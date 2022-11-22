South Brunswick senior Ethan McCullough signed a letter of intent Nov. 16 to continue his wrestling career at Belmont Abbey College. Beside him are parents Chad and Jennifer McCullough. South wrestling coach David Prendergast and South Director of Athletics James Woods also attended the signing.
South Brunswick junior wrestler Lillian Prendergast defeats her male foe in 37 seconds in the 113-pound match against Topsail. See footage of the victory in our photo and video gallery.
Photo by Michael Paul
South Brunswick senior Frankie Colantuno wrestles to victory by major decision in the 171-pound match against Topsail.
In the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional last season, McCullough finished fourth at 113 pounds and qualified for state.
Belmont Abbey opened the 2022-23 wrestling season Nov. 2 with a 49-0 victory over St. Andrews. The match was the held outdoors on the Quad, reviving a tradition that stopped a few year ago.
Belmont Abbey was selected to finish third in the 2022-23 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas men’s wrestling preseason poll. Belmont Abbey was ranked tied for 22nd in the country by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in the Division II preseason coaches poll.
The Crusaders last season finished 9-6 overall and 6-2 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas. Additionally, Belmont Abbey had three wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Division II national championships.
The only head coach in Belmont Abbey wrestling history, Kenn Caudell begins his 17th season guiding the Crusaders’ program. Caudell started the Abbey program in 2005 and has coached two All-Americans as well as seven NCAA National qualifiers. A native of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Caudell wrestled at Division I Slippery Rock.
Cougars win opener
South Brunswick won five consecutive matches by fall in rallying to defeat the Topsail Pirates 43-33 in the Cougars’ season-opening wrestling dual Nov. 16 at South.
The Cougars finished with five falls, one decision, one major decision and one forfeit. Topsail had four falls, one decision and one forfeit.
The dual began at 145 pounds and South trailed 21-4 before Cougar senior Damian Weaver gained a forfeit at 195 pounds.
At 220 pounds, senior Garrett Frazier won by fall in 4 minutes, 20 seconds against junior Aaron Martinez.
At heavyweight, freshman Noah Wehlage won by fall in 2:38 against junior Thomas Bennett.
At 106 pounds, freshman Zack Michell won by fall in 61 seconds against freshman Quinn Smith.
At 113, pounds, junior Lillian Prendergast, wrestling up one class from last season, won by fall in 37 seconds against freshman Dallas Smith.
At 120 pounds, senior Ethan McCullough, wrestling up one class from last season, won by fall in 3:36 against sophomore Luke Williams, giving South a 40-21 lead and clinching the dual.
South also had victories at 132 pounds (senior Noah Harrell, 11-7 against junior Robert Tellez) and at 171 pounds (senior Frankie Colantuno, 13-4 against senior Robert Rouse).