SOUTHERN PINES — South Brunswick golfers Jillian Fatkin, a junior, and Lillian Powell, a sophomore, had two of the top-six best rounds on the final day of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state golf championship tournament.
Fatkin’s second-round 2-over-par 74 on the 5,315-yard course was the second-best round of the day. She finished fourth out of 77 golfers in the two-day tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.
Powell’s second-round 79 tied for the sixth-best round of the day. She finished eighth.
Fatkin shot a 38-40 — 78 in the first round and was in sixth place, five strokes behind eventual winner Emily Mathews. In the round, Fatkin scored two birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey.
In the second round, Fatkin shot a 1-over par in her first nine holes but Mathews shot a 4-under par, extending her lead in the championship to five strokes and increasing her lead to 10 strokes over Fatkin. This was the second consecutive year Mathews and Fatkin played in the final pairing. Fatkin was third last year.
In the second round this year, Fatkin had two bogeys, a double bogey and two birdies. For the tournament she was 8-over par.
Powell in the first round shot 40-42 — 82 and was 13th. In the second round Powell was 4 over in her first nine holes. For the round she had 10 bogeys and three birdies.
Mathews won her third successive 3A state championship and scored the second lowest round ever at the state championships. The Eastern Alamance senior shot a 6-under 66 in the second round. For two rounds she finished 5-under 139.
Mathews had matching nines of 33 in second round, which included a bogey-free 4-under 33 on the final nine to clinch the title. She had four birdies on her front nine as well, but faltered on back-to-back holes, scoring bogeys on the par-3 third and fourth holes.
Jacksonville sophomore Sanaa Carter finished second at 6 over. Fike junior Breannon Council finished at 7 over, leading the Golden Demons to their second straight team championship.