SOUTHERN PINES — South Brunswick golfers Jillian Fatkin, a junior, and Lillian Powell, a sophomore, had two of the top-six best rounds on the final day of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state golf championship tournament.

Fatkin’s second-round 2-over-par 74 on the 5,315-yard course was the second-best round of the day. She finished fourth out of 77 golfers in the two-day tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.