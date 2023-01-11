The State Utilities Commission has sided with the village government and two intervenors, ruling the barge and mainland parking areas serving Bald Head Island should be regulated as public utilities.
The passenger ferries and on-island tram have been under state regulation since 1993.
The only practical way to go to Bald Head is a 20-minute ferry ride from Deep Point Marina in Southport. The ferry and tugboat are the lifeblood for the island and bring nearly all groceries, supplies and contractor vehicles, as well as take away the trash and recyclables.
The commission’s December 30, 2022 decision leaves open the specifics of possible fee changes for use of the tugboat and barge in the future.
The decision is one of the latest developments in a five-year-old story, as heirs to the late developer, George Mitchell, attempt to divest more of their holdings in the company. Since Mitchell died in 2013 his company, Bald Head Island Limited, has been gradually selling off commercial entities including the golf course and grocery store.
When Limited announced its intent to sell the ferry system, the village asked to be part of the negotiations and eventually made its own tentative offer after voters approved a $54-million bond in 2021.
A transportation authority established by state law to take over the ferry system never received a clear decision from the state Local Government Commission on its proposal to buy the system for $47.7-million. That was at least in part due to the village’s objections.
In early 2022, Limited announced it had a deal to sell the system to the private investment firm SharpVue, based in Raleigh. The sale would also include a golf cart parking lot on the island and 65 acres of undeveloped land at Deep Point Marina.
The village asked for the additional regulation and was joined by the Bald Head Island Club and Bald Head Association, the largest property owners association on the island.
The commission ruled that parking at Deep Point was “not only ancillary to,” but also “integral and necessary to the ferry operations.”
Bald Head Island Mayor Peter Quinn stated that ensuring continuity of the transportation systems was always the goal.
“There is unlikely to be any immediate change to parking and barge operations,” Quinn said in a prepared statement. “Still, the order ensures that the complete, consolidated transportation system will be subject to regulatory oversight in the public interest so long as the system is owned privately.”