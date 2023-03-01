The North Carolina High School Athletic Association spring sports season begins this week. South Brunswick will be competing in baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, boys golf, girls soccer, girls track and boys track.
The Cougars’ baseball team last season finished second at state. Mideastern 3A/4A Conference coaches named Walker Jenkins their baseball Player of the Year.
Jenkins, as a junior center fielder, batted .527 (49 of 93) in 30 games, leading the conference. Of his 49 hits, 25 were for extra bases: two triples, 10 home runs and 13 doubles. His 10 homers were the most in the conference. He had 40 RBIs, most in the conference. He stole 18 bases, tying for third most in the conference. He scored 49 of South’s 228 runs and led the conference in runs scored. His OBP was .628, second highest in the conference. As a fielder, he made no errors in 43 chances.
Banks Hartman, as a junior outfielder and pitcher, was honorable mention all-conference. (See story on page 12A.)
In softball, Kina Davis, as a freshman, was first-team all-conference. Davis batted .473 (35 of 74). Of her 35 hits, 16 were for extra bases: one home run, two triples and 13 doubles. She had 10 RBIs. Her OBP was .530. She struck out three times all season.
As a pitcher, Davis was 9-4 with an ERA of 1.72. In 89.1 innings, she gave up 70 hits, walked 26 and hit four. She struck out 135 of 379 batters. Opposing teams’ OBP was .264.
South’s James Pierce was conference Coach of the Year. With eight freshmen on the roster, Pierce guided the Cougars to their best season in 10 years: 16 victories (unbeaten in nonconference games), the county championship (sweeping West Brunswick for the first time in 10 years) and a state-playoff victory (South’s first playoff game since 2014 and its first playoff victory since 2012). The Cougars were 6-6 and fourth in the conference.
In girls lacrosse, Camille Gannon has graduated. She was second-team all-conference. In 14 games, she scored 58 goals, third most in the conference. The leader scored 86.
South finished the season 3-11, the most victories since the program began in 2015.
In boys lacrosse, Tyler Loburk has graduated. He scored 29 goals in the regular season, the most in program history.
South, coached by Dale Oehler, finished 5-13 overall. The five victories were the most since the program began in 2014. The Cougars also won a playoff game for the first time in program history. Goalkeeper Skyler Swanson, as a sophomore, was honorable mention all-conference.
In girls soccer, the Cougars last season swept the two other county teams and qualified for the playoffs. They finished the season 6-11-1.
In boys tennis, Luke Shelton has graduated. He was third-team all-conference. Freshman Bennett Ballantine and Shelton were the doubles champions of the Mideastern 3A Conference championship tennis tournament. They represented the Cougars in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional.
In track and field, Brooke Moore has graduated. She won the high jump in the conference championships. Lamarean Mason, as a junior, was second in the 300-meter hurdles (42.60 seconds). The top time was 41.67.
Baseball
Times TBD
Subject to change
March 1, East Bladen, 6:30 p.m.
March 7, at Croatan
March 10, Croatan
March 14, at Topsail
March 15, Dixon
March 17, New Hanover
March 21, at Hoggard
March 24, at Ashley
March 28, Laney
March 31, North Brunswick
April 4, at West Brunswick
April 6, Topsail
Holiday tourney, away: April 10, Havelock, 1 p.m.; April 11, West Carteret, 7 p.m.; April 12, TBA
April 18, at New Hanover
April 21, Hoggard
April 25, Ashley
April 26, at East Bladen
April 28, at Laney
May 2, at North Brunswick
May 4, West Brunswick
Softball
Subject to change
Times TBD
March 1, East Bladen, 6 p.m.
March 6, West Bladen
March 7, South Columbus
March 10, at Eastern Alamance
March 14, at Topsail
March 16, at South Columbus
March 21, at Hoggard
March 23, at Richlands
March 24, at Ashley
March 28, Laney
March 31, North Brunswick
April 4, at West Brunswick
April 6, Topsail
April 21, Hoggard
April 25, Ashley
April 26, at East Bladen
April 28, at Laney
May 2, at North Brunswick
May 4, West Brunswick
Boys lacrosse
Times TBD
Subject to change
March 1, at Topsail, 5 p.m.
March 4, at Carolina Forest, 1 p.m.
March 10, New Hanover
March 11, at North Myrtle Beach
March 14, Hoggard
March 15, Carolina Forest
March 17, at Ashley
March 21, Laney
March 23, North Brunswick
March 28, at West Brunswick
March 31, Topsail
April 1, at North Myrtle Beach
April 4, at New Hanover
April 6, at Hoggard
April 18, Ashley
April 21, at Laney
April 25, at North Brunswick
April 27, West Brunswick
Girls lacrosse
Times TBD
Subject to change
March 1, at Topsail, 7 p.m.
March 4, at Carolina Forest, S.C., 2:30 p..m.
March 10, New Hanover
March 14, Hoggard
March 15, Carolina Forest
March 17, at Ashley
March 21, Laney
March 23, North Brunswick
March 25, at Socastee, S.C., noon
March 28, at West Brunswick
March 31, Topsail
April 1, at North Myrtle Beach
April 4, at New Hanover
April 6, at Hoggard
April 12, North Myrtle Beach
April 18, Ashley
April 21, at Laney
April 25, at North Brunswick
April 27, West Brunswick
Girls soccer
Times TBD
Subject to change
March 2, South Columbus, 5 p.m.
March 6, Wilmington Christian Academy
March 7, Cape Fear Academy
March 9, at South Columbus
March 21, at Laney
March 24, at North Brunswick
March 28, West Brunswick
March 30, at Topsail
April 3, New Hanover
April 5, Hoggard
April 18, at Ashley
April 20, Laney
April 25, North Brunswick
April 28, at West Brunswick
May 2, Topsail
May 5, at New Hanover
May 8, at Hoggard
May 10, Ashley
Boys tennis
Matches start at 4 p.m.
Subject to change
March 2, at Topsail
March 7, New Hanover
March 9, Hoggard
March 14, at Ashley
March 16, Laney
March 21, North Brunswick
March 23, at West Brunswick
March 27, at Whiteville
March 28, Topsail
March 30, at New Hanover
April 4, at Hoggard
April 6, Ashley
April 18, at Laney
April 20, at North Brunswick
April 25, West Brunswick
Boys golf
Conference golf
Times TBD
March 13, at Pine Valley
March 20, at Magnolia Greens
March 23, at Castle Bay
March 28, at Landfall (Dye Course)
April 3, Lockwood Folly
April 17, Cape Fear
April 24, St. James
Track and field
South Brunswick opens its track and field season at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at North Brunswick. Other teams at the meet will be New Hanover and West Brunswick.
Other conference track meets will be on March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 20 and April 27. On May 4 will be the conference championships at Hoggard.