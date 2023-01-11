St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure.
St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
The county informed the town four years ago that several issues needed to be addressed in order to improve water pressure. Due to the large volume of other projects scheduled throughout the county, it was expected to take nearly a decade before the issues in St. James could be fixed.
With ARPA funds having to be spent by 2026, the St. James project was moved up on the county’s schedule and in December town staff received a preliminary report of the ongoing efforts. Engineering firm CDM Smith was contracted for the project.
“(CDM Smith) made a preliminary report based on their information collected to date,” Town Manager Jeff Repp said during the Jan. 4 council meeting. “The reports covered a couple of the items that they are looking at, and (they are) putting it into an electronic model to see what the effect will be on St. James.”
CDM Smith is looking at four items associated with the project, and one is the addition of a second water connection into St. James off of Maxwell Drive. The town has added Maxwell Drive and Littleton Road since the original report was conducted in the early 2000s.
“The numbers that they are running right now show that a second connection off of Maxwell Drive would have a great benefit to water pressure in St. James,” said Repp. “A ‘second looping of the system,’ as they like to call it. Right now, our only connection comes off (NC) Highway 211.”
A report submitted to the county several years ago showed that a pressure regulating valve installed near the Regency Gate on N.C. 211 also would help the issue. Repp said the valve would essentially close down the system going towards Southport during a high demand period, creating a backlog of water on the St. James side that would aid with water pressure.
“During slow times, we would reduce pressure and allow water to continue to go (towards Southport),” Repp said.
He explained to members that many construction projects in the early days of the town’s development used small utility lines and that one plan now is to loop some of those small lines within ongoing small construction projects inside St. James and record how that will impact water pressure. Engineers also are looking at the effect a new water tank could possibly have on the water pressure problem.
“Their long-term preliminary plan calls for a water tank,” said Repp. “Whether that will be a part of this project, or a subsequent project based on the demand going on along Highway 211, they don’t know at this point.”
Repp told council members these are the plans CDM Smith is analyzing based on the numbers they’re gathering. Next the firm will put the data in to their water model to make their recommendations back to the town and the county and make their recommendations on the best way to proceed with improving water pressure.
At some point, he said, what actually will happen will come down to money. Items like a second connection off Maxwell Drive and a pressure reduction valve are real possibilities, but “big ticket” purchases - like a water tank - will depend on finances.
“A water tank may not have that much of an impact on pressure,” Repp said. “It’s more for water storage than it is for regulating pressure.”
Repp said what he walked away with from the firm’s presentation was that they are “on the right track, and they’re going to do the proper analyses and will come back with some fairly good recommendations for both the town and count to consider.”
Brunswick County has committed to finishing the project. The county installed a 110,000-gallon ground level tank inside St. James four years ago to help increase water pressure only to find more needed to be done.