Walker Isley scored an eagle-3 on No. 1 en route to a final-round 67 and a tie for ninth Saturday in the 109th Carolinas Amateur Championship at Pine Needles in Southern Pines.
Isley, who after the first round was tied for 63rd, finished four rounds at 2-under par, four strokes out of first.
The course layout played to a par 70 and ranged from 6,975 to 7,035 yards
Isley’s first round included a double bogey 6 on No. 1 and an 8 on the 480-yard par-4 No. 2. Four birdies helped Isley salvage a 3-over-par 73. He was tied for 63rd out of 134 players.
On Thursday in the second round, Isley shot a 1-under 69, leaving him 2-over par for the tourney. His round included five birdies. He was 11 strokes out of the lead.
The final two rounds had 63 players.
In the third round, Isley shot another 69, his only bogey coming on No. 18. He was tied for 17th, seven strokes out of the lead.
Isley is a South Brunswick graduate who is on the UNCW golf team.
U.S. Amateur qualifier
Isley has qualified for the second consecutive year for the U.S. Amateur golf championship.
Three amateur spot were available in the qualifier earlier this month at the Country Club of North Carolina’s Cardinal Course in Pinehurst. Isley shot rounds of 66 and 68 in finishing second at 10-under-par 134 on the 7,066-yard course.
The championship is Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Before then, Isley is scheduled to play in the Southern Amateur July 19-22 in Ooltewah, Tennessee, and the Pacific Coast Amateur July 25-28 in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
On Father’s Day at Jefferson Landing, Isley won the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship by two strokes.