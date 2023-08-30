The South Brunswick boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 to the Trask Titans on Aug. 22 at Jack Campbell Stadium in the Cougars’ home-opening game of the season.

Trask had played three games before the match against the Cougars. Trask opened its season Aug. 14 and beat Richlands 4-3. The Titans lost their next two matches, 5-1 on Aug. 17 at West Bladen and 7-0 on Aug. 18 at Jacksonville.

