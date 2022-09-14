Staff of The State Port Pilot received 22 news, editorial and photojournalism awards and 13 advertising awards during the North Carolina Press Association’s annual awards program recently held in Raleigh.
The Pilot won third place for General Excellence in its division, a prestigious honor awarded to the top newspapers judged for their overall quality. The newspaper also won third place for General Excellence for Websites in its division.
In addition, the Pilot advertising staff won the Metro Creative Graphics Plus Business Award, given to the newspaper in each division that accumulates the most points from all of the regular advertising contest categories.
“I am proud of the work our staff does every day,” said Pilot Editor Morgan Harper. “To be acknowledged by the N.C. Press Association again this year is a good feeling, one we hope to continue to experience for years to come – as we have for many years providing local news to our community.”
Sen. Rabon honored
The NCPA also honored State Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Winnabow) with the 2022 William C. Lassiter Award, which recognizes members of the public who have made significant contributions in support of open government. The award is named after a former NCPA general counsel.
Rabon was honored for helping preserve the publication of legal notices in newspapers and for sponsoring an ongoing bill to open government employee disciplinary records.
That legislation Rabon helped introduce in 2010 aims to allow public access to records of misconduct by government employees at every level of state and local government. Rabon remains determined to see the legislation is passed before he retires, the NCPA notes.
Rabon is chairman of the N.C. Senate Rules Committee and is in his sixth term serving the 8th District, which includes Brunswick County.
Editorial awards
Awards were presented in-person during the NCPA Summer Institute after being presented online in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Pilot competes in Division B for community newspapers with circulations between 3,500 and 10,000.
The news staff won 11 first place awards, two second place awards and seven third place awards. Following is a complete list of The Pilot’s 2021 NCPA news, editorial and photojournalism awards:
Advertising awards
The advertising staff received four first place, four second place and four third place advertising awards along with the top award for advertising categories.
