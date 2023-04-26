The South Brunswick baseball team lost two conference games last week.
Hoggard 8, South 7
On Friday, Hoggard rallied from a 5-0 first-inning deficit to beat the Cougars 8-7.
According to MaxPreps.com, Hoggard pitchers held South to three hits, but South batters reached base five times on walks, two times hit by pitch and four times on errors. South scored four unearned runs. Hoggard had 10 hits
With the scored tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth, the Vikings scored two runs on a two-out single that scored two Vikings who had been hit by pitch. The Vikings scored a run in the seventh on a two-out walk, a steal and an error.
In the bottom of the seventh, Patrick Boldt hit a two-out two-run home run to left field, scoring Banks Hartman who had reached on an error. South had the tying run on the second but the game ended on a strikeout.
South scored its five runs in the first after three walks loaded the bases. Hartman singled home a run and Luke Dilgard singled home two more. Groundouts by Will Lamiman and Jordan Daniels scored two runs.
Hoggard scored its first run on a single after a two-out error in the second.
Hoggard scored three runs in the fourth. A home run cut the lead to 5-2. After a single, a bunt and a single, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly scored two more runs.
The Vikings tied the score in the fifth on a single, a wild pitch, an error, a one-out fielder’s choice and a single.
New Hanover 8, South 0
On April 18, New Hanover beat the Cougars 8-0.
South is 6-4 and third in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, 11-6 overall. Hoggard is 5-5 and tied for fourth, 13-5 overall. Topsail is first at 9-1 and New Hanover is second at 7-2. South has split games with each of those teams.
South plays on Friday at Laney (3-7, 5-12). After this week, two games remain in the conference season. The state playoffs begin the following week.