The South Brunswick boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 to the Trask Titans on Aug. 22 at Jack Campbell Stadium in the Cougars’ home-opening game of the season.
Trask had played three games before the match against the Cougars. Trask opened its season Aug. 14 and beat Richlands 4-3. The Titans lost their next two matches, 5-1 on Aug. 17 at West Bladen and 7-0 on Aug. 18 at Jacksonville.
For the Cougars, this was their second game. They lost 1-0 on Aug. 17 at East Bladen.
South, with its third head coach in three years, has a young roster.
But the Cougars played like a veteran team at the start and they took a 1-0 lead midway into the half on a goal by junior forward Gannon Herring, who scored on a running shot about 10 yards in front of the goal. Sophomore midfielder Logan Sanders had the assist.
The Cougars had seven free kicks in the half and the Titans were issued two yellow cards. But despite their undisciplined play, the Titans tied the score off a low-angle free kick with 16.4 seconds left in the half.
Trask scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway with 14:19 left.
The Cougars pressured the Titans’ defense in the final five minutes. After South was unable to convert on a free kick, a shot on goal by Kyle Robbins was stopped with 4:54 left. A Cougar shot on goal at 2:48 also was stopped. A shot by Crayton Dail was stopped with 1:42 left as the Trask goalkeeper fell onto his stomach to stop the ball at the near post.
In the second half, South had four free kicks but Trask had five free kicks. For the game, South had no corner kicks and Trask three. South had one yellow card and Trask three yellow cards.
The Cougars will play South Columbus in a home game Wednesday, Aug. 30.