Once again, rough sea conditions have prevented fishermen from taking full advantage of the very limited red snapper season allowed for states on the Atlantic Coast. The 2022 Atlantic Ocean red snapper season was announced as July 8-9 several months ago. Many fishermen consider the limited season a bit of a slap in the face when the species it is intended to protect (red snapper) are plentiful enough they are often considered a nuisance when fishing for other offshore ocean bottom species.
In ideal conditions, offshore bottom fishermen would be allowed to keep two red snappers for the year, one each day, in the announced two-day season. With the weather forecast holding many fishermen at the dock on Friday and seriously sporty sea conditions preventing the trip offshore on Saturday, most of the fishermen who could have caught and kept two red snappers actually caught none. However, once the sea conditions mellow and those fishermen can return offshore, they will again find red snapper to be a nuisance in many areas, while not being able to keep any.
The red snapper season is set by NOAA Fisheries and they could acknowledge the bad sea conditions and extend the season for another weekend so more fishermen could participate. This would go a long way towards alleviating some of the frustrations of recreational fishermen wanting to keep a red snapper or two during 2022. The commercial season is longer and commercial fishermen will have opportunities to make up a few days ruled out by sea conditions. However, similar things have happened during the recreational red snapper season several times in the past few years and NOAA Fisheries has proven reluctant to reauthorizing days that weren’t fishable. They have an opportunity to redeem their policies in the eyes of fishermen and it will be interesting to see if they take advantage of the opportunity.
There was another potentially negative situation for fishing discovered this week. Fishermen working the nearshore ocean waters from approximately off Topsail Island to Holden Beach found an algae bloom creating a sheen on the surface of the water. Capt. Cane Faircloth of Olly Raja Charters in Holden Beach gathered a sample in a jar and took it to the Marine Science Department at UNCW to be tested. The UNCW researchers said it is Sea Sawdust or Trichodesmium, similar to what’s found in the Red Sea. This is a by-product of Nitrogen fixation, which occurs when water quality is poor. There are concerns the recent severe rains upstate pushed a lot of water of poor quality into the ocean and the Trichodesmium bloom formed to correct the nitrogen levels in the water.
More information is forthcoming and we’ll pass it on when we receive it.
How about some good news? The National Hurricane Center Map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) still doesn’t show any potential cyclone formation in the Atlantic. However, there is a small system, pretty much a wet muggy low of remains from last weekend’s system, that formed Sunday morning in central Georgia and dropped into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida panhandle. Concerns are that if it makes it to mid-week, conditions may become slightly more favorable for further formation.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) said this system will certainly be a Gulf Coast rainmaker and suggests keeping an eye on it as several models give it circulation later in the week. When the water and weather are this warm, that could be all the start it needs.
I had to drive inland on Friday and returned down I-40 through a genuine frog strangler downpour – at least until crossing the Northeast Cape Fear River. Seriously, we were down to a crawl and many vehicles had pulled to the shoulder and turned on their emergency flashers. However, once we crossed the river and turned south on I-140, the rain, thunder and lightning went away. There may have been a couple of light showers, but nothing of any consequence. The weather radio said the nasty thunderstorms stayed inland until they passed Wilmington and then turned east.
This isn’t a complaint, but it has been interesting how most of the strong storms of the past week didn’t quite make it to the coast here? Most of them stalled their advancement roughly around highways 17 and 74/76. Those that made it to the coast were on the other side of the Cape Fear River and generally east of Wilmington – until Sunday! I liked Sunday’s rain and hope y’all did too.
Hopefully this rain will alleviate some of the drought issues in southeastern N.C. The most recent drought map published at www.ncdrought.org on July 5 shows all of N.C. at least abnormally dry. Most of southeastern N.C. is in D1 or Moderate Drought stage, but there are some locations in D2 or Severe Drought stage. Even though we didn’t receive the bulk of the week’s rains at Southport and Oak Island, there was a lot of rain upstate and the runoff coming down through the Cape Fear River System will help the problem. Until we are upgraded, remember that Brunswick County has issued a water conservation order and don’t waste water.
Speaking of water running down the Cape Fear River, there has definitely been a lot and it shows in the clarity of the water – or lack thereof. Most of the water in the lower river is muddy and that extends a few miles offshore and up and down the beach from the Cape Fear River Inlet. It’s bad enough to slow inshore, nearshore, surf and pier fishing. This is certainly a contradiction in terms when the area is in a moderate drought (D1) state. The effluent filled water running down the river has muddied up the lower river and the ocean for a few miles out from the beach. Expectations are for this rain to break the area out of its drought conditions.
Once again, the early forecast is for hot weather, with the threat of thunderstorms every day. None of the days is forecast to be a rainout, but several days show more than a quarter inch expected. It appears the wind may be favorable too. After being a bit gusty on Wednesday, the early forecast has the wind dropping under 10 knots until late Sunday. Use some common sense, but there may be several good fishing days this week.
