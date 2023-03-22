South Brunswick routed reigning conference champion Topsail 11-0 in six innings in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference softball opener March 14 in Hampstead.
Topsail last season finished 11-1 in the conference, 17-5 overall.
Against the Cougars, sophomore pitcher Kina Davis pitched a two-hitter. She walked one and struck out nine.
South scored five runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Cougars had 13 hits and eight walks against the Pirates (2-1). They beat Kennedy Sloan, Player of the Year last season in the conference.
For the Cougars, junior Macy Sellers was 2 for 5. Sophomore Kendra Goodwin had two RBIs. Freshman Gracin Johnson scored three runs. Senior Ariana Flores-Acosta was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sophomore Addison Woodruff was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Davis was 2 for 4 with a double. Sophomore Lily Knox had two RBIs. Sophomore Ty Cummings had a double and scored two runs. Junior Emilee Flaverney walked twice.
South Brunswick 9, South Columbus 4
On Thursday in Tabor City, the Cougars trailed 4-1 after three innings but scored four runs in the top of the fourth in taking the lead for good and winning in seven innings 9-4.
South Columbus last season finished 9-1 in winning the Waccamaw 1A/2A Conference. The Stallions were 19-3 overall, reaching the third round of the state playoffs before losing 1-0 in nine innings.
The Cougars had 16 hits, walked twice and reached once on an error. They stole six bases against the Stallions (3-3).
Cummings was 4 for 4 with with a triple and three RBIs. Senior Haley Kirby was 3 for 4 with a double. Knox was 3 for 4 with one RBI.Goodwin was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Flores-Acosta was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Davis was 2 for 4. Woodruff was 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Senior Olivia Rogers had one RBI.
The Cougars made two errors. Sellers pitched three innings, giving up three hits and four runs (two unearned). She walked one one.
Davis pitched four scoreless, hitless innings, walking one and striking out eight.
In the fourth inning, Kirby doubled. Cummings singled and stole second. Goodwin singled, scoring a run, and stole second. Rogers reached on an error and a run scored, cutting the lead to 4-3. Goodwin scored on an error. Rogers stole second and advanced to third. Knox singled, giving South a 5-4 lead.
South scored twice in the fifth. Kirby singled and stole second. Cummings singled and stole second. With one out, Flores-Acosta doubled home two runs, putting the Cougars ahead 7-4.
South scored its final runs in the sixth. With one out, Sellers walked. Woodruff singled. With two outs, Cummings tripled home two runs.
Strong start
The victory completed a season sweep of the Stallions. South’s only loss this season has been to reigning 3A state champion Eastern Alamance, which won 3-2.
South is 5-1 and coach James Pierce is learning a lot about this team.
“I scheduled nonconference games this year to be really competitive,” Pierce said. “I wanted to play top-tier teams in different classifications to make us see how good we are, how tough we are. Face adversity. How can we overcome that?”
A key play against Topsail occurred in the first inning. South was ahead 1-0 but the Pirates’ leadoff batter tripled. With one out, right fielder Woodruff caught a popup and threw out the runner trying to advance to home.
“She threw her out on a dime at home plate,” Pierce said. “That set the tone for the rest of the game and the energy level. We just never looked back.”
Flores-Acosta, a transfer from Texas, has had a key role in the victories. She hit the game-winning double in the Cougars’ 4-3 victory March 7 against South Columbus. She’s batting .500 and leads the conference in doubles (seven).
“She’s got the fundamentals to play catcher in Division I,” Piece said. “She’s as tough as anybody in the state. She can play any position in the infield. She’s just a natural talent. And she has been a great asset to our team, a great teammate.”
Davis is attracting some Division I interest, too. Her ERA is 0.52. She has struck out 51 of 104 batters. She’s batting .545.
“She’s a special player,” Pierce said. “Not only can she pitch, she can play the middle of the infield. She’s great with the bat. She’s got decent speed. I have no doubt she can play at the next level.”
Consistency matters
The Cougars accomplished a lot last season. Pierce was the conference Coach of the Year. With eight freshmen on the roster, Pierce guided the Cougars to their best season in 10 years: 16 victories (unbeaten in nonconference games), the county championship (sweeping West Brunswick for the first time in 10 years) and a state-playoff victory (South’s first playoff game since 2014 and its first playoff victory since 2012). The Cougars were 6-6 and fourth in the conference
A conference championship eluded them. Pierce thinks the 2023 team has the mentality “that no matter who we are playing, we’re confident that we’re going to compete and give ourselves a chance to win.”
As the conference season begins, Pierce is focusing on consistency.
“I tell them all the time: ‘Make the routine plays 100% of the time defensively. The extraordinary plays, make them half the time.
“And that’s what we did in the Topsail game: We threw them out from right field. That’s an extraordinary play. The kids feed off of the extraordinary plays.”
But Pierce wants to see improvement in the hitting.
“Hopefully, that last game (against Topsail) was a good start for us,” he said.
The Cougars were scheduled to play on Tuesday at Hoggard, where they most likely will bat against sophomore Macey Ciamilla. She was the Pitcher of the Year last season in the conference.
The Cougars play on Wednesday, March 22, at Richlands in a nonconference game. On Friday, they play at Ashley.
Their next home game is March 28 against Laney. Hoggard and Laney finished ahead of the Cougars in the conference last season.
“I want us to continue not to get too high but not to get too low,” Pierce said. “I told the girls at practice today, ‘Remember, we play to our standard. We have a standard that we practice at and that we play at. Nobody else’s standard, but ours.’ ”