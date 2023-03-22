Coach James Pierce and Kina Davis

South Brunswick softball coach James Pierce talks to Kina Davis before her at-bat in a game this season. South entered this week 5-1. Said Pierce, “I told the girls, ‘Remember, we play to our standard. We have a standard that we practice at and that we play at. Nobody else’s standard, but ours.’ ” (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

South Brunswick routed reigning conference champion Topsail 11-0 in six innings in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference softball opener March 14 in Hampstead.

Topsail last season finished 11-1 in the conference, 17-5 overall.