It’s the middle of summer and all the days this week will be warm. A couple only reach the mid 80s, but several will be in the high 80s too. Remember to dress and prepare for the heat. Wear sun protective clothing, a wide brim hat, sunglasses and reapply sun screen several times. Also take lots of water and maybe a sports drink or two to stay hydrated. Soft drinks and adult beverages do not work for hydration.
The Oak Island Recreation Department will be holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and fall and the next one will be July 29 and 30. More information on these events scheduled through September is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
The Oak Island Recreation Department will be holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and fall and the next one will be July 29 and 30. More information on these events scheduled through September is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
The Fishing Report
We didn’t receive many fishing reports this week. We moved from a big holiday into an exceptionally hot week that also had roving thunderstorms, but the reports were much less than anticipated. While we were waiting, the rainwater runoff made it down the Cape Fear River and turned it from unusually clear back to its normal muddy. The muddy water washed into the ocean too and slowed things near the beach. Then the wind stirred things up and more fishermen said, they would avoid the heat and dirty water and be back out when things cleaned up. If you’re waiting for cool weather, that’s a ways off, but the water has proven to be resilient over time and will begin cleaning up as soon as the rain and wind slow.
Tarpon tolerate dirty water better than many fish and there were a few more reports of tarpon encounters early to mid-week, but the reported success levels were low. I’d like to offer a little different take on successful tarpon fishing. Tarpon are in our area, but they are usually moving and looking for food. Occasionally something, like a big school of bait, hold them in an area for a while, but even the best tarpon fisherman should know his encounters are random.
Sure, the goal of catch and release fishing is to touch the leader and release the fish in good health for recovery. However, tarpon are different. If you find a tarpon and keep it on long enough to get a jump and positive ID, that’s the first level of success. If you get two, three or more jumps and it comes unhooked, that’s even better. If you get more than five jumps, that’s a great battle and if it throws the hook before you touch the leader, that should be OK.
Tarpon aren’t used for food locally, so we shouldn’t be upset if one leaves the party earlier than hoped. They have hard mouths and are extremely hard to hook well. The fun in the fight is their jumps and when they make you feel helpless as they rip line from your reel. There aren’t many fish with that kind of power.
If you wrangle a tarpon all the way in, you’ve done a day’s work. They are strong and hardy and are excellent fish for catch and release fishing. Just understand that they know the rules too and are always working for an early release.
Tarpon have been working along the beaches for several weeks. They are looking for food and may be found harassing a school of pogies. They could be closer in than the ends of the piers – there was a story of one being caught in the surf early last week, but we hadn’t confirmed it or received a picture at press time. And they could be a bit farther off the beach, occasionally around the nearshore artificial reefs and the Hot Hole.
NOTE: N.C. fisheries regulations do not allow gaffing tarpon.
With the dirty water that moved in this week, pier fishing tapered off. There were a few Spanish macks, and other fish caught early in the week, but that slowed and the catch has mostly been croakers, drum and other bottom dwellers that help locate their food by their sense of smell. Surf fishing was much the same, but occasionally a larger drum found the bait. Hopefully once the big deluge of water passes by, the waters will clear and good fishing returns.
Once offshore a few miles to where the water clears, fishing is better. However, this was far enough offshore late last week and over the weekend that the winds made it bumpy. The conditions were just uncomfortable at first, but got worse and a small craft warning was issued.
If the winds fall out to the levels forecasted, trollers should find Spanish mackerel a couple of miles offshore and king mackerel a little farther out. A good place to begin looking for Spanish macks is the tide line that forms off the Cape Fear River Sea Buoy and works to the west near McGlammery Reef (AR420).
Spanish are feeding on silverside minnows and like smaller, flashy lures and jigs. Silver and gold Clarkspoons in size 00 and 0 have been favorites for years and still produce. Put out a spread that has a couple of them deeper behind small planers or trolling sinkers and a couple that are just below the surface. Troll them quickly. There are several small jigs that can be cast and retrieved once schools of Spanish are located. Retrieve them quickly too. If a hungry Spanish wants your jig, you can’t reel fast enough to take it away.
King mackerel have been partial to slow trolled live baits. Slow means really slow, like 1 ½ miles an hour. Catch a cast net full of pogies from along the beach and have at it. There should be a few kings closer in, but the concentrations have been in 50-65 feet of water. Troll several baits at different distances behind the boat and put at least one 10-30 feet below the surface using a downrigger. Look for bait pods on your fish finder and set a bait at the depth of the bait schools.
The water has warmed into the 80s and some of the fish generally considered to be Gulf Stream fish have followed pods of bait closer in. Many fishermen will encounter dolphin while trolling for kings. Occasionally a sailfish has moved in and will take a bait intended for a king. It’s not as common to be surprised by a tuna or wahoo taking a king bait, but it happens occasionally. Consider yourself lucky if it happens to you.
The sea conditions were too rough for many to run offshore to bottom fish in the past few days and during the 2022 red snapper season, but this fishing is good when sea conditions cooperate. A new state record for graysby grouper was certified last week and it broke the record established only a month earlier. Graysby are one of the smaller grouper species and large is a relative term. Still, there may be another “big” graysby waiting for a lucky angler.
