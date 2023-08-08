Tailgrabber winner

Winners of the 2022 U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament took home $51,051 in winnings with a 42.30-pound king caught aboard the Tailgrabber. Pictured are Capt. Michael Hayes and crew – Susan Hayes, Eva Hayes and Ted Wendt. 

 

The 45th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be October 5-7 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road.

The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and is part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail. In 2022, the tournament attracted 561 boats and paid out over $423,600 in cash prizes.