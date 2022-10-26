Brunswick County Tournament of Champions sponsor Sun Stoppers, based in Southport, presents championship trophies to John Donovan of Sandpiper Bay, Randy Hawkins of Crow Creek, Laura Botto of Lockwood Folly and Jillian Fatkin of Oak Island.
Jillian Fatkin hits her tee shot on Compass Pointe hole No. 17 Saturday in the Brunswick County Tournament of Champions. She won the Ladies Championship Division for the second consecutive year.
John Donovan of Sandpiper Bay hits his tee shot on Compass Pointe hole No. 17 Saturday in the Brunswick County Tournament of Champions. He won the Men’s Championship Division.
Laura Botto of Lockwood Folly hits her tee shot on Compass Pointe hole No. 1 Saturday in the Brunswick County Tournament of Champions. She won the Senior Ladies Division.
Randy Hawkins of Crow Creek hits his tee shot on Compass Pointe hole No. 17 Saturday in the Brunswick County Tournament of Champions. He won the Senior Men’s Division.
For the second consecutive year, South Brunswick junior Jillian Fatkin has won the Brunswick County Tournament of Champions Ladies Championship Division. Sun Stoppers of Southport is the sponsor.
Other champions are Laura Botto of Lockwood Folly, John Donovan of Sandpiper Bay and Randy Hawkins of Crow Creek.
Following are summaries.
Jillian Fatkin
Fatkin, of Oak Island Golf Club, shot successive rounds of 73 in finishing 2-over-par 146, 13 strokes ahead of Jennifer Jones of host Compass Pointe and Chris Cochis of Cape Fear.
Fatkin has been playing golf for six years.
“I started playing golf because someone in the First Tee mentioned that I had a talent for the game of golf,” she said.
Her motivation to succeed comes from her competitors.
“Any golfer who is better than I am inspires me,” she said. “They help me to become a stronger golfer.”
Fatkin appears to be on a path for a successful career in golf, whether as a competitor or in business.
“Over the summer, I was accepted into a First Tee leadership academy that was held in San Francisco,” she said. “I was one of 24 girls selected to participate from across the United States. I flew out by myself and learned leadership skills, saw the city, met new friends and I played golf at the Olympic Club.”
Laura Botto
Botto shot 86-83 — 169 in winning the Senior Ladies Division by three strokes over Andrea Calibeo of Meadowlands. Marilou Lim of host Compass Pointe was third, five strokes out of first. Her 82 in the second round was the best round of the division.
Botto won the Senior Division in 2020 and was second last year.
Botto has been playing golf for 46 years and is a proven championship golfer. She has won three senior club championships and multiple club championships.
She was the director of parks and recreation for the township of Scotch Plains in New Jersey.
“Part of my job was to organize the township’s golf leagues,” she said. “So, I figured I should learn to play.”
Golf has been a big part of her life.
“I met my husband, Rich, on a golf course,” she said. “Our first date was to play golf, and we have been playing ever since.”
John Donovan
Donovan won the Men’s Championship Division by seven strokes, shooting 76-74 — 150. Joe Yamulla of Cape Fear was second, shooting 77-80 — 157. Donovan’s second-round 74 was the best round of the division.
County newcomer Donovan has been playing golf for about 50 years. He has won four club championships and a few city, county and invitational championships.
He retired to Florida from Albany, New York, seven years ago and moved to Calabash in January.
Randy Hawkins
Hawkins beat Marty Burton of Oak Island in a playoff to win the Senior Men’s Division.
Hawkins shot 85-71 — 156. Burton shot 77-79 — 156. Curt Mumaw of St. James shot 82-77 —159 in finishing third. Hawkins’ second-round 71 was the best round of the division.
For Hawkins, this was second consecutive senior title.
He has been playing golf for about 60 years.
“I lived near a public nine-hole golf course and started out caddying,” he said.
Before moving to Brunswick County from Greenville, South Carolina, he was a teacher and an administrator.
He has had memorable moments as a golfer.
“I once played golf in Germany with my son in the summer, with shorts on, and could see snow on the mountains,” he said.