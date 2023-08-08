Winners of the 2022 U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament took home $51,051 in winnings with a 42.30-pound king caught aboard the Tailgrabber. Pictured are Capt. Michael Hayes and crew – Susan Hayes, Eva Hayes and Ted Wendt.
The 45th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be October 5-7 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road.
The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and is part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail. In 2022, the tournament attracted 561 boats and paid out over $423,600 in cash prizes.
The tournament has an all-cash guaranteed prize structure that is not based on participation numbers. It pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. There are also 40 sponsors that add supplementary cash prizes to the event.
Three notable prizes include the Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes, Senior Angler and Junior Angler Awards. The Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes are sponsored by Sea/Tow and Dosher Memorial Hospital and Junior Angler Awards are sponsored by Coastal Pediatric Dentistry and Novant Health. Each day a $1,000 Aggregate Prize will be given to the boat that catches the most poundage from combining the weights from two or three fish. The Junior Angler Aggregate prizes are daily and total $1,000 while the overall senior aggregate is a two-day total with a $500 award.
Food court – The tournament food court will be open on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 12 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 6, from 12 to 5 p.m. featuring Dutch Girl Dogs (hot dogs, chips, drinks) and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring Wallace Catering (Burgers, BBQ, sausage/peppers/onions, fried and grilled chicken sandwich, Calabash style fried shrimp or fish and shrimp and grits.
Sponsor showcase – Visit the Grand Patron Sponsor Showcase at Dutchman Creek Park October 5-7. Grand Patron sponsors BEMC, Better Beach Rentals, Builders FirstSource, Dutchman Creek Bait and Tackle, Garmin, Hawthorne at Pine Forest, Novant Health, Mocean Construction, Mosquito Joe, Odyssey Offshore, SKA and Southern Concepts Design and Build and will be on site selling merchandise and talking about their products or services during the tournament.
Registration – Early bird registration due online, postmarked or at Chamber’s Welcome Center by midnight on Friday, September 8. Online registration is available until 11 p.m. on October 3. Onsite registration is October 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dutchman Creek Park (4750 Fish Factory Road).
Packet pickup – All registrants must come to packet pickup at Dutchman Creek Park between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. The Back Porch Rockers will perform at the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. playing an variety of music – rock and roll from the 60s to the 90s. The captain’s meeting will be held in person and virtually on Thursday, October 5, at 7 p.m. at Dutchman Creek Park or on www.usopenkmtlive.com It is strongly advised that all captains tune in or attend this meeting, as any rule changes or necessary clarifications will be announced at the meeting.
Weigh-ins – Watch the tournament participants weigh their catch in person at Dutchman Creek or online. PointClickFish.com will stream weigh-ins at the scales live from the tournament during peak weigh-ins on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. You can pick up the link to the live feed at http://www.usopenkmtlive.com/.
Merchandise – The tournament merchandise is very popular and will be available mid-August online at www.sptokimerchandise.com and in-person sales Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center from August 25 to October 1. The tournament will sell merchandise at the tournament headquarters (Dutchman Creek Park) October 5-7 or until it sells out.
The awards ceremony will be held in person at Dutchman Creek Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. on October 7.
Prior to the awards ceremony, Trilogy (rock n roll journey through the 50s, 60s and 70s) will perform at the park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tournament details are available online at www.usopenkmt.com, or for a brochure contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, 4433 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport, NC 28461; or call 910-457-5787 or 800-457-6964 or e-mail events@southport-oakisland.com.