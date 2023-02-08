Boardwalk Place

These drawings by the developer show the site plans for Boardwalk Place, a planned hotel, restaurant and retail space off East Dolphin Drive next to the Elks Lodge.

 

Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Hotels like Boardwalk Place require a special use permit, which allows council to impose site-specific conditions. Some uses, such as grocery or convenience stores, are permitted by right in the Community Business (CB) zone.