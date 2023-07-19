Walker Isley

Walker Isley, shown in the second round, rallied from a tie for 63rd to a ninth-place tie in the 109th Carolinas Amateur Championship. (Photo by Carolinas Golf Association)

 

Walker Isley scored an eagle-3 on No. 1 en route to a final-round 67 and a tie for ninth Saturday in the 109th Carolinas Amateur Championship at Pine Needles in Southern Pines.

Isley, who after the first round was tied for 63rd, finished four rounds at 2-under par, four strokes out of first.

