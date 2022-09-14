State Port Pilot staff

Photo by Zeb Starnes

Staff of The State Port Pilot received a total of 35 awards at the 2021 N.C. Press Association Summer Institute. Pictured are, back row, from left, Eliot Duke, Joey Robinson, Michael Paul and Ben Frazier; front row, Terry Pope, Marisa Bundrick, Linda Lash, Carol Magnani and Morgan Harper. Not pictured is Lee Hinnant.

 

Staff of The State Port Pilot received 22 news, editorial and photojournalism awards and 13 advertising awards during the North Carolina Press Association’s annual awards program recently held in Raleigh.

The Pilot won third place for General Excellence in its division, a prestigious honor awarded to the top newspapers judged for their overall quality. The newspaper also won third place for General Excellence for Websites in its division.