Offshore bottom fishing begins at around 60-80 feet, with some black sea bass and occasional grunts and porgys. Many are undersize, but they are there and biting. The fishing and the number of keepers improves as you move past 100-110 feet. In addition to the black sea bass, grunts and porgys, the deeper water holds grouper, beeliners, red snapper, triggerfish and more. Red snapper season has closed, so they must be released.
More fishermen are reporting catching nice amberjacks the past couple of weeks. Amberjack have gotten a bit of a bad rap with their nickname of “reef donkeys” and reports of having worms. Reef donkey is absolutely correct. They are stubborn and will fight you for every inch leaving the bottom. They also know their structure well and know how to wrap around things or scrape across things to break off.
Some amberjack have worms. It’s a tapeworm type of worm that Sea Grant says won’t affect humans, but they’re readily visible and I can’t get past them. However, amberjacks are usually big fish and there is still a lot of meat after removing the section with the worms. Amberjack taste good.
There have been reports that the inshore fishing has slowed, but some fishermen are returning to the dock with nice catches of trout and drum. Not many successful fishermen are talking specifics, but the general information from them is finding the cleanest water possible and using live baits. We all know the benefits of cleaner water and live baits act like live baits, so we don’t have to know how to work them.
Fishermen who are craftsmen with their lures are also catching trout and drum consistently. One tip is to use scented lures or add scent to them. Two brands mentioned often are Berkley Gulp lures and Pro-Cure scent gel.
Every week one of the tips is to find places that concentrate bait. Fish will come to these places at some stage of the tide. Having the patience to sit it out and fish a complete tide cycle will let you know when the fish like that particular spot. Unless the weather, temperature or something significant changes, they will generally return at roughly the same tide stage each day. Creek mouths, points and oyster rocks are typically good places to find concentrations of bait.
Smaller lures and fishing slower often help when the water is very warm or very cold. Fish get lethargic in hot and cold water, but sometimes a smaller lure looks easier to catch and they jump on it. A lure with a rattle also helps fish locate it when visibility is low.
Flounder season is closed until September 1, so when you catch a doormat, treat it gentle while you get a picture. Some biologists say if it doesn’t feel disturbed, it may just be there when you come back and the season is open.
It doesn’t seem right as hot as the water is, but puppy drum and even a few specks have been hitting topwaters early in the morning. I mean early – this begins with the first pre-dawn light and is usually over by around 8:00 to 8:30.
The reports haven’t been overwhelming, but there are a few reports each week of ladyfish and tripletail being caught in the creeks and bays off the lower Cape Fear River. These are just summer visitors and are lots of fun to catch. Tripletail are also excellent to invite home as the guest of honor for a fish dinner.
During the daytime, ladyfish may be anywhere, but they are attracted to lights after dark. They can see well in the dark and feed on any shrimp and minnows that are carried by on the tide. Tripletail like vertical structure that casts shadows and often hide in the shadows. They like areas with slower currents and sometimes feed by stealth and sometimes by violent attack.
We’ve only received one cobia picture so far this year and still haven’t received any sheepshead pictures. I know they’re around and feeding and fishermen are catching them. Our readers would like to see the pictures of your catches. If you’re worried about someone identifying your spot from something in the picture, take the picture pointing up into the air or down into your boat. Part of fishing is catching the big one and your fellow readers enjoy seeing them.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
New state record
Last week the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified Edward Tait’s 3-pound, .08-ounce graysby grouper (Cephalopholis cruentata) as the new N.C. state record. Tait caught the fish on a charter from Ocean Isle Beach on June 30. The previous state record graysby grouper weighed 2-pounds, 3-ounces, and was caught offshore of Masonboro Inlet only a month earlier, on May 31, 2022.
Tait said he would also be applying to the International Game Fish Association for certification of the fish as the All-Tackle World Record. The current world record graysby grouper, which was caught off Texas in 1988, weighed 2-pounds and 8-ounces.
Tait’s fish measured 17 inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 13.5-inch girth. He caught it with an Okuma ECS spinning rod and Okuma Tesoro 8000 reel loaded with 65-pound test braided line. Tait was using squid for bait.
For more information on this or other N.C. saltwater state record fish, visit the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website at www.ncdmf.net and select the State Saltwater Records webpage.
MAD registration
Military Appreciation Day (MAD) for Southport is September 10 and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains take active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family-style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
The event will be held at South Harbour Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. The MAD Southport event organizers would appreciate help in any capacity.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. The link to sign up as a volunteer is http://militaryappreciationday.net/volunteer.
Tournament Tidbits
The first thing to mention about tournaments over the weekend is that the same poor sea conditions that ruined the 2022 red snapper season also forced the postponement of the East Coast Got-Em-On Classic king Mackerel Tournament that was to be held from Carolina Beach over the Weekend. The tournament has been rescheduled for a weekend in August.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department is hosting surf fishing classes again this year and they are currently scheduled through September. The next class will be July 29 and 30.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Good fishing!