Kina Davis batted .487 this season. Pitching against conference competition that included 10 eventual Class 4A all-state players, Davis proved she was worthy of being named 3A East Pitcher of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Kina Davis batted .487 this season. Pitching against conference competition that included 10 eventual Class 4A all-state players, Davis proved she was worthy of being named 3A East Pitcher of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Kina Davis batted .487 this season. Pitching against conference competition that included 10 eventual Class 4A all-state players, Davis proved she was worthy of being named 3A East Pitcher of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Kina Davis batted .487 this season. Pitching against conference competition that included 10 eventual Class 4A all-state players, Davis proved she was worthy of being named 3A East Pitcher of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The N.C. Softball Coaches Association has selected South Brunswick’s Kina Davis as its Class 3A East Pitcher of the Year.
Davis, recently named Class 3A District 2 Pitcher of the Year, excelled as a pitcher.
“It is well deserved,” South coach James Pierce said. “She just continues to get better. She improved on her location this past year and hitting her spots. As a coaching staff and as a team, we are are extremely proud of her and so excited to have her for two more years. She has a very bright future and she does an amazing job balancing school and playing ball while keeping an A average in all her courses.”
In her sophomore season, she was 13-3 with a 0.71 ERA. In 108 innings, she gave up 54 hits and 11 earned runs. Teams batted .140 against her. She hit two, walked 12 and struck out 213 of the 400 batters she pitched against. She threw 1,504 pitches in leading the Cougars to the co-championship of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, the Cougars’ first title since it joined the conference in 2013. Davis is also the conference Pitcher of the Year.
As an indication of the high level of competition that Davis pitched against this season, 10 Mideastern 4A conference players are on the 4A All-State team: Emmy Clark, Rylee Reuter, Kennedy Sloan and Zoey Vincent from Topsail; Macey Ciamillo, Gracie Mabrey and Jordan Martin from Hoggard; and Ali Bunch, Layla Carr and Makenzi Curry from Laney.
Davis also had a sterling season as a batter. She hit .487 (37 of 76) with three home runs, two triples and 13 doubles.
She struck out four times in 83 plate appearances. She had 23 of the Cougars’ 116 RBIs.
She walked five times and was hit by pitch twice. Her OBP was .530.
Davis is the only county player on the all-state team. This is the second season Davis has been selected to the all-state team.
The Class 3A West Pitcher of the Year is Taylor Apple of Western Alamance. The 3A East Player of the Year is Carson Bradsher of Orange. The 3A West Player of the Year is Alex Gray of North Davidson.