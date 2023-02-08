Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Hotels like Boardwalk Place require a special use permit, which allows council to impose site-specific conditions. Some uses, such as grocery or convenience stores, are permitted by right in the Community Business (CB) zone.
The 4.2-acre site has 1.75 acres of wetlands that would be preserved and ringed with a boardwalk that extends to the marsh associated with Montgomery Slough and Davis Canal. Four areas would have benches and tables near the marsh.
Developers have planned a total of 106 hotel rooms on two stories, along with 9,800-square-feet of retail space in two buildings, 198 parking spaces and 58 spaces for bicycles. Plans also call for adding 19 public parking spaces intended for access to the public boardwalk, at Third Place East.
The site plan shows a kids’ splash pad, a pool, outdoor dining, an outdoor bar and restaurant, as well as a meeting room.
The architect is Scott Stewart, who worked on Demarest Landing and Market Village Square in Wilmington and Compass Pointe in Leland, among other projects.
The application states, “Boardwalk Place is in harmony with the existing development pattern in the area whereas the property is strategically located just 350 feet from the NCDOT Middleton Avenue Bridge adjacent to two existing commercial uses with direct access to minimize vehicular ingress/egress trips to and from the mainland.”
“The land plan program secures screened parking underneath the proposed uses which is the standard and the proposed building elevations and materials are a seamless, visual match to the existing architectural features of the existing streetscape,” developers stated.
Leaders of the Elks Lodge adjacent to the property did not immediately respond to requests for comment.