Brunswick Community College opened its NJCAA Division II Region 10 baseball season Saturday afternoon at Founders Field by beating Bryant & Stratton College 4-1 in nine innings.
Starter Cole Gursky gave up three hits and one run in five innings. Reliever Chad Bean pitched four hitless, scoreless innings. He struck out six.
BCC scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth in breaking a 1-1 tie. Caleb Smith led off and was hit by a pitch. Daniel Stephens singled to center field. Each runner advanced a base on Zane Blinson’s bunt. A run scored on a groundout by Brenner Gursky. Another run scored on a single by Gabe Barnes, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup.
The Dolphins scored a run in the bottom of the seventh in extending the lead to 4-1. With one out, Allen Brown doubled. He scored on a single by designated hitter Bryson Horney.
BCC scored its first run in the second on a two-out single to left field by Blinson. The hit scored Horney, who had led off with a single.
Defensively, Brenner Gursky threw out a runner trying to steal second base. Stephens, at shortstop, dived to his right to snag a liner, getting the second out in the seventh inning.
BCC won the second game 11-3 in seven innings.
Tatum Marsh was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Chet Bowling was 3 for 3 with a triple and one RBI. Chase Pierce had three RBIs. Roman Dilgard had one RBI. Stephens had two RBIs. Hunter Poole and Branton Jernigan each had two hits.
Winning pitcher Cale Bolton gave up three hits and two unearned runs in six innings. He walked two, hit one and struck out five. Luke Hardee pitched one inning, giving up a home run.
On Sunday, BCC scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a nine-inning 11-5 victory.
BCC finished with 11 hits — four of them doubles — six walks and two hit batters.
In the sixth, Pierce doubled with the bases loaded, scoring two runs and cutting the Bobcats’ lead to 5-4.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Jaylend Clemmons singled with the bases loaded, scoring two runs and putting BCC ahead 10-5.
For the game, Jernigan was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and one RBI. Clemmons was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Bowling doubled and was 2 for 4. Reed Sullivan doubled and was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Marsh had two RBIs. Pierce doubled in one at-bat and had two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Tanner Collins gave up two hits in four scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Jay Bullock pitched three innings, giving up two hits and three runs (one earned). He walked three, hit one and struck out five.
Seth Brooks pitched two innings, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned).
Softball team
After losing its first three games of the season, the BCC softball team beat the Methodist University junior varsity 12-10 on Feb. 16.
The Dolphins play their first home games of the season at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, against Richard Bland College and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, against Bryant & Stratton College. The games will be played at Lockwood Folly District Park.