael Paul.
South Brunswick senior Abby Salmon signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and softball career at St. Andrews University.
Salmon, a pitcher, played her freshman year at South. During the pandemic, she was homeschooled and played club softball. She returned to South for her senior year.
“She’s going to compete for one of the spots in the rotation for pitching,” Cougar coach James Pierce said.
Salmon adds pitching depth to a team that won 16 games and reached the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
“We’ve got potentially three starting pitchers,” Pierce said. “We’ll have two No. 1s., a solid No. 2, a solid No. 3. We can go four strong.”
Pierce will be flexible in how he uses his pitchers.
“I want to look at different variables,” he said, “because when we get to the postseason, we don’t know what can happen and who can be available, especially when you get to the three-game series, if we’re fortunate to get that far. That way, it won’t be new to the players coming in off the bench. They’ll be used to that.”
The St. Andrews University Knights compete in NAIA. Last season they were 3-25 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and 7-31 overall. Six St. Andrews players were named to the Academic All-Conference team.
Elizabeth Burris is entering her 13th season as the head coach. Burris also is associate athletic director, senior woman administrator and NAIA compliance coordinator.
Pierce is eager to see Salmon playing once again for the Cougars.
“It's been a pleasure to get to know her and her family,” he said.