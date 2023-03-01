South lacrosse team

The South Brunswick boys’ lacrosse team played its blue-white scrimmage Friday, the first time it had such a scrimmage in the history of the program. The growing boys’ program now has enough players to field junior varsity and varsity teams. The spring sports season begins this week for nine Cougar teams. (Photo contributed)

 

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association spring sports season begins this week. South Brunswick will be competing in baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, boys golf, girls soccer, girls track and boys track.

The Cougars’ baseball team last season finished second at state. Mideastern 3A/4A Conference coaches named Walker Jenkins their baseball Player of the Year.